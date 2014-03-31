15 Perfect Twitter Responses To THAT Bad-Ass Kill In The Season Finale Of ‘The Walking Dead’

RELATED: All The GIFs From ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale

If you were on Twitter around 22 minutes into the fourth season finale of The Walking Dead, then you likely saw it explode after one of the most bad-ass kills in The Walking Dead’s run. It was one of those kills that make you pump your fist, and that make you see a character in a completely different light. Twitter was impressed, that’s for damn sure.

SPOILERS BELOW

At 9:22 EST, in order to save himself, Carl, Michonne, and Daryl from the marauders, Rick — without a weapon — used the only thing he had at his disposal: His teeth. He f**king ripped out Joe’s neck jugular WITH HIS MOUTH. And it was insane.

Here’s how Twitter responded.