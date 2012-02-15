20 Most Cromulent ‘Simpsons’ GIFs

It’s nearly impossible to write something about “The Simpsons,” whether it be a list or a think piece, that hasn’t already been said. On Sunday, the long-running series celebrates its 500th episode, the first sitcom to ever hit that milestone. And with a half-thousand episodes comes 99.5 million Google search results for “the simpsons.”
So, instead of writing “10 Reasons Why Everything’s Come Up Milhouse” (#7. He was originally designed for a Butterfinger commercial, and Butterfingers are awesome) or “15 Great Post-Golden Era Episodes,” I’d rather just celebrate the funniest show of all-time. So: this is a gallery of the Best Simpsons GIFs. While not every scene has been immortalized in GIF-form (how has no one made “Sex Cauldron? I thought they closed that place down” yet?), some Internet folk have uploaded thousands of images online. I don’t say this lightly, but they’re the greatest American heroes.
Please feel free to share your favorite moments in the comments. For the sake of stating personal preferences, my five favorite episodes are: 5) “Lemon of Troy; 4) “Marge vs. the Monorail”; 3) “You Only Move Twice”; 2) “Last Exit to Springfield”; and 1) “A Milhouse Divided.” That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.
Episode: “Wild Barts Can’t Be Broken” (Via)
The folks at Ethanol Pictures do good work. They must be in high spirits.
A thousand monkeys on a thousand typewriters, and that’s the best they could come up with.
Episode: “Bart Gets Famous” (Via)
“Dad, there’s more to me than just a catch-phrase.”
“How do you figure, boy?”
“Watch “The Conan O’Brien Show,” you’ll see.”
“All right, but after Leno I’m all laughed out, you know.”
Episode: “Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiala(Annoyed Grunt)cious” (Via)
“Hey, hey! It’s great to be back at the Apollo Theater, and…K-K-K? That’s not good…”
Episode: “Cape Feare” (Via)
Honest question: is “wet noodle” an old-timey slang way of saying “ax”? If so, can we start using it again? I would start watching “Ax Men” if they called it “Wet Noodle Men.”
Episode: “Wild Barts Can’t Be Broken” (Via)
“The Simpsons” called it, all the way back in 1999.
Episode: “I Love Lisa” (Via)
So many nights have begun this way, only to end with me bending my wookie later that evening.
Episode: “Homer Loves Flanders” (Via)
“Lies make Baby Jesus cry.”
Episode: “Lisa the Beauty Queen” (Via)
Episode: “The PTA Disbands” (Via)
One of the best recurring “Simpsons” gags is their love of people jumping out windows and, in one case, off boats. A full list can be found here, but my four favorite are:
4) Homer bouncing off a mattress back into the house, which is on fire.
3) Barney chucking a water fountain out of the hospital, a la the Chief in One Flew Over Cuckoo’s Nest.
2) “We’d like to dedicate this next number to a very special woman. She’s a hundred years old, and she weighs over two hundred…tons.” “This enormous woman will devour us all! Aah!” “Er, I meant the statue…”
1) See above.
Episode: “Lisa’s Substitute” (Via)
Episode: “The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show” (Via)
Episode: “Summer of 4 Ft. 2” (Via)
Episode: “Homer the Vigilante” (Via)
Episode: “Lisa’s Pony” (Via)
“Marge, with today’s gasoline prices, we can’t afford NOT to buy a pony.”
Episode: “The Springfield Files” (Via)
Payback for when Grampa’s teeth fell into a hamburger, and took a bite out of a guy.
Episode: “Homer’s Phobia” (Via)
It’s the pink wallpaper that really sells this scene.
Episode: “Marge’s Fear of Flying” (Via)
Episode: “Homer Loves Flanders”
Episode: “A Star Is Burns”
“Barney’s movie had heart, but Football In the Groin had a football in the groin.”
Episode: “You Only Move Twice” (Via)
It’s tough picking only a single GIF from this episode, so here’s one more:
I have slept in a Race Car bed on several occasions, best night sleeps I have ever had. And now the mandatory list: 5) Duffless 4) The Springfield Files 3) Homer at Bat 2) Rosebud 1) You Only Move Twice
1. Last Exit to Springfield
2. Kamp Krusty
3. Marge vs. the Monorail
4. Lisa the Vegetarian
5. Burns Verkaufen der Kraftwerk
I could do this in an hour and have a completely different top five.
Dammit, Rosebud has got to be top two.
But Otto, do you love to get blotto?
I can’t even imagine doing a top five. But I will spend all night on it anyway.
The lesson is never try.
Is it true they pulled The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson episode due to the Twin Towers being in there?
“And that’s when the C.H.U.D.S. came after me.”
It plays very rarely and we have three episodes a day on.
Khlav Kalash Vendor: “Mountain Dew or Crab Juice?”
Homer: “Blecch! Ew! Sheesh! I’ll take a crab juice.”
Out of the blue, NYC’s Fox 5 has been playing old episodes at 7 p.m., including “The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson.” Much to my delight.
“The bus station is just ONE of the sites we came to see.”
No bowl. Stick, stick.
Be honest: who else sometimes says “sax-a-ma-phone” and “trampopoline?”
I got in trouble in middle school for offering “Playing the sax-a-ma-phone” as an option for some English project. My wizened teacher thought I had said “Paying for sex on the phone”.
We also would have accepted “trampampoline.”
Weird, I always heard / thought of it as “tramAPoline!”
traMAMpoline!
The correct spelling is trampampAMPoline. So amped, there are three.
Also, imagine something getting stolen from my yard every time I put a chain and lock on it.
I’ve spent entire shifts at work pairing down favourite Simpsons episodes to try and create a top 5, and I can never settle on any given 5. Though, worth mentioning, my 2 favourite episodes EVER:
S03E17 “Homer at Bat” (Seriously, no gifs from that one?)
S08E02 “You only Move Twice” (Thank you for including Scorpio w./ flamethrower)
Lisa’s Wedding is my absolute favorite.
#1 Homer Badman
Will take some time for the rest of the list
I REALLY wanted a good GIF of “SWEET, SWEET…CAN” but couldn’t find one. Also, I could listen to people saying the word “gummy” for the rest of my life, and never get sick of it. Totally underused reference.
I’d take a Rowdy Roddy Peeper gif or “see you in hell candy boys!”
Argh, Lisa’s Substitute. MY HEART.
Seconded.
Hank Scorpio, you magnificent bastard!
[sfwgif.com]
They paved the way for this kind of filth in the public schools.
Probably my favorite gif from one of the most giffable episodes.
How the other “non-Elite 15” felt when the gif/jpg posting abilities were given.
No, no the PTA has not disbanded! yyyaaaAAAHHH (calmly sits down)
1. Homer at the Bat
2. A Star is Burns
3. $pringfield
4. The Boy Who Knew Too Much
5. Treehouse of Horror V
I’m a sucker for Mr. Burns old-timey wordplay. Hmm, now I’m thinking Bart’s Comet should fit in somewhere. This is a Sisyphean task.
“You Only Move Twice” was my #1. I actually made this for Albert Brooks to sign when he did an appearance at the Grove, but I was too lazy to drive across town.
The entire day, I kept saying, “I’ll go a little later, I’ll go a little later…” And when I got there, they told me he just left. And when I asked the mall guy if he’ll ever come back again, he said he didn’t know.
It’s true, it really might have been my only shot.
You made THAT, but were too lazy to drive??? You must be a Teamster.
It’d be here that I’d post my favorite Simpsons gif, but I gave up on getting picture privileges long ago. My short attention span won out, again.
This made my day a little better though! Nice post.
I want to add “gang” at the end of that. I like referring to groups I like as a gang or posse.
No “tastes like burning?”
“The Last Temptation of Krust” may go on my list. It’s an uneven episode for about 20 minutes and then…
Canyonero.
“The Last Temptation of Crust” is the name of my pizza food truck.
