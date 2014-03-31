15 Perfect Twitter Responses To THAT Bad-Ass Kill In The Season Finale Of ‘The Walking Dead’

RELATED: All The GIFs From ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale
If you were on Twitter around 22 minutes into the fourth season finale of The Walking Dead, then you likely saw it explode after one of the most bad-ass kills in The Walking Dead’s run. It was one of those kills that make you pump your fist, and that make you see a character in a completely different light. Twitter was impressed, that’s for damn sure.
SPOILERS BELOW
At 9:22 EST, in order to save himself, Carl, Michonne, and Daryl from the marauders, Rick — without a weapon — used the only thing he had at his disposal: His teeth. He f**king ripped out Joe’s neck jugular WITH HIS MOUTH. And it was insane.
Here’s how Twitter responded.
I was slightly underwhelmed by Rick ripping the guys throat out, but only because I just watched the first Ep of 24 season 6, when Jack did the same.
Rick shredding the guy from navel to neck, though, that got a HOLY HELL out of me.
Lol nice.. I was watching TWD tonight w a buddy who’s never seen 24, n when Rick did that I yelled “that’s some Jack Bauer shit right there!” That was Bauer’s most badass scene too, he had literally offered to die but then did work ha.
for what it’s worth, the season before Bauer also killed Jeff Kober. So TWD actually did a mashup.
Safe to say where the show is and where the comic book is… Terminus is a happy community of cannibals. Rick biting the jugular was straight out of the comics… The happy group at terminus with a grill full of ‘tender cookins’… But yet no cows in sight? Anyone catch when Rick and Co. were being lured in by machine gun fire, the pile of clean skull and bones? They didn’t put the group in the train car to keep them captured… They herded the group there to save them for later. Even Rick’s last line… ‘They screwed with the wrong people.’… Straight out of the comics, minus an F Bomb. Just my two cents..Can’t wait until this fall.
So the neck biting wasn’t just shock value or taken from the comics, it was foreshadowing to, lol.
In a way… Sure. But the time that that happened in the comics was right before they ran into a group of cannibals. Still have to wonder how that lady can have a BBQ full of meat sitting there and no animals in sight. You have to wonder as well why they didn’t just kill Rick and Co.. But instead, straight up led them to the train car. Just like it appears to be the same thing they did to Glen and Co.
We heard other people banging on the walls of other large containers during the chase at the end.
And the pile of skulls and bones… Freshly cleaned! Can’t forget seeing that.
Me and a friend were just talking about today at lunch the probability that Rick was going to rip someone’s throat out tonight because of what’s happened comics. I guess we can pull out a GOT-esque “Reader!” card now?
The show got me into the comics… And after being totally up to date, the closer the show gets to the Negan story line the better. Haha
None of those tweets are worth telling other people about. Is this really what the fucking internet has come to? There’s a badass scene in a TV show and someone writes an article about the unfunny shit a collection of useless, completely random dipshits has to say about it?
Aww, come on IMS. We all know this is article just a placeholder for us regulars to talk about it right after to hold us over until tomorrow morning.
Terminus is def the cannibals. The line the guy said was something like, the more people we have the stronger we get. Not in the normal sense, but in the sense it’s their food/fuel to surviving.
‘Let me make YOU a plate’. Creepy lady at the pit literally means it.
[vimeo.com]
Was pretty sure a couple weeks back that Terminus was going to be straight out of the Winter chapter from The Last of Us. Now that’s lacking is Eugene telling us that the zombie plague was caused by fungus.
