All The Tina Belcher Quotes From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ You Should Be Using In Everyday Conversation

“Uhhh.”
Everyday use: When things aren’t exactly going as planned.
“Your ass is grass and I’m gonna mow it.”
Everyday use: When it’s inevitable that you’ll win them over.
“I’m a smart strong sensual woman.”
Everyday use: Self-affirmation.
“Time for the charm bomb to explode.”
Everyday use: When you’re pumping up your confidence.
“My heart, my heart.”
Everyday use: When there’s no pizza left for you.
“My crotch is itchy.”
Everyday use: When you want to get out of work.
“I’m no hero, I put my bra on one boob at a time like everyone else.”
Everyday use: When you want to put on a humble front.
“Our toaster is also confused. It doesn’t know where bagels go.”
Everyday use: When you’re relating your struggles to home appliances.
“I’ve logged over 3,000 fantasy hours on my relationship.”
Everyday use: When you know exactly how your relationship will play out.
“Just when I think I’m out, those cheeks pull me right back in.”
Everyday use: When you’re reminded of why you had a crush on someone in the first place.
um… the toaster quote is actually “our toaster is also confused, it doesn’t know why we put bagels in it”…
Accuracy is for losers, man.
Convinced my wife to be Tina Belcher for Halloween this year. One of the proudest moments of my life.
Pics or it didn’t happen!
Could have used this handy list last week when I was Tina for Halloween, THANKS UPROXX
“Cheeezburgers NOT Meezburgers”
“Don’t Taste Me Bro”
I was hooked from episode #1!
Well, All…Of These, Are Great!!!
i know that by clicking on it and now commenting on it i’m only feeding the machine, but please stop writing these shitty, shitty buzzfeed type posts.
and no, i dont hate bob’s burgers, i hate laziness and general malaise in my entertainment.
[i187.photobucket.com]