Not Great, Bob!: Great Television Actors in Completely Thankless Roles

Today I want to talk about thankless actors. They are not necessarily Emmy worthy (although, in some cases, maybe they are). They often also play unlikable characters, or minor but crucial roles. In most cases, however, they are surrounded by other actors who get most of the attention on the particular shows they are on. They wake up every morning, put in an awesome day of work, and go home and watch others around them collect the awards trophies. Or they take on roles in which the character is despised by the audience, and despite that, they go in every day and try to make that character as despicable as possible. They are what makes great television possible, and they provide the backs upon which higher-profile actors climb to collect their Emmy gold. They deserve some proper recognition, damnit.
Rick Hoffman — Rick Hoffman plays Louis Litt on the USA Network show, Suits. You may know him best as the not particularly attractive character on the show, but he has also been crucial to elevating the series above a pedestrian USA Network dramedy and into one in which many of us have become hugely invested: He’s the bully, and the bullied, the enemy, and the one with which we sympathize. He is the most human, well-drawn character on the show, but because he’s not (necessarily) the one who sends everyone to their bunk, he’s sadly often overlooked, despite the fact that he’s the fulcrum on the show upon which most of the interoffice politics rest.
Zach Woods — Known best as Gabe on The Office, Woods had the misfortune of playing one of television’s least liked sitcom characters for years, but credit Woods for transforming that character from a smarmy know-it-all into a creepy comedic stalker, and allowing us to hate him even more. In an even smaller role, he did great work on Veep this season, in particular one scene in which he laid down a few of the season’s best insults that quickly made me realize that Zach Woods is not Gabe: He’s actually a great actor. (He may have the best scene in all of The Heat, too, which is saying a lot considering how good Melissa McCarthy was in that).
Lucy Liu — Better known by most for her feature film work in the Charlie’s Angels movies and Kill Bill, Liu was unbelievably great in the fourth season of Southland, which is where I realized that I could actually like a Liu character. She parlayed that role into Joan Watson on Elementary, where she had the deck stacked against her, not only by the BBC’s “Sherlock” and her brilliant British counterpart, played by Martin Freeman, but the fact that she was playing the first major female version of that character. Credit to Liu for making that character both sympathetic and likable, and for bringing out the human in Johnny Lee Miller’s Sherlock.
Timothy Simons — Simons sole purpose through two seasons of “Veep” is to be a punching bag. No one gets insulted more than Simons’ Jonah Ryan, and no one on television gets called worse names, and yet, he manages to maintain his ego and cluelessness. You’d expect any character in that position to have blown his brains out by now, but Simons is good enough in the role that we believe that the insults somehow roll off his back, and he never wavers in his obnoxiousness.
Annet Mahendru — Most of the attention for The Americans is focussed on Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys’ stellar performances as Russian spies posing as a normal American family, and Noah Emmerich’s stellar supporting turn as the FBI agent. But Annet Mahendru — who plays Nina, a character is playing both sides of the Cold War — uses a heady mixture of sexuality, vulnerability, and intelligence to spare her own life, and in many cases, fuel the plot of The Americans. In a show that is often too grim for its own good, Mahendru brings some light in.
what, no Joffrey/Jack Gleeson? being the most hated brat in TV history and being soooo fucking great at being said hated brat….there’s never been a more thankless job ever.
Tywin has his fans…ain’t nobody love Joffrey.
I think Joffrey/Jack Gleeson gets plenty of credit for his portrayal.
Alfie Allen as Theon. Always thought his acting was fantastic on the show. Particularly in seasons 2-3.
I was actually kinda shocked when he wasn’t nominated for an emmy for season 2.
Agreed, he was outstanding in season two when he was losing control of Winterfell. That scene where he beheads Ser Rodrick was fantastic!
The scene where he reveals the burned bodies of (not) Bran and Rickon and then he looks around first arrogantly, then with an “I’ve made a huge mistake” look…
He was really excellent throughout season 2. Beheading Rodrik, talking with Luwin in the finale, that weird familial conversation in Bran’s bedroom when he seized Winterfell, and my personal favorite, the scene where he tells Balon off: “You gave me away, if you remember! When you bent the knee to Robert Baratheon! After he crushed you! Did you take what was yours then?” God I love that scene. He didn’t get much to do in season 3, but his near-escape on horseback, his confession to Ramsay, and his pleading to those girls who raped him were also very well-acted scenes.
@Jean-Ralphio- That scene is one of my favorite of the show so far. Not because I liked, or supported Theon’s actions.. but rather cause he acted the SHIT outta that scene, and it made it all the more powerful.
Charles Dance ISN’T sexy? Did you see him field dressing that deer?
Ah, the burn in my retinas was starting to fade, so thanks for the refresh.
Ziggy Stobokta (James Ransome) is on the Mount Rushmore of this category.
I hated that character so much because I knew so many people that were similar to him growing up.
I agree though, very underrated.
Great round-up, agree with them all (guess I’m admitting that I watch every one of these shows, sans Dexter).
That picture of Charles Dance with Gwendoline Christie is hysterical.
IMO, Pete Campbell exists in part to make everyone else look good. I don’t think Don, Roger, and the rest would come of as well if Pete wasn’t there to draw the heat.
Agreed, until recently his role was almost entirely the one-dimensional weasel.
I’ve already ranted about this before and realize it’s tantamount to shouting into the wind but this is so wrong. Pete WAS the antagonist in season 1. But since then his character has significantly changed. Don brought him to heel and turned him into one of his proteges and staunchest supporters.
