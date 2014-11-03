What Happened To Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo? Here’s What We Know.

As you may have heard, space exploration was dealt another tragic blow on Friday, as Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShip Two broke up in flight, killing one pilot and gravely injuring the other. So what happened… and where does space travel go from here?
What’s SpaceShip Two?
It’s Virgin’s attempt to build a space tourism industry and push aviation further. Technologically, it’s a suborbital spaceplane; essentially, it’s the jetliners we all know, capable of flying higher and faster.
Why is it important?
Beyond the space tourism aspects, suborbital planes could change how quickly we travel across the globe. Regular, commercial, suborbital flights could let you hop continents in the time it takes to watch a Walking Dead episode. We’re not nearly close to consumer spaceflight, yet, but that’s one of the goals. Also important is that it encourages more private investment in spaceflight, which will need to happen if we’re going to explore beyond the Earth.
What caused the crash?
Unfortunately, that’s not yet clear. What we do know is that the pilots may have prematurely employed the braking system, and that they were testing a new type of fuel, which may have caused an issue. The federal investigation is still ongoing and has not come to any conclusions. We probably won’t see any for months.
Isn’t this the second spaceflight accident lately?
Yes, last week an unmanned rocket launch also went wrong, forcing NASA safety officers to trigger the self-destruct. It’s been a rough week for space.
What does this mean for modern spaceflight?
In the short term, the loss of SpaceShip Two is a serious setback for Virgin. It’s currently building a second version, but that construction will likely be put on hold until it’s determined there are no problems with the design or the way the plane is put together.
Long-term, it’s a black eye for private spaceflight. Despite what you may hear, it’s not a permanent setback; realistically, most of us were staying on the ground anyway. But it does raise a few questions about design, and the government might be forced to step in or pass new regulation depending on what comes to light. It may also potentially deter investment, something the fledgling industry doesn’t need.
Still, the main setback is the tragic loss of Michael Alsbury, the co-pilot. We’d like to take a moment to give our condolences to Mr. Alsbury’s family. If you’d like to contribute to his memorial fund, you can find that on GoFundMe.
With regard to your comment about possibly deterring investment, Virgin and Space X (as examples) have guys driving their space programs who are going to do it regardless of whether outside investors are interested or not. Which, really, is what the private space industry needs; pioneers who say fuck it and just keep trying until it’s done.
Agreed. As much as I tend to think the goal here is just another frontier for rich tourists with the scientific goals being a distant second, a private investor with a passion is absolutely going to guarantee success.
Yeah, but even those guys are accountable to somebody. Honestly, I don’t think this will stop Branson; this has a practical endgoal for him, charging premium prices for quick suborbital flights. But we need more from the private sector.
Well, Space X isn’t a publicly traded company as yet, so Musk is beholden to no one other than himself. And, since you can buy stock in all his other companies except Space X, that probably speaks to his understanding of how tough space-related stuff is, how space-tech stock will roller-coaster all over the fucking place the first time disaster strikes (see how Orbital Sciences took a header after their rocket blew up on launch recently), and how quickly his vision could get diluted as a result of Space X having to tow some sort of line to shareholders.
That being said, there’s not much more to expect from private enterprise beyond “doing things to turn a profit” because, let’s be honest, that’s all capitalism has proven itself good for. And even then only when not falling disasterously on its own face every 30 years or so.
If the world wants a real, solid Space Race-style push back to the moon and beyond then the Chinese really need to ramp up their space program so that the US government will knee-jerk into pumping billions back into their own space program. Then, with no regard for turning a profit, you’ll see real advancement.