iPhone 4S Users Are Suing Apple Over iOS9 Crippling Their Phones

12.31.15
Apple has never admitted it’s a policy, but anybody who buys an iPhone will inevitably discover that when Apple puts out a new one, and thus a new version of iOS, that their phone begins to, well, suck. And, this being America, a group of people aren’t going to stand for this: Some iPhone 4S users are dragging Apple to court with a class-action suit.

The accusation boils down to Apple claiming that iOS 9 was compatible with the iPhone 4S, even though the 4S was already struggling with iOS 8, and iOS 9 did it no favors. That said, Apple did state that some hardware-based features wouldn’t work on the iPhone 4S. And while the company also didn’t bother with any design changes, making the iPhone 4S’ screen feel just a wee bit cramped, it wasn’t nearly as bad as the issues iOS 8 faced.

That said, most reviewers agree that it works about as well as iOS 8 did on the aging phone, and Apple did add a few features like Low Power mode. So, this might be a difficult court case. The real lesson you should take away from this is that if you want to keep your iPhone for a while, perhaps don’t install any operating system updates.

