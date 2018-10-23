Get Pulled Into ‘The Shadow’ Horror Short

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This month, we’ve been following a unique collaboration that combined state-of-the-art technology and horror to create an immersive experience in downtown Los Angeles featuring projection onto a nine story building, animation, and a score with live elements. At the heart of the experience was the above short animated horror film, The Shadow. The project was a massive undertaking, with a surprise live premiere and filming in downtown LA that definitely got people talking

The story starts with a guy walking home from a pickup basketball game past a graffiti-covered city building. As he walks, street lamps illuminate his shadow behind him. Or at least… we think it’s his shadow. Without giving too much away, the boy’s shadow isn’t all it seems and what was a simple walk home from a basketball game quickly becomes a terrifying nightmare.

Check out The Shadow above and go behind-the-scenes on the scares with our CRE8: Live The Process series. Through our exclusive docuseries, you can learn more about the creators of the film, including the Uproxx In Theory animators, Optical Animal (who handled the projection onto that building), and Sweater Beats (who handled the score). Each member of the team utilized Intel technology to bring the chills to life, specifically Falcon TLX and DLX Laptops with Intel® Core™ i7 processors featuring Intel® Optane™ memory, allowing them to collaborate with more responsiveness and efficiency.