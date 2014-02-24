The 10 Best Kill GIFs From The First Season Of HISTORY’s ‘Vikings’ – Plus An Exclusive GIF From Season 2

The second season of HISTORY’s fascinating, sexually charged, and uber-violent epic series, Vikings kicks off on February 27th, and if you’re not watching it yet, you should be.
The series is rooted in Norse mythology, based on the legends of Ragnar Lodbrok, a ruler known as the scourge of France and England. He wreaked havoc on mid-ninth-century Europe, slept with numerous women, and killed hundreds, but there is more to the series than sex and violence: It’s an engrossing drama about how Ragnar came to power, the alliances he made, the political manipulations, and the art of war. While there isn’t a lot in the written record about the era, Vikings makes for a wildly entertaining educated guess about what really went on in ninth-century Europe.
HISTORY and writer/creator Michael Hirst have done a phenomenal job with the series. The scenery is gorgeous and evocative, the cast (of familiar faces) is great, the action-adventure plotlines manage to be both engrossing and fast-moving, and the swordplay, the plundering, and the bloodshed is plentiful and brutal (the beards are pretty great, too).
Speaking of that violence, it’s a huge selling point for the series, not only because it’s historically accurate (the Vikings were not squeamish), but it’s visceral and breathtaking to look at. In celebration of that glorious violence, and to encourage you to check out what you may be missing, here are the 10 Best Kill GIFs from Vikings — plus an exclusive GIF from a battle scene that takes place during the season two premiere.
And now, as promised, here’s an exclusive GIF from the season two premiere of Vikings. It looks like things won’t be getting any less violent.
This show was such a great surprise last year. Never would have thought a scripted show from History would be good, but this was quality stuff.
Agreed. I watched it with zero expectations and loved it. Bought the season 1 DVD and watching it again only reaffirmed my feelings.
Someone likes Lagertha.
Who doesn’t?
Aslaug, I’m thinking.
#TeamAslaug
Gif 5 has me confused face….when did rag’s bro do this to floki? this scene was in a trailer for s2 and i hope to got it didnt spoil something or did I just not recall this happening in s1?
I was wondering what battle that was from too. I don’t remember that! I hope that’s not how Floki goes out!
Floki is my favorite. I’d be bummed if he gets off’d
ROWLES! Answer for yourself.
here is the clip…SPOILERS I GUESS DAMMIT!
[www.youtube.com]
Ragnar, the OG Yellow King. Great series, as others have said d/l’ed it expecting nothing, and was hooked after episode 1. Looking forward to season 2.
ragnar!!!!!!!!