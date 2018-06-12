Your Internet Company Can Now Charge You More For Netflix And Facebook

Getty Image

The internet as you know it could now change at any moment according to most reports. The Net Neutrality rules that were put into place in 2015 have officially been repealed, a move that numerous groups, users, politicians, and even Jon Oliver looked at as the end of the free, open internet we’ve known for years. According to Buzzfeed News, there was a glimmer of hope last month when the Senate voted to stop the repeal, but that hope was stopped down by Paul Ryan and the Republicans in the House thanks to the lack of a vote on the issue. The end of the 2015 rules shouldn’t change things immediately, but that doesn’t mean they’ll remain untouched forever:

“Cable and phone companies won’t start misbehaving right away, because they know they’re being watched,” Evan Greer, deputy director of the digital rights group Fight for the Future, said in a statement. “But over time, unless net neutrality is restored, the Internet as we know it will wither and die.”

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wrote an opinion piece for CNet over the weekend to once again support the December to repeal the rules, saying that consumers will be better protected under the rules his FCC is about to enact: