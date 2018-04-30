Netflix garnered controversy and a hit last year with 13 Reasons Why, an uncompromising and extremely divisive look at teen suicide. It got people talking about consequence, actions, and the impact a story that deals with self-harm, bullying, and its results, which led to the show carrying heavy warnings before the episodes.

Now we’re going back to look at the characters of Liberty High on May 18, as the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s suicide continues to play out in season two. In the new trailer, we see a series of polaroids and characters from the first season, all in compromising positions, then the kicker: “The tapes were just the beginning.”

In a press release, Netflix provided the following information to fans or interested parties that may want to discuss the heavy subtexts and themes of the show:

In preparation for the launch of Season 2, new resources will be added to 13ReasonsWhy.info including an updated Discussion Guide and a new Discussion Series – a set of videos where cast address issues in the series including bullying, sexual assault and drug abuse. We encourage you to explore these tools and direct readers to 13ReasonsWhy.info should they need help or support.

As for where season two goes, it’s a shame this has to be said, but it seems like there are at least 13 more reasons why.