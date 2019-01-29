Getty Image

A new iPhone bug has Apple users a bit freaked out, after 9to5Mac reported on Monday that some people were experiencing the ability to hear FaceTime audio without the recipient ever accepting or rejecting the incoming call. iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 12.1 are susceptible for the glitch, as well as any Apple PC running macOS Mojave — both of which recently added Group FaceTime feature.

To recreate the bug, all you have to do is initiate a video call with an iPhone contact. Before the person picks up, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and tap “Add Person” and then add your own phone number into the prompt. The group FaceTime call will then automatically begin, allowing you to hear audio of the person you dialed regardless of whether or not they’ve accepted the call.

You can see it in action below:

Now you can answer for yourself on FaceTime even if they don’t answer🤒#Apple explain this.. pic.twitter.com/gr8llRKZxJ — Benji Mobb™ (@BmManski) January 28, 2019

Apple said in a statement Monday that a fix has been identified and the company will release it in a software update later this week, but in the meantime the Group FaceTime feature has been disabled for all users.

For anyone still wary of privacy concerns, it’s simple enough to turn off FaceTime completely but going to the “Settings” on iPhone or iPad, then to “FaceTime,” and simply toggle off the green button at the top of the screen. On a Mac, open the FaceTime app and select “FaceTime” on top of the screen, then “Turn FaceTime Off.”