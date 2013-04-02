Playboy App Features No Nudity, Still Wants $20 A Year

#Playboy
Senior Contributor
04.02.13 5 Comments

With the Internet, there really is no reason to buy Playboy other than for the articles, and admittedly some of those are really good. Good enough, Playboy hopes, to get twenty bucks a year out of you without the support of boobies.

The Playboy app, newly available for iOS, will still feature pictorials, just of women with their clothes on. Which, come to think of it, probably caters to the kind of person who looks for bikini pictures on Facebook, so Playboy might actually be on to something.

But why did they put out an app without, well, what the magazine is famous for?

“As the on-the-go extension of the Playboy brand, our new app brings the best of Playboy with original, thought-provoking and enticing bite-sized content that captures our design-driven and discernible style,” said Scott Flanders, chief executive of Playboy Enterprises, in a statement. “We’ve rebuilt Playboy for iPhone from the ground up to attract the new generation of Gen Y fans who enjoy the indulgences of the artisanal good life and modern culture.”

They hope the young folks enjoy that artisanal good life so much they’re willing to pay $2 a month, $11 every six months, or $20 a year for Playboy. So, basically, Playboy is hoping that Apple reverses its stance on nudity very, very quickly. Either that, or the Android app is going to be about a thousand times better.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Playboy
TAGSappsiosliving in hopePLAYBOY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP