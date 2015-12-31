iPhone 4S Users Are Suing Apple Over iOS9 Crippling Their Phones

Apple has never admitted it’s a policy, but anybody who buys an iPhone will inevitably discover that when Apple puts out a new one, and thus a new version of iOS, that their phone begins to, well, suck. And, this being America, a group of people aren’t going to stand for this: Some iPhone 4S users are dragging Apple to court with a class-action suit.
The accusation boils down to Apple claiming that iOS 9 was compatible with the iPhone 4S, even though the 4S was already struggling with iOS 8, and iOS 9 did it no favors. That said, Apple did state that some hardware-based features wouldn’t work on the iPhone 4S. And while the company also didn’t bother with any design changes, making the iPhone 4S’ screen feel just a wee bit cramped, it wasn’t nearly as bad as the issues iOS 8 faced.
That said, most reviewers agree that it works about as well as iOS 8 did on the aging phone, and Apple did add a few features like Low Power mode. So, this might be a difficult court case. The real lesson you should take away from this is that if you want to keep your iPhone for a while, perhaps don’t install any operating system updates.
“perhaps don’t install any operating system updates.” But you know that is not fair or realistic when it comes to security. Many of the updated patches are rolled into the iOS updates.
It also assumes that a one-off casual mention of the difficulty will reach all users. I had to use my 4S for a little bit while my G3 was in with LG warranty, and not knowing any better I upgraded. HOLY SHIT was it infuriating. I couldn’t believe it. So count me in on this lawsuit.
Yeah, I know, but there’s no good solution here unfortunately. It would be nice if Apple supported its phones, but Apple’s “legacy support” has always been begrudging at best.
The problem with not updating your iphone is that the Update Available message pops up every time you sync. It’s really annoying.