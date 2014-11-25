Runaway Balloons And Lip-Synching: 10 Things You Might Not Know About The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Before this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off on NBC, however, I thought we’d collect a few fun, interesting facts about the parade that you can share with family members during the awkward small talk portion of your Thanksgiving, before the crazy uncle opens the booze (see? He’s good for something).
1. Two years ago, thousands of files containing sensitive information from the Nassau County police department were shredded and used as confetti during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
2. Back in the 1920s, the city didn’t have a plan for deflating parade balloons, so after the parade ended, the balloons were simply released into the sky and would often float for up to a week. Offers of $100 rewards were stitched into the insides of the balloon for anyone that returned them. The practice of releasing balloons ended in 1933, after one of the balloons wrapped around an airplane’s wing and sent it into a tailspin.
3. Though NBC has been the official broadcaster of the parade since 1952, CBS carries unauthorized footage of the parade. However, the parade has been rerouted to avoid, as much as possible, those unauthorized cameras of CBS.
4. The microphones used by performers during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade are almost always non-functioning.
5. In 2008, Rick Astley Rick Roll’d the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Ironically, he earned more from that appearance than all the money he ever earned from YouTube for the RickRolling parodies ($12).
I did not know those facts. You have educated me on this topic.
The “bootleg” CBS broadcast is always hilarious.
A great pastime for sure.
I understand the logistics of not having live mics for these staged “performances” but my god do I want to punch a baby when those little showtunes numbers crop up, or whatever pixie singer is foisting their newest awful tripe on us. I like the marching bands and balloons.
[www.x-entertainment.com]
These reviews are absolutely hysterical and a must for anybody who grew up in the 80s.
Fun fact about Kathleen Caronna, the woman who was struck in the head by the lampost. Cory Lidle’s plane crashed into her apartment in 2006.
[seattletimes.com]
Something really wants her dead.