The Video Parodies Every Fan Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Should Watch

The Walking Dead lurches its way back onto TV this Sunday — as it will continue to do until AMC milks every last bit of rotten walker blood from the show and Daryl finally kills the last walker on Earth and rides off into the sunset on his Harley. Who knows what we can expect from the series this season, other than Rick losing his sh*t, Carl being annoying, a few new faces who die off by their third episode, and Carol doing the hard job that nobody else has to the balls to do. Other than that, everything is totally up in the air.

The show has been a monster hit for AMC (yeah, I’m aware of the pun) and despite losing writers, showrunners, and a beloved old man with one leg, it continues to reel in a huge audience. Even when the show has a lagging episode and the glaring plot holes, it’s still incredibly satisfying seeing zombies get their heads sliced open every week. Never take that away from us, AMC. Never.

And like any super popular show that draws equal amounts of adoration and ire, there are memes, mashups, and parodies — SO many parodies. According to my internet calculations, each new season of The Walking Dead yields 21.5 video parodies/spoofs. So at this rate, by the time the series does end there should be around 200,000 of them floating around on YouTube. Here are the 10 best so far.

1. Walking Dead Mad Men

Take two popular shows on AMC, mix together with scotch, crossbows, power suits, and stir.

2. Carl Poppa

The Walking Dead’s bad lip-reading is one of the better parodies of the show on YouTube, and Carl’s rap of gibberish nonsense is a standout in the series.

3. The Walken Dead

This one simply HAD to happen. Christopher Walken already has enough zombie traits on his own, it only makes sense to present a world in which the dead walk the earth and speak in Christopher Walken quotes.

4. What You Wish Would Happen On The Walking Dead

It’s only a matter of time until Carl morphs into Matthew McConaughey circa Dazed and Confused era, right? Right?

5. Walkers Prank New Yorkers

This one isn’t so much a parody as it is a prank in which New Yorkers have their day ruined by walker hands trying to drag them down through a subway grate. Let’s laugh at their soiled pants and terrified faces.