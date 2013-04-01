Why Your Cell Phone Is Probably Not Giving You Brain Cancer

The FCC is officially opening a review of cell phone safety standards, and that probably means every conspiracy theorist on your Facebook is screaming about the secret ways your cell phone can give you brain cancer because they’re radioactive and how it can happen to yooooouuuu.
And it might. But the jury is still out, and when it does come back, odds are pretty good cell phones won’t be on the hook for any cancers. Here’s why.
So, wait, do cell phones emit radiation?
In the narrow technical sense that they emit energy, yes. Specifically, they emit radio waves.
Hey, that’s not radiation! Radiation is, like, nuclear and stuff!
What’s more likely to sell a newspaper: “Pressing a radio to your head for an extended period of time may not be the greatest idea” or “CELL PHONES MAY ROT YOUR BRAIN WITH RADIATION GUYZ OMG!”
Why do you say “It might?” Didn’t the World Health Organization say that cell phones were a carcinogen?
They did. But they came to that conclusion based not on any research, but by reviews of research. And mostly that research has boiled down to “Hey, you with brain cancer! You use your cell phone a lot? Yes? Great, which side?”
The WHO, along with every other respectable organization, has been a bunch of mature scientists about all this and said “Yeah, we could really use some long-term, carefully designed research that shows the effects of these tissues over time. Somebody should do that!”
…Nobody’s done that, have they?
Nope!
So, basically, cell phones could be giving us all AIDS right now, for all we know.
Pretty much! Isn’t science fun?
So why are you skeptical of the cell-phone/cancer link?
Man… where to start?
First of all, you have a less than one percent chance of developing a brain tumor. They’re incredibly rare, as cancers go.
We’re also in the center of a perfect storm of scientific ignorance. As we mentioned, it’s not really clear what long-term exposure to electromagnetic fields does to any part of the body, let alone the human brain. Adding to this is the fact that the human brain is not an organ we understand very well. And on top of that, malignant brain tumors are so rare we don’t know as much about them as we’d like. No scientists worth listening to is willing to make a call with such an overwhelming lack of data.
One thing we do know, however, is the effects of radio on the human body. As in, there aren’t any.
And that’s, at root, all any cell phone is: A radio. Yes, it operates on different frequencies, but it’s still a radio, and honestly, if radio caused cancer, we’d know by now. We’d see higher rates of cancer among heavy radio users like truckers, police officers, firemen, army communications specialists, and so on, directly connected to radio use.
It’s not out of the realm of possibility, but it’s highly unlikely. So tell your Facebook friends to calm the hell down and actually read a few scientific papers for once, instead of scare headlines.
To add to this point, what doesn’t emit radiation? Most objects will emit some energy in the infrared spectrum
Yeah, if we classify “radiation” as “emitting energy”, which is what radiation is, we all emit radiation.
Like I said, there’s reason for more research to be done into electromagnetic radiation, but it’s worth noting that anybody trying to whip up fear about this is prone to leave off the “electromagnetic” part.
Dan,
Cell phones (iPads and WIFI enabled tablets, too) ALL emit microwave radiation. Yep, the exact same energy that cooks food in the little box, but at a much lower power. The government knows this energy is dangerous, so they have manufacturers test every model of phone to make sure it just “cooks” our brains a little, and not too much.
Look in your user guide – every cell phone warns people to never hold it directly against the body or you will be exposed to microwave radiation that exceeds the federal safety limit. But, it’s hidden in the fine print so know one will see it.
The World Health Organization’s panel of scientific experts from around the world reviewed ALL the research to date on cell phones and they were very concerned by what they found. Yes, they determined that the science DID show an increased risk of getting a brain tumor on the same side of the head as the phone is held.
So, they declared that cell phone radiation is a possible cause of malignant brain cancer – and placed it in the same risk category as DDT and lead.
Those are the facts. Your readers need to know the truth, not your uninformed opinions.
Also, hundreds of independent published (non-industry funded) studies show damage to sperm in men who carry and use a cell phone in their pocket. So, careful all you guys out there who care about your family jewels!
Scientific reviews of research are not like movie reviews where you can almost always find completely different opinions on the same movie. In fact, there are exactly the opposite: cutting edge original research often disagrees with other research being published around the same time. A single study, even a large one, is usually insufficient to make a clinical case. Systematic reviews go through all published studies on a given topic, and classify their results based on how good the study is (ie sample size, what kind of control groups, size of the effect found, etc) and give an overall evaluation. Clinical decisions are often based on such reviews (search “Cochrane Reviews”, for a database of reviews). It’s entirely apropriate that the WHO did not publish their own research but instead compiled all known research to date.
As for the comparison with broadcast radio. The important thing is that the intensity of radiation goes down with the square of the distance away from the transmitter. Nobody goes around with a broadcast radio antenna 2mm away from their head! This is also why using a headset will greatly reduce the intensity of the signal your brain feels from a phone. Yes, your thigh might be affected, but would you rather get a tumor cut from your thigh or your brain?
Finally, *malignant* (eg cancerous) tumors are not the only problem. Benign tumors in the brain can affect the parts of the brain it presses on. Tumors that press on the optic nerve can affect eyesight, etc. I don’t know if cell phone radiation increases risk of those or not.