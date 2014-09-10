The Celeb Nude Leak Revealed The Ugly Truth About Reddit

Whenever something goes wrong on Reddit, and that happens a lot these days, there are inevitably two responses. First, Redditors insist that this isn’t the majority of the site and that the “Reddit hive mind” will take care of the problem. And secondly, Reddit announces that they’re very sorry but there’s nothing they can do. The recent celeb nude leak, though, may have finally worn through those already threadbare excuses.
First of all, it’s pretty clear the Reddit hive mind loved the hell out of the leaked nudes. The site racked up 250 million views off those pictures before they were banned, and the guy running the whole shebang has accused Reddit of holding off on the banning just long enough to rake in sufficient cash to keep the site running for a month from Reddit’s internal “gold” alone, before whatever advertising the site slapped around the photos.
More than that, though, there was the blatant hypocrisy of more than a few Redditors on display. You didn’t have to go very far to find people outraged over the NSA violating their privacy, but that’s not, apparently, a two way street.
Worse, though, was that this hypocrisy goes right up the ladder to the people who keep the lights on. Right as Reddit started banning forums and users over the nude leak, it put up a blog post essentially claiming that Reddit, which is a private corporation, is really a government, offering up this gem:
We uphold the ideal of free speech on reddit as much as possible not because we are legally bound to, but because we believe that you – the user – has the right to choose between right and wrong, good and evil, and that it is your responsibility to do so. When you know something is right, you should choose to do it. But as much as possible, we will not force you to do it.
Notably omitted from this is why this philosophy doesn’t apply to Reddit’s own leadership. Legally speaking, they’re correct that they’re not culpable for what their users do. Morally speaking, though, they, the owners of the site, have the responsibility to choose between right and wrong. They have powerful tools to prevent a wrong from being committed in their domain, and more to the point, they have a highly motivated userbase and external watchdogs both pointing out, volubly, that what was happening on the site was wrong. And instead of acting, they tried to abdicate that responsibility and shove it off on their own users.
What Reddit’s ownership is desperately trying to avoid is admitting that silence, in this situation, means consent or even approval. But that’s what it is. Whenever the site sits on its hands and, say, lets its users harass a sexual assault victim, or smear the name of somebody who died in a tragedy, they are implicitly stating that it’s A-OK with them for users to act like this.
And that, ultimately, is the fundamental problem with Reddit: It won’t take responsibility for what its users do, whether out of greed or a profound moral cowardice. And if it won’t face the problem voluntarily, eventually something is going to happen that will force them to do so.
If you find Reddit terrible, you need to learn how to use it better. It’s what you make it.
If you don’t find the swimming in the septic tank enjoyable, it’s just because you’re not plugging your nose right.
Your comparison is invalid
Biting the hand that feeds you eh’ uproxx? With out Reddit where would your “writers” get content from?
And Reddit pulls stuff from 4chan. Do you really want to see how far this rabbit hole goes?
@Biff I think that’s it. That rabbit hole is fairly shallow and super sticky.
Couldn’t agree more, I’d like to see Reddit taking down and then Uproxx would be scrambling around to find material to steal and post as their own
There’s always Buzzfeed to draw from…
This is a joke, right? Reddit, a place where so much “content” is derived from linking go other sources, wagging a finger at another website for supposedly using their content? Holy shit the lack of self awareness.
@David8726 In a lot of ways, it is a joke, or at least it is funny.
But these guys are mostly regulars here, and they are right. I’ve said before and I’m sure I’ll say again that I appreciate the service as often as not. Who has the time to even keep up with the best of what’s on the front page of Reddit? The uproxx folks get paid to come up with reasons for us to be here, and someone else keeping track of the best of what Reddit steals from elsewhere is a service I am happy to take advantage of.
Still, I consider the Reddit stuff filler, and regardless, no amount of cribbing content could make Dan’s commentary re: how The Fappening went down wrong. He’s either right or he’s wrong, on the merits of his arguments.
@David8726, Reddit isn’t finger wagging at anyone. I am pointing out the irony of Uproxx writing a send up piece about reddit while it simultaneously draws content from there.
