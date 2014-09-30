The Many Repeatable Outbursts Of Buster Bluth

Through it all, Buster has kept his youthful innocence and a spirit that is always willing to please. Buster just wants to be loved, but sometimes, another side comes out — a monstrous side. It’s Tony Hale’s birthday so let’s celebrate the Arrested Development moments that showcase that bubbling rage that exists beneath Buster’s smiling visage.
“It’s like she gets off on being withholding.”
Pushed away from his mother’s side, perpetual Mamma’s boy Buster shocks and delights Michael, G.O.B., and Lindsay Bluth by speaking out against their mother, Lucille. Like a monkey dancing for applause, Buster goes even further in an effort to keep bonding with his siblings, unleashing a string of expletives that nearly turn them pale. “Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.”
“I don’t want no part of your tight *ss country club, you freak b*tch!”
From behind Lucille’s back to right in front of her face, Buster’s harshest words for his mother have to be filtered through the felt mouth of Franklin, his brother G.O.B.’s insensitive puppet.
“Silence slave!”
Though Buster’s lack of a talent and a purpose is sort of his talent, he seizes the opportunity to take center-stage as a fake magician while helping G.O.B. in his effort to pull off the “Sword of Destiny” trick. He also barks back at G.O.B. when the banned artist tries to assert authority during the performance. Don’t stomp on Buster’s moment.
“A giant juice box.”
Outbursts don’t always have to include screams and shouts. Sometimes one can act out with destructive behavior, even when they don’t know that what they’re doing. Mistaking a box of wine for the world’s largest juice box can lead them down a dark road where they will wind up thrust dancing on a table while Ethel Merman plays in the background. With that said, though, if anyone deserves a chance to blow off some steam, it’s Buster Bluth, who is often denied the finer things.
So many Gonzos.
This is the best moment for me below. He makes puns about his lack of a hand, but when Michael does one to play along he freaks out:
[www.youtube.com]
I love how he seems genuinely shocked by what “Franklin” said about the country club.
I am a scholar. I enjoy scholarly pursuits.
[imgur.com]
Every time my cat comes up to me to suck up because he wants me to feed him, I wait so I can get some extra love, because the rest of the day he’s an asshoile. So yeah, “getting off on withholding” is a phrase I use often. God help me when I have kids, I’m gonna Lucille them so bad.
My two favorite Buster lines have always been:
“What do you expect Mother? I’M HALF MACHINE!”
and
“Pfft. Like anyone would want to R her.”
My favourite is when Buster starts to like Lindsay and he goes – “Is it just me or is she getting hotter?”
Lucille – “Why don’t you just marry her?”
Buster – “MAYBE I WILL!”
I enjoyed his reaction in S4 when he realizes that he’s been shooting at real people.
This one is underrated
[www.youtube.com]
I really didn’t like the whole “I’M A MONSTER!” phase he went through. That line itself was funny, but the ensuing freakouts were repellent. That particular brand/level of craziness makes me very uncomfortable.