Off the top of my head I think of the death of his father, being passed over as head of accounts, being the first character to display a progressive racial attitude, having (for awhile) the only healthy marriage on the show, rejecting Duck’s overtures and advising Peggy to do the same, taking the hit for Don with North American Aviation…but most fans kept dismissing Pete as a sniveling villain and as a result the writers arguably backslid back into that characterization in season 5 where almost every episode he was creating conflict with another character. Roger and Don especially have both done as much if not more awful things than Pete over the course of the show. Everyone just loves to harp about how he is a scumbag and it seems like Weiner and the writers eventually just threw their hands up and stopped fighting that misconception.
No love for Dean Norris aka Hank Schrader? He’s slightly more recognized because of the greatness and popularity of Brba, but I’d put him in this list because he isn’t mentioned in the same breath as the others on the show!
Hear, hear.
I LIKE Hank. Put Skyler on the list; she’s become nothing but a shrike.
Gunn would definitely be a better fit for this list than Norris. Hank doesn’t get as much praise as Walt and Jesse, of course, but I think we all love him nevertheless. Meanwhile, an awful lot of people seem to hate Skyler, despite Gunn’s very good acting in the role.
JESUS CHRIST MARIEMARIE!
Everything you said about Louis Litt, ftw. ‘Suits’ doesn’t get nearly the love it deserves. And his character is effing amazing.
I disagree on the that character being “amazing.” Rick Hoffman deserves credit for creating an entirely unlikeable character, and in that sense he belongs in this list, but until very recently Louis Litt’s place in the storyline was entirely predictable.
I suppose you want to be thanked for this list, yes?
This is the internet. That’s what the lack of money is for.
Evan Handler as Charlie Runkle on Californication is like Matsuka with more and better lines.
Now THAT is perhaps THE definitive thankless role. That show’s always finding new ways to humiliate and debase that poor hairless fucker. And he does a great job with it.
Jerome Flynn steals just about ever scene he’s in as Bronn in Game of Thrones. You could also pick any of the supporting Marshals from Justified, who are all great!
Is it me, or is Vincent Kartheiser one of those people that can ONLY play someone people hate? Connor on Angel anyone????
Maybe it’s some weird Joss Whedon Supernatural Child actor casting curse? I feel the exact same way about Michelle Trachtenberg. Nothing she can ever do will make up for the fact that Dawn was the worst thing about Buffy (and that’s including the REALLY lame season 4 bullshit too) ;)
For the same reason you talked about CS Lee on Dexter, I think we should mention Jay R. Ferguson (Stan Rizzo) on Mad Men.
In such a dense, serious show he brings much needed levity to his scenes.
No one ever mentions Nick Tarabay as Ashur on Spartacus who was really the only reason to watch that show for two seasons.
He was great in his role, and that show had a badass cast.
Far from being the only reason, but definitely one of the best. And it was three seasons – he was slimily fantastic in Gods of the Arena, too.
I like Rick Hoffman a lot, and I think he does as good a job as he can do on Suits, but I disagree they make him human. They make him a cartoon character for comic relief. I wish they would flesh him out a bit and ground him and not make him such a foil for Harvey and I think we got to see a bit of that last season, but he’s still a bit over-the-top.
Winston on New Girl is a really funny and underated charchter. He really has come into his own and even though he gets the least solo stories, he constantly delivers some of the best lines on the show.
Agreed. By the 2nd season he was as reliably funny as the rest of the cast.
Thirded. It’s funny how Schmidt was once the only particularly funny character on the show, but, one by one, they’ve each gotten really good.
I agree with all of these and especially with the inclusion of Annet Mahendru. For only she could have made the blowjob scene with that old and gross Russian Interior Minister seem halfway sexy.
Thanks for the inclusion of Masuka as well. It’s like you read my mind…or my post on yesterday’s recap of S8E1 of Dexter, and how infuriated I have been with the story line(s) of Masuka, or lack thereof.
This is thankless roles, not incredibly terribly roles that make absolute no sense and are just a way for the writers to take out their frustration on the actor for leaving the show for a year to shoot a movie.
;lucy lui? lol tf?
Timothy Simons doesn’t count, Jonah is basically the breakout character on Veep.
Wow, did not know that Tucker Max was on the Good Wife. Random.
I think Dave from Happy Endings and Lincoln from Fringe both fit this category too, but their shows are dead :(
Alfie Allen would be a better choice from Game of Thrones than Charley Dance. I think we all love Tywin after his scenes with Arya last season, but practically everyone seems to hate Theon (and refuses to even feel any sympathy for him in light of the torture he suffered this season), and not even in a “love to hate” way like Joffrey.
Nina is a thankless role? Okay, we’re only five episodes in Over Here, but I’m already spending half the airtime hoping she isn’t about to get killed.
(Of course, then I accidentally spoiled myself by googline Annet Mahendru and finding out that she’s a regular in season two. But still)
lol just had to get a dig into The Americans for not being the show you wanted it to be. I think most people who watch the show think that Nina’s role is not thankless at all.
I would give Annet Mahendru any and all kinds of thanks she wanted. Ever.
I’m not sure if they technically qualify, but Tim, Rachel, and (to a lesser extent) Art are too often lost in the wake of the forces of nature that are Raylan and Boyd.
/refuses to use the actor’s names, because these characters are real, dammit!