Google Pulls The Ultimate Glasshole Move, Tries To Patent The Word “Glass”

Humanity has been making glass for thousands of years. We’ve found glasswork dating back to the Mesopotamian era. You’d think a major corporation would be smart enough not to try and patent a concept that is part of human history, but Google isn’t just any major corporation.
This is, of course, over Google Glass, Google’s entry into all those lists of stupid fads we thought were the future a decade from now. Google copyrighted “Google Glass”, “Douchebag Marking And Isolation System”, and “Pretentious Eyewear” with no problem (we may have made two of those up), but according to the Wall Street Journal, it’s having a little trouble making “Glass” a concept that belongs exclusively to Google:
In a letter to the company last fall, a trademark examiner raised two main objections. One concern was that the trademark was too similar to other existing or pending computer software trademarks that contain the word “glass,” creating a risk of consumer confusion. The examiner also suggested that “Glass” — even with its distinctive formatting — is “merely descriptive.” That’s an issue because generic terms don’t have trademark protection under federal law.
Essentially Google’s response is that the term “Glass” is distinctive enough when talking about their largely useless product that they deserve a trademark. They even sent 1900 articles about Glass to argue this, likely ignoring the fact that there are probably 19,000 articles referring to users as Glassholes.
Google is unlikely to win this one. There are simply too many different trademarks in too many different areas for the word “Glass” by itself to be trademarked. But it’s nice to see that Google thinks it can copyright basic concepts and words. It gives us an idea of what living under Google will actually be like.
Dan, trademarks and patents are two fundamentally different things. Google did not try to “patent” the term “Glass.” The protection of names/logos is a function of trademark law.
Actually, trademarking this isn’t really a bad idea for Google to do, considering that the trademark would likely only apply to computing devices and software. This is a good idea if Google plans on keeping the Google Glass branding, because then they get to prevent people coming up with things like Samsung Glass, iGlass, AcerGlass, Microsoft Glass Foundation 1.0, etc.
Trademarking a common word is ugly but not uncommon, and it’s done all the time. Apple, for example. The entire company is based on a trademarked generic word.
I’d agree, it’s a really good move for them. Glass has enough going against it, it doesn’t need to be treated as a genericized term.
^really good move for them does not mean it is prudent for the USPTO to grant them a trademark over the term.
And that led to one of the dumbest lawsuits ever conceived.
Maybe they should’ve thought of that before they decided to call their shit “Glass.” A simple name like that is a double-edged sword.
As a law student person, that headline is abhorrent to me
Trademarks (not patents) have to be very specific. They are not trademarking the word “glass” they are trademarking the use of the word glass for commercial products in one category, most likely “Electrical computers and digital data processing systems: input/output.” The Apple lawsuits weren’t stupid at all.
Hey, Dan, I’m not sure you got that in this situation you can only trademark, not patent.
