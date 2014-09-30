The Many Repeatable Outbursts Of Buster Bluth

Poor Buster Bluth. The youngest of Lucille Bluth’s children left the womb (after eleven months… there were claw marks on the walls of her uterus) but never really left the nest. Buster has been maimed, mocked, put in a box, denied his educational pursuits, told that he was no good, lied to, rejected by three mother figures (his actual mother and two lovers), flat out replaced, and always kept at arms length by his siblings.

Through it all, Buster has kept his youthful innocence and a spirit that is always willing to please. Buster just wants to be loved, but sometimes, another side comes out — a monstrous side. It’s Tony Hale’s birthday so let’s celebrate the Arrested Development moments that showcase that bubbling rage that exists beneath Buster’s smiling visage.

“It’s like she gets off on being withholding.”

Pushed away from his mother’s side, perpetual Mamma’s boy Buster shocks and delights Michael, G.O.B., and Lindsay Bluth by speaking out against their mother, Lucille. Like a monkey dancing for applause, Buster goes even further in an effort to keep bonding with his siblings, unleashing a string of expletives that nearly turn them pale. “Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.”

“I don’t want no part of your tight *ss country club, you freak b*tch!”

From behind Lucille’s back to right in front of her face, Buster’s harshest words for his mother have to be filtered through the felt mouth of Franklin, his brother G.O.B.’s insensitive puppet.

“Silence slave!”

Though Buster’s lack of a talent and a purpose is sort of his talent, he seizes the opportunity to take center-stage as a fake magician while helping G.O.B. in his effort to pull off the “Sword of Destiny” trick. He also barks back at G.O.B. when the banned artist tries to assert authority during the performance. Don’t stomp on Buster’s moment.

“A giant juice box.”

Outbursts don’t always have to include screams and shouts. Sometimes one can act out with destructive behavior, even when they don’t know that what they’re doing. Mistaking a box of wine for the world’s largest juice box can lead them down a dark road where they will wind up thrust dancing on a table while Ethel Merman plays in the background. With that said, though, if anyone deserves a chance to blow off some steam, it’s Buster Bluth, who is often denied the finer things.