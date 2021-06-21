“Fear is something we choose,” a voiceover says as extremely large waves crash in the trailer for 100 Foot Wave. Those surfers searching for waves that tall are certainly not afraid, but the rest of us who do fear 100-f00t tall mountains of ocean water can choose to just watch that harrowing quest unfold on HBO later this year.

The network shared a trailer for its 100 Foot Wave docuseries on Monday, giving us plenty of looks at lots of water all ready to crash on top of very eager surfers. A 100-foot wave is described as “the holy grail” and “the ultimate quest” in the trailer, framing it as an elusive and terrifying feat for surfers daring to dream.

“Even though Mount Everest had been climbed, the 100-foot wave has never been ridden,” a voice says.

The HBO Sports series is a look at a decade-long journey of Garrett McNamara to surf the titular wave, a quest that began after visiting Nazaré, Portugal, a small fishing village that became one of the most notable big-wave surfing destinations on the planet thanks to him.

The six-episode series captures the common spirit and fearless passion shared by McNamara and big-wave surfers from across the world as they push themselves through life-altering injuries and tantalizing near-misses in their collective pursuit of the inconceivable. Spanning four continents, 100 FOOT WAVE is an inspirational story of a group of people on a quest to achieve new heights, and a town and a sport that were forever changed by one seemingly impossible dream.

We’ll see if history is made when 100 Foot Wave‘s 6-part series debuts on July 18.