Europe Isn't Banning Porn, For Now

Last week we told you about the EU’s insane, if well-meaning, attempt to ban pornography from the minds and computers of its 500 million citizens. Good news: They kept the good parts of the law while throwing out the stupid and insane parts.

Basically, despite being denied emails from their constituents, the European Parliament decided they were pro-women, but that censorship probably wasn’t the way to go about doing that. So, the people who tried this will just try again, right?

Turns out that’s not the case:

Because the opinion of the Parliament has now been made, it will be extraordinarily difficult for the Commission to draw up similar porn-blocking legislation only to pass it back to the Parliament for another vote.

This is good news, not least because it means that the already somewhat fraught and difficult relationship European governments have with the Internet at least won’t get any worse.

It is worth noting that individual countries are free to try and ban pornography from the Internet within their own borders, like Iceland. But for now, at least, the country that brought us boobs in movies and the French tickler will be safe for smut.

Makes us feel like breaking out some Tom Lehrer: