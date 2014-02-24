The 10 Best Kill GIFs From The First Season Of HISTORY’s ‘Vikings’ – Plus An Exclusive GIF From Season 2

Entertainment Features
02.24.14 13 Comments

60176314

The second season of HISTORY’s fascinating, sexually charged, and uber-violent epic series, Vikings kicks off on February 27th, and if you’re not watching it yet, you should be.

The series is rooted in Norse mythology, based on the legends of Ragnar Lodbrok, a ruler known as the scourge of France and England. He wreaked havoc on mid-ninth-century Europe, slept with numerous women, and killed hundreds, but there is more to the series than sex and violence: It’s an engrossing drama about how Ragnar came to power, the alliances he made, the political manipulations, and the art of war. While there isn’t a lot in the written record about the era, Vikings makes for a wildly entertaining educated guess about what really went on in ninth-century Europe.

HISTORY and writer/creator Michael Hirst have done a phenomenal job with the series. The scenery is gorgeous and evocative, the cast (of familiar faces) is great, the action-adventure plotlines manage to be both engrossing and fast-moving, and the swordplay, the plundering, and the bloodshed is plentiful and brutal (the beards are pretty great, too).

Speaking of that violence, it’s a huge selling point for the series, not only because it’s historically accurate (the Vikings were not squeamish), but it’s visceral and breathtaking to look at. In celebration of that glorious violence, and to encourage you to check out what you may be missing, here are the 10 Best Kill GIFs from Vikings — plus an exclusive GIF from a battle scene that takes place during the season two premiere.

10. tumblr_mj9wn5wJBv1qfg9xxo2_250

9. tumblr_mkak53LPo61rjpseko6_250

8. tumblr_ml5ibcuqG41s7uqdjo4_250

7. tumblr_ml5o70u6zp1snu1yho2_r2_250

6. tumblr_mmnfbfMtqr1s53904o5_250

5. tumblr_mq7wstz4Df1s7uqdjo3_250

4. tumblr_mkak53LPo61rjpseko4_250

3. tumblr_ml5ibcuqG41s7uqdjo7_250

2. tumblr_mk2vtgxYWq1rzwhj0o4_250

1. tumblr_mzd7t6QZOS1t22zhxo4_250

And now, as promised, here’s an exclusive GIF from the season two premiere of Vikings. It looks like things won’t be getting any less violent.

Around The Web

TAGSHistoryVIKINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP