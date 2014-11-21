TGI Fridays Deploys Mistletoe Drones To Make The Holidays Awkward

#Robots #Drones #Christmas
11.20.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Nobody really knows how the tradition of kissing under the mistletoe got started. The name of the plant is literally “poop stick,” so it’s a rather weird jump. Most people blame the English, because, really, creating a situation where you have to do something potentially uncomfortable just to be polite has England written all over it. And, the English being the English, they’ve started using robots to force everyone to do it.

In what has to be an idea that will eventually go horribly wrong, TGI Fridays is testing out flying drones at their UK locations, because nothing says friendly like using peer pressure on some poor people who are on a first date and just want to talk, dammit. How does that work out for them?

We can see it now; little drones are already dirt cheap, and next year, red and white little aircraft will flood the land, mistletoe dangling from their undercarriages, at the hands of the kind of ass who has that hat with the mistletoe on a wire in front of his face. It will be inescapable; no matter where we go, the mistletoe drones will find us. Curse you, Fridays, for what you have unleashed!

Via The Mary Sue

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robots#Drones#Christmas
TAGSChristmasdronesMISTLETOEOH GOD WHY?RobotsTGI Fridays

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 12 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 13 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP