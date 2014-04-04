10 Current TV Shows With Opening Credit Sequences That You Just Can’t Skip Over

JUSTIFIED
I can’t even think of a time where I watched Justified and skipped over the opening credits. It has everything you could want. Timothy Olyphant silhouetted in a mysterious and dangerous environment as that heart beat like drum blends into a twangy guitar.
GAME OF THRONES
The weird thing about Game of Thrones is that not only can you not skip the opening credits, you know the feeling of watching a new episode’s opening credits versus a repeats opening credits. Each opening is a little different to represent each location that is featured with the episode, but the music feels different when it’s new. A new episodes booming opening after the HBO sequence gives me nothing but chills. Also, I’m sure I’m not the only one here who makes up their own lyrics or hums along as it plays, right?
PARKS AND REC
The opening to Parks and Rec is silly, fun, and hard to skip over. The music is just so enjoyable and the glimpses of all the main characters summarizing how they act is perfect. Andy Dwyer is my spirit animal.
SUITS
This show is so underrated. It is a lawyer show, yes, but it spends most of the time outside of the courtroom trying to make deals It also has when of the best looking opening credits on television. Greenback Boogie By Ima Robot was a fantastic choice for theme music.
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is my new favorite comedy. I can’t tell you how many times I have this show on repeat throughout the day. Is the theme song to this show my ringtone? Yes, it is. Every time the show starts and cuts to the opening, it’s perfect. Seriously, say something clever and then hit play on the video. Even if it’s not funny, I’ll still giggle.
My picks are Banshee, True Detective and Game of Thrones.
I’ve skipped all of these before, except True Detective. Game of Thrones, House of Cards, and Parks and Rec I almost never skip.
I skip all except for maybe Parks’ intro. After I’ve seen an opening a few times, it’s just wasting time.
Also, Justified is probably my favorite show of all time, but I hate the theme song. Just being honest.
It is a complete waste of time to watch the opening credits every week if they never change. Unless, of course, we are talking about The Fall Guy.
It’s nice to know someone else hates the Justified theme. My girlfriend and I both despise it. The crappy hip hop rapping just does not fit at all. I feel like Raylan himself would not listen to that crap. It feels out of place.
Yeah, I don’t love the theme song. I usually skip the credits.
“It’s true I hire my body out for pay – uh hey hey”
Love everything about Justified. Everything aside from the cowboy rap in the opening credits.
Yeah, the Justified theme is extremely corny to me. I’ve basically always skipped it or muted it.
The theme actually put me off properly watching Justified for a long time. I got a completely wrong feel for the show from it.
I had that same problem. Luckily I got finally got around to watching sometime during season 3. Like I said above, it’s probably my favorite show of all time.
@John Dizzle Fall Guy! Just play that on repeat.
Love Justified. Vomit in my mouth a little when hearing the theme song.
If I’ve seen the credits once I’ve seen them a hundred times. There is no reason to watch them every time.
Yeah, I don’t look forward to any Credit sequence either. Seems a waste of a few precious life minutes.
Why even try to fool people with the “opening credits” bullshit. This is just more of the UPROXX propaganda. I gotta know what’s in this Kool Aid y’all drink, cause its really turned WarmingGlow into just one giant hive mind.
I feel like I’m in this abusive relationship and I keep coming back to get punched in the face cause you love me and since I also like Justified I still kinda identify with you.
Just do me a favor ok, next time you post yet another list, just title it correctly “shows you must like or else”. I’m ok with the abusive as long as you’re honest with me.
There are certain show that you should watch the opening credits becasue it sets the mood of the show.
I always watch the credits of Game of Thrones, Dexter, The Sopranos, Chuck, Justified and a few others.
They are part of the show that must be watched
I like the cut of your Jib sailor. We watch more than 8 shows Warming Glow!
No matter how bad the show gets (and it’s gotten awful) I can’t help but enjoy the True Blood opening credits. It just works for me. I’d add that I get the same level of enjoyment out of any AHS opening credits sequence.
Co-signed.
True Blood opening has become the best part of True Blood.
Its my last bit of enjoyment before the wife has me sit through another episode of suckitude.
Fourthed. The show is cheesy and dumb. The credits are creepy and atmospheric. I mean, it’s got strippers, rotting foxes, Klu Klux Kidz, absurd puns riffing on the Westboro Baptist Church, charismatic preachers, bar fights, and badass country music.
TOTES! the theme song and female nudity are the only way I can justify being a straight man who watches that show anymore
Agreed. I haven’t watched the show in a year or two, but the theme song fits the show like a glove.
I should add that the glove only fits for the first season.
gimme that 15 sec breaking bad intro any day of the week…
~10 second opening credits is the one lasting legacy of Lost that I will always be thankful for.
True Detective’s opening credits and song are probably my favorite out of any other show in the history of tv.
I can agree on that. I don’t think I skipped the opening on any episode I watched, even when rewatching. It’s wonderful.
I skipped Justified’s opening credits because I know there’s always a commercial after them.
How did Banshee not make the cut?
Agreed, Banshee is at the top of my list for intro songs
The best parts of The Walking Dead one is where the birds scatter out of that tree (it goes perfectly with the music right there) and when they show that abandoned mattress in some random building. It always makes me imagine who was there before and what horrible thing happened to them.
GoT because of the location foreshadowing, and True Detective for the general awesomeness. And Brooklyn 9-9 and P&R because they’re just short and fun enough to not bother skipping. Really, anything less than 30 seconds or less gets a pass from me.
I DEFINITELY skipped House of Cards, though. Plowing through a show 3-4 episodes at a time means I ain’t got no time for a minute and a half.
Now the opposite end of the spectrum: are there WORSE credits than Homeland? Just thinking about them makes me bored and angry.
That is a loaded question. Do you mean the worst credits on a decent show or the worst credits in general?
Because the credits for Two & a Half Men are almost as bad as the show itself.
Fair. I guess worst credits on a decent show. It’s not surprising that Two & a Half Men has an element of terrible, but the first seasonof Homeland was like TWO AND A HALF MINUTES of shit you had to slog through to get to the good show.
Oh, I don’t doubt it. I haven’t watched Homeland (got rid of Showtime when I wrote off Dexter), so I can’t speak on its credits.
I’m trying to think of current shows that I dig with awful credits, and I am coming up blank.
Yeah, HoC is actually one I can’t sit through. Too moody.
The HoC title sequence is great in terms of the music and time-lapse footage of Washington, DC, but once you’ve seen the sequence a couple of times, you can safely fast-forward to get to the good stuff.
I’m not sure how this list exists without Bob’s Burgers on it.
Breaks my heart almost as much as the Don’t You Four Cheddar Bout Me Burger.
Timing is everything.
That’s what I get for double-checking the name of the burger.
What about Bob’s Burgers? Catchy song, Gene dancing, and the store to the right always changes with a great pun. I feel cheated on their behalf.
My two-year old loves the themes to both Parks & Rec and Brooklyn99 so more often than not we end up listening to each multiple times before all is said and done. It cracks me up when he starts dancing though so no harm done.
LOST has a great theme song.
We’re only talking a 14-episode run, but I will never skip over Massive Attack’s Paradise Circus when an episode of Luther starts.
good call on Luther
The Luther credits are amazing.
It’s not only a good bit of music, but the visuals are very interesting, too. It sets the whole tone for what’s to follow.
Yep.
All the BBC shows do credits well — funky music, great visuals.
@Otto Man- Yeah, the BBC is consistently good when it comes to their title sequences.
If we’re talking about other BBC productions, the Red Dwarf title montages may not be as well-polished or complex as those of other series, but the theme song and scene selections are appropriate for all the ensuing goofiness.
@Verbal Kunt- Sherlock’s title sequence works very well, too. It fits in with the show’s highly visual style.
@The Deposed @Verbal Massive Attack was also used for Luck (*pours out bottle of glue*). They used Splitting the Atom there. So yeah, throw Massive Attack into your opening credits and they’re going to be fine.
Holy shit @The Deposed Knave of Bel-Air, good call on Red Dwarf. And now I’m humming the theme song…
Most of the British shows I’ve enjoyed have had great openings. Luther is definitely the best though.
I can’t skip over Justified’s opening because I always watch it on demand the next day and FX disables fast forwarding.
I did just notice, however, that Netflix has been auto-skipping the “previously on” and opening credits when you marathon a show. It’s pretty great, actually.
