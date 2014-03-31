15 Perfect Twitter Responses To THAT Bad-Ass Kill In The Season Finale Of ‘The Walking Dead’

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
03.30.14 29 Comments

If you were on Twitter around 22 minutes into the fourth season finale of The Walking Dead, then you likely saw it explode after one of the most bad-ass kills in The Walking Dead’s run. It was one of those kills that make you pump your fist, and that make you see a character in a completely different light. Twitter was impressed, that’s for damn sure.

SPOILERS BELOW

At 9:22 EST, in order to save himself, Carl, Michonne, and Daryl from the marauders, Rick — without a weapon — used the only thing he had at his disposal: His teeth. He f**king ripped out Joe’s neck jugular WITH HIS MOUTH. And it was insane.

Here’s how Twitter responded.

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.24.08 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.24.17 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.24.30 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.24.46 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.24.54 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.25.04 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.25.14 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.25.23 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.25.38 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.25.50 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.26.02 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.26.09 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.26.16 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.26.22 PM

Screen Shot 2014-03-30 at 9.30.11 PM