Dan has no problems saying shit like ” It won’t take responsibility for what its users do, whether out of greed or a profound moral cowardice.”
yet when he needs filler for his stories or, ideas for a post, he has no problems.
The kill the stolen celeb nudes but turn a blind eye to the stolen non-celeb nudes.
That’s the real hypocrisy.
Not that I’d know. But there has been a policy in place on a lot of the subreddits such as /r/realgirls about not including, or commenting the name of the person if you know it, where they are from or any other identifying information… Porn stars on the other hand, they identify the shit of them. Gotta get the sauce.
It sounds like the ugly truth about reddit is that it’s a fantastic place to find all the best beat off bank material. I should get bonus points for typing this with one hand.
I think one thing that this whole scandal has revealed is not that reddit is awful (pretty much common knowledge) but that gawker is the worst. The hypocritical bullshit they’ve written about this whilst previously leaking celeb nudies is frankly disgusting.
What exactly is the solution then? Because if this is the start of a witch hunt to heavily moderate Reddit, maybe you should start with 4Chan instead. There are documented cases of people being driven to suicide by that site.
Why not leave reddit out of this, and say “if you looked at the photos, there or anywhere, you are scum?”
Everyone had a choice, right from the get-go: They knew the photos were stolen, hacked, obtained illegally, whatever choice of words you want to use – they were not supposed to be out there being looked at. It was wrong, and anyone who looked, reddit or not, made a choice.
To put that responsibility on reddit is just abdicating one’s personal morality. “I didn’t do anything wrong if someone else made it available.”
You did do something wrong. You contributed to a sexual assault. And yeah, that’s what it is. You’d call being a “peeping tom” a sexual crime, wouldn’t you? So why is it any difference if the window is in a wall or behind a keyboard? Only difference is, in the real world, if the curtains are shut, you don’t get to see anything. Someone broke in and fixed that for ya, didn’t they?
” You contributed to a sexual assault. And yeah, that’s what it is. ”
Sexual assault is what happens to Monica Belucci in the underpass in the movie “Irreversible”.
No, see, that was fiction. This really happened. People actually got hurt.
…do you not get that?
Slow your roll, Pimpin’. We weren’t peeking through their curtains. They took the pictures behind the curtains, threw them in the garbage and left them on the street.
I honestly don’t know if a crime has been committed, and if one has it’s for breaking into The Cloud. If the celebs have a beef with anyone it’s with Apple and/or Google.
You realize that you’re allowed to draw a line between sex crime and sexual assault, right? Let’s not cheapen sexual assault while we impotently wag fingers around.
Are you guys honestly arguing semantics on this shit? A crime -was- committed. Private documents were stolen, and distributed to the masses, and not in a journalistic “Edward Snowden the people need to know!” sort of way.
These photos weren’t tossed in the garbage, they were hacked. They were on their private, PASSWORD-PROTECTED media accounts. Does your garbage can have a lock? Even if it does, if someone busted it to steal your garbage, you’d be pretty pissed.
I’m not the one cheapening anything. People like you, people who think it’s okay to do this shit “because it’s the internet, and there’s no rules!”, you cheapen everybody. You make women into objects, you make men look like assholes, you just make humans worse.
If you dipshits honestly, -honestly- believe that this was ok, I truly hope some /b-tards or Anon hack your computer, and throw -your- shit on the internet. Maybe it won’t be racy photos, but maybe just your credit card info! I mean, it’s the internet, right? “Don’t put shit out there if you’re not ready for everyone to see it.”
‘People like me’? Don’t be a prick. Sexual assault is an actual phrase with an actual meaning, and you comparing the release of naked photos to it DOES cheapen it. It was a gross violation of their privacy and I hope the hacker gets tossed in jail for a good long time (like the Scarlett hacker did), but it’s not petty semantics to point out that you’re misusing a pretty serious phrase you bloviating fuck. Keep tilting at those windmills, champ.
Tell Christy Mack or Erin Andrews or Michelle Beadle or Rihanna or even Monica Lewinsky about how horrible it is for Kate Upton and Ariana Grande. G’head, I”l wait.