The credits for “Strike Back” have been pretty great.
Everything is improved with songs from “The Heavy”
+1 for strike back. That Heavy song is legit.
Also, the Vikings opening is pretty cool too.
+1
Let’s be real here, The House of Cards opening is boring as fuck and super long, always a skip.
In terms of just the theme songs of shows Psych and Survivor are my two favorites not on this list.
You know that’s right. Psych has a theme song you can’t skip.
I have heard it both ways
YOU HAVE NOT, SHAWN
Take Mad Men (I love the show though) out of this list and put in Black Sails.
Fuck yeah, Black Sails. That opening sequence is good enough I actually went to the trouble of reading articles about how it was made.
Give me some more
Time in a dream
Give me the hope
to run out of steam
Somebody said
it could be here
We could be roped up, tied up, dead in a year
I can’t count the reasons I should stay
One by one they all just fade away….
Can I say that I cannot stand the opening credits song for Mindy. It could be nails on a chalkboard and it’d be more listenable than that weird cacophony.
Banshee and Vikings are 1a and 1b. No other song gets me pumped up more than a show than Vikings and I can’t help but smile every time she blinks on Banshee
I’ll leave this here.
[www.youtube.com]
embedding test
welp
Hall of Fame nominee: The Sopranos opening theme. Could never skip that.
Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, American Horror Story, House of Cards
I generally don’t skip over Parks & Rec or Brooklyn 99 because the credits are rather short and with dvr jumpback, when I hit play it ends up showing me half the credits anyway.
Where are them dang Duke Boys opening credit, how are they gonna get out of this mess…..
Current shmerrent you take your NPR dialogue elsewhere buddy, this is the internet.
OMG where’s CHiP’s
I always like the opening to House. Though I never understood why they put Jennifer Morrisons’ credit over that shot of the rowers.
Shameless’s opening sequence is grating. I always skip it.
And they removed Karen!, and added a 2nd pisser.
CURRENT shows, guys and gals. Shows that are still airing new episodes. If it was opening credits of all time, that list would be longer.
Louie Louie Louie Louie…
Hannibal’s opening. Short and visually stimulating.
I cannot fucking stand House of Cards its just feels waaay too long repeating the same notes over and over. I agree with all the rest though. I think you left out Portlandia and Louie
Louie is definitely missing.
The absence of Boardwalk Empire makes me sad. Also, back in the day, the opening of Blackadder Goes Forth was a pitch perfect lead in. Even further back in the day, Monkey. That theme song used to have bouncing of the walls as a kid. Good times.
I will be SHOCKED if anyone knows this one. Mine is the one for Vecinos, a Mexican comedy from a few years ago.
[m.youtube.com]
The Americans has a really good opening sequence.
I don’t think the Shameless credits are that good either (honorable mention?) , the song has gotten old and I don’t need to see 2 guys peeing and the redhead kid Jerking it on the toilet every Sunday night.
It just ended its run, but Treme’s opener was always awesome.
I think the Americans opening creds are missing in this list.
Sons of Anarchy?
No? Just me?
I totally agree I would never skip through them. I loved the irish themed ones too. The music makes that show.
Best one ever! I can’t believe it took this long to be mentioned!
SOPRANOS
also, Freaks and Geeks
This list says to me that not enough people are watching Banshee………..
Boy Meets World in the later seasons.
I have to say, I think “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has the best opening credits, in that it’s such a wonderful juxtaposition to the rest of the show, and coupled with the often fantastic cold open/episode title gag, it just seems like the theme song is always an inextricable part of each episode.
Also, yeah, I second, or third or whatever, Banshee’s theme. The show itself isn’t quite up to par with some of the contenders on this list but it’s theme song is definitely in the top 5. Wonderfully dark sound to it.
Um… excuse me, but… BOB’S BURGERS?? 10 seconds of happy.
I also put Community on this list just because of the theme song. Super upbeat and catchy.
Other notable mentions include Shameless and the recently departed Psych (which somehow passed into oblivion without much of a mention around here. I thought the last episode was a rather nice send off for the show)
Psych’s last episode was fitting and enjoyable. It was the anti-HIMYM finale.
Precisely how I felt about and thought of it.