That episode contains the motto by which I live: “Don’t you hate pants?”
would this count?
From Bart on the Road.”That’s it! Back to Winnipeg.” [www.youtube.com] Had an asthma attack the first time I saw that.
Fox never airs “Bart on the Road” in my market, but it’s SO GOOD.
“All right, all right, how about a courier? They travel for free, too…No, that’s a terrier. They’re dogs.”
“You’re operating without a TX-37, Springfield! Oh… oh GOOD GOD, Springfield!”
[25.media.tumblr.com]
[25.media.tumblr.com]
If I pick favorites, I’ll be accused of being a Homer.
Favorite and funniest are two different things. Monorail is the funniest, but my favorite is the softball one.
Dont know the name, but the one when Bart and Homer are stealing the grease. Barts reaction to Homers eye bulging out is up there with the birth of Jesus and the McRib.
1) Homer the Great (the Stonecutters one)
2) Monorail
3) Beer Baron
4) The one where the Germans buy the power plant
5) The Jay Sherman/Film Festival one that Matt Groening refuses to acknowledge
I’ve got two vaguely unpopular choices in my top five – El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer and 22 Short Films About Springfield. After that, probably Homer at the Bat, Dead Putting Society, and probably Dancin’ Homer.
“I wonder why stories of degradation and humiliation make you more popular.”
“I dunno. They just do.”
Although I feel odd excluding Mr. Plow.
“Mr. Simpson, you can’t put a price on your family’s safety!”
“I wouldn’ta thought so either, but…here we are.”
NRA episode rules.
“Now hold still while I gas you!”
Last Exit is the best, always and forever.
He said what now?
LOL “Please don’t bring home any more old crutches.”
“In fact, I didn’t even give you my coat!”
I’m not even going to attempt the episode thing, so I leave you with:
Dental Plan. Lisa needs braces. Dental Plan. Lisa needs braces. Dental Plan. Lisa needs braces. Dental Plan. Lisa needs braces.
[www.youtube.com]
Homer’s Enemy – “If you lived in any other country in the world, you’d have starved to death long ago.”
Deep Space Homer – “And I for one, welcome our insect overlords.”
For the record, I’ve always felt this is exactly correct.
“I never washed my hands! Those are your rules!”
Stupid sexy Flanders
ENDUT! HOCH HECH!
If you ever wanted to see a mailbox shooting a boy, that’s about as close as you’re gonna get!
Just saw this one yesterday… Lisa wants some daddy time, so they start wagering on football. just my absolute favorite.
Ohhh, Doctor!
And so “Daddy Daughter Day” was started in the Phisherman household.
1. Homer Goes to College
2. Homer’s Enemy
3. Homer the Vigilante
4. Homer vs. The Eighteenth Amendment
5. A Fish Called Selma
And about 30 honorable mentions. If anybody has the Season 8 DVD’s, watch the commentary on ‘Homer’s Enemy.’ They discuss how they had a clear divide between older viewers who saw it new and hated it and younger viewers who saw it new and loved it.
There was one episode where Skinner thought he was about to win an award, so he start to walk across the stage, and when they announced someone else’s name and he just kept walking without missing a beat. It was of course way funnier than my explanation, but I so wish someone would make a gif of that!
Homie the Clown
[www.youtube.com]
Yeah that one may be my absolute favorite.
Bear Patrol B2 Stealth Bomber OR GTFO!
I can never NOT laugh at “Man Getting Hit By Football ” especially because of Homer’s laugh, but especially because a man takes a football to the groin.
Choosing just 5 top episodes is impossible, it’s like a “father choosing which of his sons lives…..and which dies…”
-Howard, you’ve done it again!
Though Grampa walking in and out of the burlesque house is practically made for this post, it’s easier to find than the following apparently.
Now THIS is my kinda scam!
Groundskeeper Willie in “The Grey.”
No, no. It’s not a scam. What you do is, you send them all your credit card numbers, and if one of them is lucky, you win a priiiiiiiize!
Hello. Vekey. You. Are. Really. Good. At. Turning. Me. On