All these women whose photos have been leaked are embarrassed (I presume), and I wish it hadn’t happened to them (unless they enjoyed it), but this is the 1st worldest of 1st world problems. I hope that this is the absolute worst thing that ever happens to Jennifer Lawrence, and if it is then she will have lived an absolutely charmed life. I also hope that she still sends naked pictures to her boyfriends (and God willing, girlfriends) because that’s a really cool thing to do, and she can look back in 50 years and think, “Damn, I was hot as shit.”
The whole point of taking nudey pictures is that someone unintended might see them. That’s what makes it exciting. It doesn’t excuse what the hackers did, but it’s not sexual assault. Do you honestly think that Tina Fey and Helen Mirren and Alexandra Daddario would be making public jokes about it if it was in the same hemisphere as sexual assault?
So, fuck you and fuck your sanctimony.
“and not in a journalistic “Edward Snowden the people need to know!” sort of way.” So Julian Assange releasing private conversations of public officials not an invasion of privacy? I don’t want to minimize the sexual partrs of this, but ain’t nobody feeling like they snuck into Mel Gibson’s home when he was saying nasty stuff to his wife? We’ve made the private public time and time again, and only now do we say we have no right. Maybe we never had a right to any of it.
Bulls-eye. Look at me! Look at me! Until I don’t want you to anymore. Then stop, you monster.
Uh, didn’t you guys write an article about leaks? Wasn’t there a link to the pics?
@Verbal Kunt You’re the best kind of correct. However, when nearly every article about this thing (here or elsewhere) told readers the exact sub forums to go to on 4Chan, Reddit, or where ever else they had found the pictures, “we never linked” is pretty devoid of moral value.
Yep, I found out about the pics through uproxx so…
We were one of the few outlets that chose to publish the condemned images (until we got the lawyer’s letters too) and part of us wanted to fight this and then we relented.
Relented not because we don’t stand by the free expression of ideas, content and images but because we simply didn’t want to become martyrs to prove an intellectual point of free expression. To all the media outlets out there who have been expressing the high moral ground and have condemned outlets like reddit immoral, let’s be honest: the media is full of instances of using material and invading the privacy of many. It’s just stops when a lawyer and the entertainment industry comes knocking on your door. At least we ought to debate the issues and turn off the moral spigot outrage….
[scallywagandvagabond.com]
So your argument is, “because everyone else was rioting and looting, we thought it was okay too.”
We’re not on a high horse, you’re just on a really low horse.
It’s a joke how the media handled this. Zero self-awareness when it came to two things: the outlets lamenting the invasion of privacy make a living invading those same people’s privacy daily and every post and article about how we shouldn’t look sending the Streisand Effect into hyperdrive.
Bloggers and journalists were falling all over themselves to explain how awful this was–a point that is so obvious it either preaches to the choir or falls on deaf ears. I wonder why they were so desperate to take such a self-evident moral stand…
Such a hard thing to comment on, for me at least. The whole “freedom of speech” situation falls in the same line of “who’s to blame: the bull, the king, or the princess for her death?” theory. Regardless of the stance or action, someone is going to be outraged or just plain pissed because of whatever a site like Reddit or any other organization chooses to do.
“…and now let’s review X celebrity’s Reddit AMA and ten things you didn’t know about Raul Julia.”
And yet Uproxx had over a handful of stories about “the fappening” How many pageviews and and how much ad revenue did you guys get?
You’re just as guilty as Reddit in that regard,
True. If Reddit were to clamp down on its users or even disappear, some other content aggregation site would take its place (eventually). There’s a demand for “free” information to be met, and though the information may be readily accessible, there is profit to be made through the dispersion of it. So someone will step in to collect.
^ yuuup. until someone points me to a better collective I guess :/
I grew up on Usenet with no internet cops. If you wanted moderated content, you went to moderated groups.
Fuck this police state!
What state?
Dan, what’s your opinion on the difference between Reddit and 4chan? To my mind, they are a doberman and a rottweiler, i.e. basically the same color, certainly capable of cross-breeding, just a bit different in native temperament, either capable of good or bad, depending on their mood/training/whatever.
And I don’t say that with any inherent derogatory intent. I’m using a dog metaphor because it is handy – it’s at least theoretically possible to crossbreed a mastiff with a … whatever you call those purse chihuahuas, and get viable offspring, so they are technically the same species. The practicality of breeding those two would be another conversation entirely, and I feel like the real differences between these sorts of websites is well described this way. Different temperament, different focus; almost every major site has a few great articles posted by the same folks who post some of the drek. The metaphor works pretty well.
At least in my head, 4chan, Reddit, Fark, Uproxx, TheChive, probably Digg, Gawker, Buzzfeed, etc, etc, are all the same species, just different breeds.
We the readers are … the dog’s hairs? Hey look, my metaphor broke down! But we drive the websites we visit, but it is very much a collective we. On Reddit they talk about the Reddit group mind, which is essentially short hand for “cats or Patrick Stewart hugging a boy dying cancer will make it to the front page in moments.”
I don’t think you’re wrong about Reddit, Dan, but they – like your bosses (I’m here assuming you aren’t one of the bosses, but what do I know?) – have to make money the only way that anyone seems to be able to do so these days – by translating clicks to money. Where does one draw the line between “this gets so many clicks/makes a lot of money” and “this isn’t right”? And on the gripping hand, wouldn’t it have been sort of irresponsible not to report that this was happening (speaking to Uproxx’s coverage)?
So many things would be happening behind the scenes with something like this. How many people does Reddit employ? How long would it take them to recognize something like this was happening? How should they react to it? Reddit tries to be sort of /b/ lite, it seems to me, and restricting content is going to be something they are reluctant to do for reasons.
In the end, I don’t think there is a correct answer for a company – which in spite of the republicans isn’t a people. We, the readers, need to be better people. I won’t say whether or not I looked at the nudes (I did) or what I believe (it’s wrong), but I include myself in the need to be better people.
Well said. The only part you are incorrect about (and this is important) is that ALL of the content on reddit, 4chan, imgur etc.. is posted from its users, not paid writers like here, the chive, buzzworthy and some of your other examples.
Everyone got in on the image scandal action in some shape or form. Every major news site reported it, every major blog or pop social site commented on it. Most of their readers checked out at least a few of the images out of curiosity whether they want to admit it or not. I wouldn’t say that this reveals the ugly truth about Reddit, it just reveals the ugly truth about humanity: when we see a train-wreck happening, or in this case “fappening” (sorry), we’re going to look at.
Ok, one more waste of time, for those of you who think this doesn’t count as any kind of real crime.
Once, my brother’s World of Warcraft account was hacked. Talk about your non-issues, right? I was online when it happened, and I know all his passwords, so it wasn’t that hard to get everything back.
But – and keep in mind this is my brother’s account, not mine – I felt personally violated. This was a virtual thing, not even as real as actual pictures of my brother or myself. I felt like my home had been invaded, like I’d bent over to pick up the soap when I thought there was no one behind me but there was!
It is a real feeling of violation, and trying to say that it is not that big a deal is unfair to those who’ve actually experienced it. And I’m not talking about me, I’m talking about the folks who had their content and private moments stolen and exposed to the world.
Harassment, privacy violations, slander, and general fuckholery: All this shit has been happening in all social media networks I’ve seen, especially Twitter for decades… except it’s been inflicted on non-celebrities so it totally doesn’t count, amirite? I mean, amirite or amirite? Haha, it’s funny when it happens to non-celebrities because we’re able to dehumanise people we don’t know anything about a lot easier, right? yaaaay!
The sad part is that Facebook seems to be the least likely vehicle for this type of shit – although it’s still definitely guilty as well. When Facebook is the least of the asshole networks in any kind of asshole network group… damn, that means the bar is fucking LOW.
Anybody who doesn’t want to collectively petition ALL of these social media companies to hire a department dedicated to shutting down harassment and working with authorities doesn’t give two shits about stopping any of these problems. But I can’t blame them that much when the top internet sport is bloviating on things that are wrong without offering any of their own solutions or support anyone else’s.
