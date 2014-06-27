Why Is The Tech Press Afraid To Talk About Apple CEO Tim Cook Being Gay?

We live in a country where being gay is far less of a big deal than it used to be. There are still some fairly serious issues, but we are rapidly moving towards an America where being gay is accepted and no big deal. Unless, for some reason, you’re talking about Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple.
Take this CNBC panel about gay CEOs. Ostensibly it was about John Browne, the former CEO of BP, and why and how he couldn’t be openly gay, which, by the way, is a fascinating piece about business. Then Cook’s name comes up and the entire panel slams to a halt, before the host mutters this:
“I don’t want to comment about anybody who might or might not be. I’m not going to out anybody.”
What’s weird about this is that it’s not a secret that Tim Cook is gay. Cook himself rarely discusses his personal life, although he has discussed what it feels like to be discriminated against in oblique terms. The consensus seems to be that Cook feels his personal life would be a distraction from his job at Apple, which makes sense and is in line with his personality.
And it’d be one thing if the tech press were following Cook’s lead and just treating his personal life as incidental to their jobs, which, well, it is. Instead the entire tech press acts like he has some sort of bizarre secret that dare not speak its name. Even the New York Times tiptoes right up to the line, but doesn’t quite have the fortitude to state the facts. The CNBC panel that started all this acts less like they’re acknowledging Cook might be more into Anderson Cooper than Megyn Kelly and more like somebody just accused him of eating babies.
Apple doesn’t care about Cook’s personal life; it wouldn’t have hired him and kept promoting him until he was handpicked to become CEO of the company if it had. Apple’s customers clearly don’t care either; iPads and iPhone have continued to sell by the ton and will probably do so for the foreseeable future. The only people who seem to care, who seem to think it’s a big deal we have to be all hush-hush about, is the tech press. Maybe instead of acting like Cook is keeping a secret, they could try acting like he’s a human being.
No wonder the iPad Mini sucks dick.
Honestly, I don’t know why it needs to come up at all. I mean, if they’re doing a profile on him and he wants to talk about it, then fine. And maybe that is something that needs to be done well as sort of a part of the “it gets better” campaign or something similar. What do I know, I’m a straight white male.
But I completely fail to see what his sexuality has to do with his position at the head of one of the top tech companies.
Cook feels his personal life would be a distraction from his job at Apple
This, 1000 times, and here I’m talking about every celebrity or CEO that has ever graced the pages of this fine website, and most who have not.
What does it have to do with his job?
Jack shit. BUT WE NEED TO KNOW IF HE HOLDS A GRUDGE AGAINST THE GUY WHO INVENTED JAVASCRIPT.
What the fuck is up with this site today?
First making snide comments about one of the Wachowski’s sexual orientation and then requesting that a (rumored to be) gay businessman be publically outed by the press.
“it’s not a secret that Tim Cook is gay” = people gossip about it
Not the same thing as him announcing it himself, and if he hasnt done so then thank God the tech press are doing a better job of keeping their nose out of his private affairs than this site is.
“I think Tim Cook is fairly open about the fact that he is gay at the head of Apple, isn’t he?” said co-host Simon Hobbs, causing an awkward silence. Hobbs quickly followed with “Oh dear, was that an error?”
Hobbs didn’t say this maliciously. It sounds like he legitimately thought it was known that Mr. Cook was gay and within the context of the discussion about gay CEOs I can see where this came from.
Yeah, and the reaction was ridiculous. It’s like “Tim Cook is fairly open about owning a Camry, isn’t he?”
You could tell it was really uncomfortable for everyone during that segment. So…must see TV?
Because it doesn’t matter, Dan.
You’re an idiot.
What it seems to be is the opposite of what it should be. Some people are living in Pilgrim times and apparently refuse to do business with a company run by Queermot McNotintogirls. At least that was the argument I heard, but it sounds kind of dumb given the looming superconglomerate.
What it should be, obviously, is what everyone else is saying. Who cares who he bones?
I like how the linked “evidence” that it’s a well known fact he’s gay is a three year old article from paragon of journalistic integrity Gawker Media that says “our tech executive source claims Cook is into Asian guys”.
Nice.