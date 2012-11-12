How Email Stupidity Took Down The Director Of The CIA

One of the bigger news stories recently has been the fact that apparently David Petraeus, now-former head of the CIA, had a wandering spy gadget. It’s kind of a big deal in the sense that cheating sets you up for blackmail, which is a bad thing for the head of America’s overseas intelligence apparatus to be exposed to.
But it’s also a big deal because it turns out he was busted for it thanks to his mistress (and biographer) Paula Broadwell being a bit free with the email threats, and his not being a bright enough bulb to keep his Gmail password private.
Essentially a woman Petraeus was in contact with started getting threatening emails from Broadwell, and she called the FBI. The FBI started monitoring Broadwell’s email account and… drumroll please…
During the course of the investigation, federal agents monitoring Broadwell’s emails found messages coming from Petraeus’ personal Gmail account, and were concerned that his account had been hacked, “leading to concerns about potential national security breaches,” according to officials.
It gets worse: Apparently Broadwell got the names and email addresses of people she was sending these emails to from Petraeus’ personal Gmail account. While Petraeus may not have state secrets in his personal email, he’d have personal information like his travel schedule or the fact that he was interrogating his biographer with his crotch, things that foreign intelligence services would like to know. Consider that the Chinese are willing to hack thermostats in the US Chamber of Commerce in the hope of getting secure data, and you can see what the problem is.
It’s a moot point now: Petraeus has stepped down as head of the CIA. But it’s useful to remember to keep your email password well away from your mistress. Or maybe just skip that whole cheating on your wife thing.
Is it me or does anyone else thing that CIA agents shouldn’t have G-mail and yahoo accounts?
It abridges their civil rights to deny them personal email. Google is relatively secure, and they do get trained to not discuss state secrets on Gchat.
Besides, nothing can stop human stupidity, which, ask any IT director, is the REAL security threat.
There is more to this story breaking. It’s not just about this. Broadwell had classified info on her computer. The gmail account wasn’t his official account. Broadwell made public claims of a secret CIA prison in the Benghazi anex, and her claim that when the terrorists attacked the anex, it was to free the prisoners, even though Obama has claimed that there are no secret prisons any longer. But the FBI knew of this affair months ago, and why did it only come out the week that he was supposed to testify to Congress about what really happened in Libya and why was the ambassador really there? Something like three out of the last five CIA directors had affairs while in office, but none of them resigned. I don’t know what is going on, but there is more to this story that will be coming out.
Yes, I understand Fox News is desperate to stripmine the deaths of American citizens for ratings. But in the real world, this is what we call “bad timing”.
It’s not just for the ratings of course. It was good for Mitt Romney before he failed at getting elected again. Now it’s just Fox boilerplate.
