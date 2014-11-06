All The Tina Belcher Quotes From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ You Should Be Using In Everyday Conversation

11.06.14 4 years ago 9 Comments
The Bob’s Burgers writers must have a field day when it comes to dreaming up dialogue for the most relatable 13-year-old sex-driven hopeless romantic on television —  Tina Belcher. She says everything most of us thought while walking through the hallways of junior high and high school, and in turn, seems more and more like we’re reading a page out of our own journal/diary each episode. With that in mind I’ve gathered some of her best quotes that we should all be using in everyday, because butts!

“Uhhh.”

Everyday use: When things aren’t exactly going as planned.

“Your ass is grass and I’m gonna mow it.”

Everyday use: When it’s inevitable that you’ll win them over.

“I’m a smart strong sensual woman.”

Everyday use: Self-affirmation.

“Time for the charm bomb to explode.”

Everyday use: When you’re pumping up your confidence.

“My heart, my heart.”

Everyday use: When there’s no pizza left for you.

“My crotch is itchy.”

Everyday use: When you want to get out of work.

“I’m no hero, I put my bra on one boob at a time like everyone else.”

Everyday use: When you want to put on a humble front.

“Our toaster is also confused. It doesn’t know where bagels go.”

Everyday use: When you’re relating your struggles to home appliances.

“I’ve logged over 3,000 fantasy hours on my relationship.”

Everyday use: When you know exactly how your relationship will play out.

“Just when I think I’m out, those cheeks pull me right back in.”

Everyday use: When you’re reminded of why you had a crush on someone in the first place.

