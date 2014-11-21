TGI Fridays Deploys Mistletoe Drones To Make The Holidays Awkward

Nobody really knows how the tradition of kissing under the mistletoe got started. The name of the plant is literally “poop stick,” so it’s a rather weird jump. Most people blame the English, because, really, creating a situation where you have to do something potentially uncomfortable just to be polite has England written all over it. And, the English being the English, they’ve started using robots to force everyone to do it.
In what has to be an idea that will eventually go horribly wrong, TGI Fridays is testing out flying drones at their UK locations, because nothing says friendly like using peer pressure on some poor people who are on a first date and just want to talk, dammit. How does that work out for them?
We can see it now; little drones are already dirt cheap, and next year, red and white little aircraft will flood the land, mistletoe dangling from their undercarriages, at the hands of the kind of ass who has that hat with the mistletoe on a wire in front of his face. It will be inescapable; no matter where we go, the mistletoe drones will find us. Curse you, Fridays, for what you have unleashed!
Via The Mary Sue
Family meals at fridays got a lot more awkward.
Is it more or less awkward than telling your date you’re taking her to TGIFriday’s?
I guess that depends on your date’s standards.
Good point….because it could run anywhere from “Eww, cheapskate” to “Eww, I’m gonna have to do butt stuff tonight”.
I was just trying to sound fancy.
I liked Friday’s ok. Even though I thought pretty much all of them went out of business.
@TFBuckFutter Not yet, but it’s on the way. Amazingly, now that people don’t need to go to “casual dining” establishments to meet people they’d like to have sex with, those establishments are on the decline.
I was in one of their commercials as a kid in 1995.
Haven’t even seen a single establishment since.
You can thank me later, bitches.
Like I need another reason NOT to go to TGI Fridays.