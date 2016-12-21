Uber Wants You To Drive Directly To A Person, Not A Place

#UBER
Senior Contributor
12.21.16


Uber is popular for getting around, but the app is apparently unsatisfied with taking you to places. It wants to take you to people, instead, and it’s introduced a new feature that’s ever so slightly creepy. Now, you can Uber to a person, instead of a place.

The idea is simple: If you want to catch up with a friend, you pick their contact and Uber sends them a request to temporarily share their location. If your friend accepts, the Uber arrives, you jump in, and you catch up with them at the bar, restaurant, or wherever they happen to be. Uber rather unfortunately is selling this as “People are the new places,” which is a rather, ah, impersonal way of putting it.

Of course, it’s easy to see this backfiring badly in a world where a substantial minority of alleged adults still think taking your phone and turning your wallpaper into a photo of their genitals is the height of comedy. Or, for that matter, with a company that’s been repeatedly accused of being absurdly cavalier with your personal data. And there is also the pretty basic question of why Uber wants to solve a problem that can easily be fixed with a text or two. Is making plans really that much of an inconvenience that people would rather do it through an app? We’ll find out soon enough.

(via Mashable)

Around The Web

TOPICS#UBER
TAGStransportationuber

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP