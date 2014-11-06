All The Tina Belcher Quotes From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ You Should Be Using In Everyday Conversation

The Bob’s Burgers writers must have a field day when it comes to dreaming up dialogue for the most relatable 13-year-old sex-driven hopeless romantic on television — Tina Belcher. She says everything most of us thought while walking through the hallways of junior high and high school, and in turn, seems more and more like we’re reading a page out of our own journal/diary each episode. With that in mind I’ve gathered some of her best quotes that we should all be using in everyday, because butts!

“Uhhh.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everyday use: When things aren’t exactly going as planned.

“Your ass is grass and I’m gonna mow it.”

Everyday use: When it’s inevitable that you’ll win them over.

“I’m a smart strong sensual woman.”

Everyday use: Self-affirmation.

“Time for the charm bomb to explode.”

Everyday use: When you’re pumping up your confidence.

“My heart, my heart.”

Everyday use: When there’s no pizza left for you.

“My crotch is itchy.”

Everyday use: When you want to get out of work.

“I’m no hero, I put my bra on one boob at a time like everyone else.”

Everyday use: When you want to put on a humble front.

“Our toaster is also confused. It doesn’t know where bagels go.”

Everyday use: When you’re relating your struggles to home appliances.

“I’ve logged over 3,000 fantasy hours on my relationship.”

Everyday use: When you know exactly how your relationship will play out.

“Just when I think I’m out, those cheeks pull me right back in.”

Everyday use: When you’re reminded of why you had a crush on someone in the first place.