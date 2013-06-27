Molson, Being Canadian, Made The Most Heartwarming Beer Commercial Ever

Canadians are stereotypically a polite people. Having lived near Quebec, I can confirm this is true, albeit it comes with a tradeoff in that Canadian hicks are even scarier than the Trailer Park Boys would have you believe. So Molson decided to play off this stereotype to advertise their beer in Europe.
Molson took a beer fridge across Europe, in both busy locations and the middle of nowhere, chock full of Molson Canadian free for the taking. One catch: the fridge would only open for Canadians who happened to have their passport handy. Needless to say, eventually some Canadian shares mid-range lager with the world,
Molson is actually pretty good at playing off of Canadian national pride, although they’re not above making jokes about how all Canadians chase beaver. But it is kind of adorable how these tourists manage to make an entire crowd of Europeans happy and drunk just by being Canadian. And hey, it beats having to stare at the fridge for an hour to get the goods.
well done.
Great ad, I have a feeling the destinations had something to do with the massive shift canada put in the world wars.
Great commercial, terrible beer.
the only one worth a damn is Molson Export
Molson Stock Ale. Made in tiny batches. Only sold in 24s. Tastes like 1961. Seriously. That’s what it takes like.
Nope, I love a Molson Canadian.
More precisely, I love a half dozen.
I’m with Otto on this one. Molson is one of the best, and my usual go-to for a ‘regular beer’. If you want to talk about horrible Canadian beer, let’s throw Labatt’s into the discussion. Living close to the border, they flood my city with that shit.
I’m with Satan, Stock Ale is a good trash beer that is surprisingly tasty.
Good God, Labatt’s. How Canadians drink that crap I have no idea.
@Dan: I bet you drink shitty beer all the time. You just don’t know that it’s shitty.
As an Expat living in Europe right now, this just made me miss home beer form several Texas, Colorado and California breweries.
I’m sure they meant well, but after reading this scene in “The Tommyknockers,” if I ever saw this fridge coming down the street towards me, I’m gonna go get myself a frickin’ shotgun.
No open container laws in the UK, I assume. One of the many reasons I love New Orleans. That and the drive through daquiri stands.
There are actually container laws, I guess they got a license for the promotion though.
I love D-bag Canadians with their flags on their backpacks. Had an Australian friend while I was backpacking Europe who insisted on calling everyone he saw with one of those American.
That’s because they usually are! Canadians are too humble and too self-deprecating to actually put a Canadian flag on their back pack.
As an American living in Canada, I can attest that that’s not true in the slightest. There’s a strong community of hosers proud to iron a flag patch onto just about anything it’ll stick to.
I’ve had conversations with Canadians the handful of times I’ve been in Toronto where they refer to all Canadians as American because they live in the continent of North America. They’re just not saying it in the way U.S. Americans think of the word ‘American’. So it’s not much of a stretch for an Aussie to do the same, I guess.
Naw, no one refers to people from outside the US as “Americans”.
Cool commercial for a really shitty tasting beer.
Ironically, drinking on the street like that would be highly illegal in actual Canada.
Wise move not having one in Dublin. We’d have tipped that bitch over and pried it open in a heartbeat.
Hooray for furthering negative stereotypes!
Nice!
The beer itself isn’t great, but its Canada Day this weekend, so I’ll be drinking it exclusively
As a Canadian living abroad, that doesn’t make me miss home as much as say “WHAT THE FUCK DID YOU DO TO THE BOTTLE?”
Yea, the aluminum bottles do look weird. Just put it in a can if you’re going to do that.