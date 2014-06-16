10 Important Questions About ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4, Answered

1. Why does Arya want to go to Braavos?
Braavos is the home of Syrio Forel (Arya’s “dancing” instructor) and Jaqen H’ghar, as well as the Iron Bank, which Stannis and Davos visited earlier this season. It’s considered the most powerful of the Free Cities, and Arya receives passage there because of the coin she received from H’ghar. Before he shifts faces in the season two finale, he tells Arya that if she goes to Braavos, she must show the coin to a Braavosi and say “valar morghulis.” All men must die, though not before helping Arya go east. (As for why she’s heading there, and not the Wall: it’s as simple as, that’s where the boat’s going.)
2. Where is Tyrion off to?
Unfortunately that’s not something that can be discussed yet. There’s an answer, but that would be a pretty big spoiler for next season (all you need to know right now is he’s on the Narrow Sea). But the show added a nice wrinkle by having Varys tag along. That should result in some fun #TrueDetectiveSeason2 adventures on the high seas.
3. Where the heck is Myrcella?
Remember Myrcella? Me neither, but even though she was shipped off to Dorne to marry Trystane Martell forever ago, she still plays an important role in the future of the show. She’s a Baratheon (at least in name — she’s actually Jaime’s daughter), and she’s also the one person who makes Cersei seem human — she genuinely cares about Myrcella, so her being thousands of miles away is pure torture, and it’s only going to get worse now that Oberyn’s dead…
4. Also, where the heck is Gendry?
Good question. Anya’s childhood idol was also away all season, which is a big deal considering how some people believe HE’s the rightful heir to the Throne. Last we saw Gendry, Davos was helping him escape Dragonstone on a rowboat. He’s on his way to King’s Landing, but considering how off-book his entire story has been (for instance, in the novel, he’s second-cousin related to Dany, but the show got rid of Jaehaerys II, so it’s unknown if they’re still family; plus, he never leaves the Brotherhood without Banners), it’s impossible to know exactly where he is now. So there’s your answer: who knows.
5. Why did Melisandre look so fascinated by Jon Snow?
The thing to remember about Jon Snow is that even though he kind of sucks, and way too many attractive women are interested in him, he still has royal blood flowing through his veins, which explains why Melisandre was peering so intensely at him through the fire in the finale. This will probably be touched upon next season, but up to this point, Melisandre is convinced Stannis is Azor Ahai reborn (he’s the Game of Thrones version of Dayman, fighter of the Nightman). There are reasons to believe Jon Snow might play a role in her visions, however. But they’ll get to that.
Re: Jon Snow: “…he still has royal blood flowing through his veins…”
Isn’t this just speculation at this point? Or are you considering the Starks a royal family through the old Kings of the North line?
Yeah unless something was confirmed in the books and we just got inadvertently spoiled, all we know about Jon is that he’s Ned’s bastard and we don’t know who is mother is right?
Robb was a king. He’s believed to be Robb’s half brother.
That qualifies as royal blood? Wouldn’t that mean any old asshole who proclaims himself King would then have royal blood?
Yeah, Stark blood =/= royal blood…
Well if Rob was king if the north, and they’re brothers….
Stark blood is royal blood they are the Old Kings of the North. It is why Roose Bolton is only a Warden of the North because there is still few known Starks out there.
So they’re going by the logic that it used to be a kingdom before the Targaeryens just made Westeros one big kingdom. Okay, that makes sense, I was just a bit skeptical because the show seems to portray the North itself as just a region. Robb even demanded they declare it a separate kingdom when he went to war with the Lannisters.
Yeah, technically, Starks, Baratheons, Greyjoys, Lannisters, Arryn, Tullys, and Martells all have “king’s blood” since they were all king of their respective kingdom before the Targaryens invaded and unified them by dragonfire.
But I would think Melissandre’s look at Jon Snow is more of a foreshadowing that she’s seen him in one of her visions in fire.
Also, remember that she saw something in Arya’s eyes when they met, besides never having visions of her before. Could be the same with Jon.
I don’t know how you couldn’t guess Jon and Arya aren’t going to be integral to the ending of this story. Their reunion will probably start the beginning of the end.
There’s a multitude of reasons she could be eyeing him across the fire, all of them bad for Jon.
I know why Melisandre is interested in Jon, though it hasn’t been stated in the show yet. My original contention was about Jon having “royal blood flowing through his veins” because that particular theory (which I happen to believe) has not been proven via book nor show.
I think it’s becoming clearer and clearer that having old Stark blood is a bigger deal than normal family heritage. The North in general, The Wall, the Children of the Forest, the Weirwood trees, etc. all have some mystical properties to them. Being a Stark, whether bastard or not, has serious implications in this story as it trends towards winter, white walkers, etc. So everyone downplaying the importance of the Stark blood are idiots.
Didn’t Sean Bean confirm that Jon wasn’t Ned Stark’s real father?
@Hitmanmonkey : I think he implies it, by the language below. Not confirmed, though. Or maybe not. Or maybe Martin is just going to fuck with us all.
“That’s another twist [to come]. It’s a great conundrum. Ned really knows who [Jon’s parents are], but he can’t let on. That’s why it’s such a moving moment, those poignant scenes I have with Kit Harington [who plays Jon], because I couldn’t say what I really thought. There are so many things I could have said, because there is a love there between the two of them, but I can’t express it as overtly as I can with the other children, who I can hold and kiss. Even if I were his true father, I can’t talk about it for fear of offending my wife, who’s really bitter about this. “
I believe it has been confirmed that Jon Snow is not Ned Stark’s father.
In the books,Nned is constantly say “No one can know” about Jon. He has black hair. Ned wehen we meet him is a much more serious guy than Robert. May be Robert losing his love, Ned’s sister, made him a party animal.recall The opening episode had Robert and Ned visting the crypt of Ned’s sister ,and Robert telling Ned how they all 3 could’ve ruled together. In short, there are strong hints Robert and Ned’s sister were in fact married secretly, or at least Jon isher and Robert’s son. And Ned played along to protect his friend’s alliance with the Lannisters through unhappliy marrying Cersei and his own nephew, even if it damaged his relationship with Kat.
Wasn’t it somehow confirmed that Ned’s dead sister is actually the mother while the father is unknown?
This explains Jon’s royal bloodline.
[www.youtube.com]
I highly doubt stubbornly honorable Ned would boom-chucka-boom with someone other than his wife. He would, however, lie to protect his sister’s son – from Robert. That’s my theory and I’m sticking to it. Hopefully we get to hear from Howland Reed at some point to confirm it.
I’m not a book reader, but my friends who are all think Jon’s father is part of the Targayren (Sp?) line, and his mother was Ned’s sister, so that’s why Ned took him in. He’s actually Danys’s uncle, and Ned’s secret nephew, if that theory holds up. They’re very convinced of this, for all the reasons said above (Ned was a honorable man, Jon has dark hair, Ned worried about what Robert thought).
That would make him her nephew.
Plus there is the thing with Robb legitimizing Jon as a true Stark in his will, making him a true heir to Winterfell. Though Jon doesn’t know this happened perhaps through the Red Priestess magic she knows. My money is on the R+L=J though…
Haven’t rewatched the very first episode in a long time. But would like to see what, if any, interaction there was between Robert and Jon at Winterfell. Only time in ths series they ever met.
In the books she is very interested in Mance’s son, who does not seem to be a part of the show, and Mance basically did the exact same thing Robb did. At least the Starks had been kings before Aegon’s Conquest. Mance was a NW turncloak who more or less appointed/was appointed king by the wildlings.
@DrLucienSanchez It’s not that Ned worried what Robert B thought, it’s that Robert wanted ALL Targaryens killed. If Jon truly is a Targaryen, he was in danger from birth and not just from Robert. But especially by Robert, if he was Rhaegar and Lyanna’s son.Robert died thinking Rhaegar kidnapped his true love when there is at least hints that not only were Rhaegar and Lyanna in love, but that they married.
Let’s get some Howland Reed in these stories to clear some sh!t up!
So if the theory is that Jon is Robert/Ned’s sister’s son and was legitimized by Robb Stark in his will, that would make him the King in the North and the rightful King as recognized in King’s Landing. That’s gotta be it, no?
Robert is certainly not Jon’s father. It’s made pretty clear in the early chapters of GoT that Robert thinks Jon is Ned’s bastard. Also, it’s pretty obvious that Lyanna doesn’t really return Robert’s affection.
This is speculation, but Jons royal blood has nothing to do with the Starks. The war with the mad king really took off when Neds sister Ellia was kidnapped by Rheghar Targaryan. Ned never spoke about Jons mother, and he was an honorable man. To be a dragon, you have to be born of the blood, and remember the Targaryan sigil is a 3 headed dragon. So, obviously, Dany is a dragon, as her mother died in childbirth with her. As for Jon, I think he was actually the son of Rheghar and we know that Ellia dies, but are not given the circumstances of her death. I believe she died giving birth to Jon and he is of the blood, and a dragon. Lastly, we all know Tyrions mother died giving birth to him. Tywin always makes claims about how he can’t prove that Tyrons not his son, but it is known that their mother liked king Aeryss and I think it’s very likely that these 3 are the new dragons. With regards to Jon, I think he’s the most likely for this to be true. The red woman didn’t see just kings blood and power, but the power of the Dragon that he has.
If The Children Of The Forest can conjure-up such Deadly Lighting Bolts/Fireballs… How the f#%k were They ever nearly wipeout by The First Men… ???
useful against wights, perhaps not so useful against White Walkers, who are significantly more powerful than walking corpses.
@MasterDave
Oh… So… They were almost nearly wiped-out by White Walkers… Huh… Interesting… *rubs chin*
Don’t think those firebombs would be super useful against Giants/Mammoths either (that’s who the First Men were). But then anyway, I can’t remember any firebombs in the book, so fuck the lore right?
Firebombs, maybe no. Fireballs generated from hands, with infinite replenishing ability? That’s better.
That said, I have no clue which one I saw last night.
@Jean-Ralphio the first men were normal men just from essos ([awoiaf.westeros.org]) the Andals are just from a different part of essos and came later, all of which are normal humans. The giants and the Children got along pretty well with each other.
But yes….i think grenades is going pretty far off-book…
@Jean-Ralphio
Sooo… You’re saying that The First Men all pretty much resembled The Mountain… Now That’s F#%kin’ Scary… *shivers*
They’ve really mucked up Bran’s whole story line. I guess they gave the Children super powers since they did away with that other character in that fight from the books.
It was a war of attrition, there were more first men than Children, plus the first men knew how to smelt metal and domesticate animals. The Children may have had magic but they were still pretty primitive.
@TBW
The Children of the Forest have always had super powers. The reason they weren’t wiped out by the First Men is because they had magic. And they used that magic, along with the giants, to help Bran the Builder build the wall. I’m not a book reader, so I obviously have no idea how certain plot points played out in the books, but the Children have always had powers.
The first men fucked like rabbits. Fireball away you still won’t kill enough people.
QUESTION: Was Shae a spy/plant from the very beginning (sent by Tywin)? He’d done that before and the information was useful. Where do you find a woman that attractive in a war camp– it’s the bottom of the prostituting barrel. Her look of lustful longing when she rolled over last night was truly heartbreaking.
Nah. Just a whore. That scene was meant to show that Tywin was just a hypocrite his entire life.
Pretty sure that town that Gilly was stashed in was the bottom of the ‘ole barrel, but I get what you mean…
Yeah I think besides working in Littlefinger’s brothel, the Lannister camp, the richest army in the land, with a lot of fair noble knights from important families, is probably the second best position for a whore.
To be fair to SteveBram, never in the book is it said that she isn’t. I actually asked myself the question after the whole scene, and that’s why the show is such a great complement. That would be some pretty great conniving on Tywin’s part, insuring him his son will always have a handicap. If you subtract Shae from the equation, Tyrion wouldn’t have to fear Cersei, and would be a more powerful Hand to deal with. The irony is that because of Shae, Tyrion and Varys alliance transformed into a real friedship, which ultimately saved his life. A friendship that Tywin couldn’t forsee, that word being meanigless to him.
…I don’t know, she’s probably just a whore, but you can dismiss it entirely.
It really depends if you’re talking about book or show Shae, because Shae in the book is clearly motivated by money and could easily be a tywin plant (although I’d say no, she isn’t) but tv Shae’s intentions have been a little murkier.
They cut out the Tysha reveal so none of it matters anyway.
I don’t know what happens in the books, but I would like to see Tyrion & Varys join forces with Dany for two reasons. 1. I think it would be cool. 2. Dany would finally get to meet other people from the main cast.
Tyrion and Dany on the Iron Throne would indeed be a thing of beauty (and the beast.)
I like how you picked and chose your spoils.
Yea, Josh should really flat out remove the bit about the Quiet Isle and edit the section on Lena Headey’s instagram pic so that it just says “sorry, still can’t talk about this at all”.
That instagram pic could mean anything if you haven’t read the books (and if you google it and expect not to get spoiled, that’s on you) The Quiet Isle thing is speculation even to book readers.
Take out the bit about royal blood as well. Fucking Kurp.
RE: Stannis “His motivation is a little unclear in the books…” Disagree. You make it sound as if he has ulterior motives, when his motives, at least in the book, are actually quite pure.
“Yes, I should have come sooner. If not for my hand, I might not have come at all. Lord Seaworth is a man of humble birth, but he reminded me of my duty, when all I could think of was my rights. I had the cart before the horse, Davos said. I was trying to win the throne to save the kingdom, when I should have been trying to save the kingdom to win the throne.”
Agreed, also… I believe Mellisandra also ‘knows’ that the real fight will be coming from North of the Wall
Amen. That quote right there is what made me wholeheartedly support stannis
Yeah Melissandre has come to Stannis all along so that they can fight “darkness”, ie the White Walkers.
And Stannis being the only sensible king in the realm (thanks in no small part to Davos’ counsel) knows that he needs to defend his realm if he wants to be king of anything at some point, and the Wildlings and White Walkers were a threat to that.
I’m pretty sure that quote should already have been in the show. Doesn’t Stannis say it to Melissandre when they leave for the Wall in the books?
They could still plug it in early next season with Stannis talking to Jon/Maester Aemon/Allister Thorne. I hope they do, my favorite Stannis quote for sure!
Plus the other hot ginger minge said the real fight was north.
2. Tyrion is off to search for the god of tits and wine.
Dayman…YES, love this.
Wait who thinks Gendry has a claim on the Iron Throne? Bastards unless legitimized (like Ramsay was) have no claim on anything.
But isn’t bastard blood stronger than siblings or incest bastards that don’t contain a drop of royal blood?
Yeah, if Gendry were legitimized, he’d be the rightful heir. But that’s a big IF, because it’d have to be done by Tommen…or, if he takes the throne, Stannis…
Stannis would have to legitimize him for him to be heir to the throne. And I think Stannis would rather eat a giant’s dick than do that.
Stannis is already convinced that Gendry is Robert’s son…If it turns out that Gendry’s mother was actually a high born lady (we only know who Gendry thought she was)…I think Stannis would crown the boy himself and serve as his hand.
He would rather get buttfucked by a giant.
Yeah why be the King when you could be the Hand. Who doesn’t like being covered in night soil.
Where the hell is Rickon again? I remember that him and that sloppy wildling woman went off on their own, but I can remember where or why.
He’s on a remote-ish island in the north called Skagos. Doesn’t really matter in the book (so far).
You can tell Rickon is a Millford man.
I guess Skagos is a detail from the books. In the show, he and Osha and Shaggydog went to Last Hearth, seat of House Umber (the house of that Stark bannerman who got two of his fingers chomped off by Robb’s direwolf near the end of season one).
Last Hearth is one of the towns closest to The Wall.
I hope we get to see the Umbers again. They seemed pretty cool. Ditto the Mormonts.
Haven’t read the books, but here’s my thoughts:
Re: Tyrion – I assume he’s also headed to the Free Cities, right? No way he’s being shipped off to another place in Westeros.
Re: Myrcella – Is there any reason to think she’s no longer in Dorne? If the other Martells are anything like Oberyn, she’s probably doing alright. Maybe the best-off person in the entirety of Westeros.
Re: Gendry – Who knows. Boat got tipped over, maybe?
Re: Jon Snow – (POSSIBLE SPOILER ALERT KEEP READING AND IT’S ON YOU) I read a theory that Jon Snow is a Targaryen. That he’s not Ned’s bastard, but the son of his sister Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen. So there’s your royal blood.
(SPOILER OVER)
Re: The Hound – Probably.
Re: Stannis & the Wall – Maybe Stannis thinks defeating the Wildling threat will get the people to support his claim to the Iron Throne. Maybe he wants Mance Rayder’s army for himself.
Re: Jon Snow. He also could be AD & AD’s son, And Ned being the honorable man that he is, said the son was his to avoid House D to be shamed.
AD? I’m a book reader and I can’t figure out who that is.
Ooooooh wait. (SPOILERS I guess?)Would one of the ADs be a famous knight?
Ass Dick?
No one is concerned about Rickon… poor kid… I mean, the way things go in Westeros, he could heir to Winterfell pretty quick.
I spent this whole season thinking Jojen was Rickon and that they had recast that Wildling woman (Osha?). I need to pay better attention. Where is Rickon anyway?
So bran becomes a dragon?
I’m looking forward to him warging into some sisterfucking dragons.
I have to tell you, I was in tears when Danny locked up the dragons. Don’t tell me she doesn’t deserve an Emmy too!
Here’s another question. We got very little White Walker action this season, but we did get the scene with the horned walker/Craster’s baby/White Crawler. Anyone have a clue what was up there? I know some people have speculated that the line of cloaked/armored walkers behind the “king” in that scene were the rest of the ruling class, or a version of his king’s guard. But, operating under the assumption that a White Walker baby would be useless unless it ever grows up, what if those were all his children? Or, rather, Craster’s sons. Not sure who that would make the King White Walker, exactly, but maybe he’s a far north version of Tywin Lannister, primarily occupied with furthering his family line.
Spoiler – My guess is he is either a show version of “The Night’s King” who is briefly mentioned in the novels as having lived long ago, or the “enemy of R’hilor” that Melisandre references all the time.
#2: Where is Tyrion going? “wherever whores go” – oh sorry, THEY FU*KING CUT THAT LINE! Grrr.
Well because they basically cut the entire character it was in reference too. I haven’t read the books, so I’ve only picked up a few things here and there, but backstory like that is a lot easier to convey in literature than it is in a TV show.
Stannis better add “Champion of the Sun” to his title before Dany adds it to her never-ending list.
I’m surprised she doesn’t have “Biggest Dick of All Time” in there.
My guess: Varys, Tyrion and Arya are all gonna meet up at Bravos.
“Oh hey, Didn’t know you were still alive after my family beheaded your father! PS: I’m your brother in law! Nice to see you again!”
Your lack of Lady Stoneheart disturbs me.
I was pretty pissed she wasnt there…
You left one off:
Where is Rickon Stark???
No, Dorne is part of the Seven Kingdoms. Just look up the map, it won’t spoil anything. The free cities are across the sea and are called such because they aren’t slaver cities. For instance, Braavos was founded by freed slaves and slavery is outlawed, like in Westeros.
We all know Gendry is still rowing that boat somewhere out there. Also, I don’t remember about him being Dany’s cousin.
You are right in the books he is related to Dany in a convoluted cousin way.
House Baratheon was founded by the bastard half-brother of Aegon the Conqueror, who united the seven kingdoms a very very long time ago, so they ARE related, but just barely.
In the books Stannis makes it clear he wants to legitimatize Jon. Making Jon the rightful heir to Winterfell. Which is a good plan to get the North to back Stannis (a Southerner). Honestly do you think the North is excited about the Boltons being in charge now?
Jon Snow is Ned Starks nephew, not his son. His mother was Ned’s sister and his father was Rhaegar Targaryen.
Seeing as that’s just a theory, and not confirmed, I have to make a judgement call…
Yep! Still a dick move.
Doesn’t matter Jon is still a Stark.