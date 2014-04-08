So OKCupid’s CEO Turns Out To Have An Ugly Political Past As Well

Recently, OKCupid decided to weigh in on the appointment of CEO Brendan Eich to the board of Firefox. It turned what was largely something limited to discussions in tech blogs into a bigger news story, and ultimately Eich quit the position after just a few days. Turns out, though, that the owner of OKCupid isn’t exactly squeaky-clean himself.
Specifically, Mother Jones went digging and found that CEO Sam Yagan has contributed to right wing politicians, specifically former Utah congressman Chris Cannon. Cannon’s a fairly standard right-wing politician, and his stance on equal rights is, well, guess:
During his time as congressman from 1997 to 2009, Cannon voted for a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage, against a ban on sexual-orientation based job discrimination, and for prohibition of gay adoptions.
It’s worth noting that Yagan is far from alone on this score in the tech world. Google and Facebook have happily donated to groups working against the interests of their own employees. And, as we noted in a discussion about whether or not to drop Firefox over this, a company is not its employees.
Still, it wasn’t Google or Facebook asking its users to ditch their browser. And if Yagan was contributing to a politician specifically to get something he wanted for his company, well, one doubts his gay and female employees appreciate being thrown under the bus.
Part of this is just the hypocrisy you see every day when you cover the tech world; the tech industry is a world where the ends, whatever they are, justify any sort of means. And the American political system has, increasingly, tried to wire together economic and civil rights issues; unless you’re solidly one end of the spectrum or the other, and few of us are, your money might be going to a cause you loathe.
But another part of it is that we, as a society, are so tightly connected at this point that we brush up against each other no matter what. There’s just no way to avoid it. Good thing or bad thing, it’s here to stay… something OKCupid might want to remember.
He should resign too.
Technically, donating to any politician or party will necessarily “work against the interests of their own employees.” For example, let’s say that your local NFL team wants a new stadium, yet you neither watch and are not interested in professional football, and yet you still donate and thus support local and state politicians who are publicly in favor of using public funds for a new NFL stadium (looking at you Minneapolis!). Aren’t you then “working against” your own interests? This sentence is too general and should not be included in the article.
It’s pretty difficult to live a “socially responsible” life 100%. Drive a Ford? Henry Ford was hella anti-Semitic. Drive a Volkswagen? Hitler invented it (not really). Wear clothes? Most likely sewn by child labour and/or slave labour. Chew gum? Did you know modern chewing gum doesn’t come from tree sap, but is composed of ground-up kittens, pandas, and koala bears?
I’m not saying give all these people a pass, but you (a) have to choose your battles wisely, picking those where you can make a difference, and (b) try to offset your inadvertent or deliberate contributions to these people/corporations but doing something good once in a while.
Well said RW. I will ignore this, however, and sprint towards the next OUTRAGE!
Yeah, this was a reach by Mother Jones. The CEO probably supported him because he perceived the guy as “good for business” for eg
There’s a difference between buying a pair of socks at Walmart and giving a bigoted politician your money. Your pair of socks don’t lie about all the dicks they’ve had inside them.
If they don’t Nigel then I need new socks.
When did it get to the point that in order to be “squeaky-clean” a person has to share the same political and social views as you? Whether you like his views or who he contributed to he’s not some damn criminal. Why do you people in the media feel a need to discredit and villainize anyone whose disagrees with you? Bill Maher was right about the gay mafia, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
You missed the point. OK Cupid made a big deal about Eich’s donations. They put up an interstitial page if the site detected Firefox as a user agent admonishing people for using Firefox. You don’t get to preach if you’re doing the same thing.
But go ahead with your self-absorbed rant.
