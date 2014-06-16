10 Important Questions About ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4, Answered

With about nine million characters, and literally thousands of years of mythology to keep track of, Game of Thrones can be exhausting to follow. That’s what we’re here for: this post should hopefully answer some of your most burning season four finale questions. I tried to keep it as spoiler-free for season five as possible, but there are hints at what’s to come.

1. Why does Arya want to go to Braavos?

Braavos is the home of Syrio Forel (Arya’s “dancing” instructor) and Jaqen H’ghar, as well as the Iron Bank, which Stannis and Davos visited earlier this season. It’s considered the most powerful of the Free Cities, and Arya receives passage there because of the coin she received from H’ghar. Before he shifts faces in the season two finale, he tells Arya that if she goes to Braavos, she must show the coin to a Braavosi and say “valar morghulis.” All men must die, though not before helping Arya go east. (As for why she’s heading there, and not the Wall: it’s as simple as, that’s where the boat’s going.)

2. Where is Tyrion off to?

Unfortunately that’s not something that can be discussed yet. There’s an answer, but that would be a pretty big spoiler for next season (all you need to know right now is he’s on the Narrow Sea). But the show added a nice wrinkle by having Varys tag along. That should result in some fun #TrueDetectiveSeason2 adventures on the high seas.

3. Where the heck is Myrcella?

Remember Myrcella? Me neither, but even though she was shipped off to Dorne to marry Trystane Martell forever ago, she still plays an important role in the future of the show. She’s a Baratheon (at least in name — she’s actually Jaime’s daughter), and she’s also the one person who makes Cersei seem human — she genuinely cares about Myrcella, so her being thousands of miles away is pure torture, and it’s only going to get worse now that Oberyn’s dead…

4. Also, where the heck is Gendry?

Good question. Anya’s childhood idol was also away all season, which is a big deal considering how some people believe HE’s the rightful heir to the Throne. Last we saw Gendry, Davos was helping him escape Dragonstone on a rowboat. He’s on his way to King’s Landing, but considering how off-book his entire story has been (for instance, in the novel, he’s second-cousin related to Dany, but the show got rid of Jaehaerys II, so it’s unknown if they’re still family; plus, he never leaves the Brotherhood without Banners), it’s impossible to know exactly where he is now. So there’s your answer: who knows.

5. Why did Melisandre look so fascinated by Jon Snow?

The thing to remember about Jon Snow is that even though he kind of sucks, and way too many attractive women are interested in him, he still has royal blood flowing through his veins, which explains why Melisandre was peering so intensely at him through the fire in the finale. This will probably be touched upon next season, but up to this point, Melisandre is convinced Stannis is Azor Ahai reborn (he’s the Game of Thrones version of Dayman, fighter of the Nightman). There are reasons to believe Jon Snow might play a role in her visions, however. But they’ll get to that.