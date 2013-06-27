Molson, Being Canadian, Made The Most Heartwarming Beer Commercial Ever

#Beer #Viral Videos
Senior Contributor
06.27.13 28 Comments

Canadians are stereotypically a polite people. Having lived near Quebec, I can confirm this is true, albeit it comes with a tradeoff in that Canadian hicks are even scarier than the Trailer Park Boys would have you believe. So Molson decided to play off this stereotype to advertise their beer in Europe.

Molson took a beer fridge across Europe, in both busy locations and the middle of nowhere, chock full of Molson Canadian free for the taking. One catch: the fridge would only open for Canadians who happened to have their passport handy. Needless to say, eventually some Canadian shares mid-range lager with the world,

Molson is actually pretty good at playing off of Canadian national pride, although they’re not above making jokes about how all Canadians chase beaver. But it is kind of adorable how these tourists manage to make an entire crowd of Europeans happy and drunk just by being Canadian. And hey, it beats having to stare at the fridge for an hour to get the goods.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beer#Viral Videos
TAGSadsBEERmolsonViral Videos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP