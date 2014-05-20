20 Times You May Have Seen Timothy Olyphant On Screen And Not Even Realized It

Timothy Olyphant might be chasing down the Crowder gang now as badass lawman Raylan Givens, but that role didn’t find him easily. Olyphant worked his way up through Hollywood, playing lots of dirtbags and hapless romantics over the years — in addition to honing his gunslinger chops on Deadwood, of course.
I guess you could say that Olyphant’s 46th birthday is a “justified” reason — no more puns, I promise — to look back at some of his earlier roles. Deadwood aside, here are 20 times you’ve probably seen real-life Raylan Givens and didn’t even realize it. It all started with a computer geek named “Scooby.”
2. The First Wives Club, Brett Artounian — 1996
3. A Life Less Ordinary, Hiker — 1997
4. Scream 2, Mickey — 1997
“Valley of the Twenty-Something Guys”
6. Go, Todd Gaines — 1999
7. No Vacancy, Luke — 1999
8. The Broken Hearts Club, Dennis — 2000
9. Auggie Rose, Roy Mason — 2000
10. Gone In 60 Seconds, Detective Drycoff — 2000
The Girl Next Door is still one of my favorite damn movies.
the juice is worth the squeeze
GET IN!
Okay people, let’s make some fucky-fucky.
I was about to call BullSh*t on this because I know my man, Timothy. But that is an impressive list.
I just realized he KINDA looks like a young Jack Nicholson
I mean, it’s less “times we didn’t realize it” than “other things he’s done besides Deadwood and Justified.” I’m pretty sure everyone realized it on Hitman considering Deadwood had already ended, and I’m pretty sure “special guest star Timothy Olyphant” was a thing during those Office episodes. Either he’s amazing so I guess no harm no foul.
It is always sorta, “hey, for those of you who never realized IMDB exists!”
I’ve always realized it.
Uhhh… guys? What about when he was on “The League.”
I will forever say “Oh-ma-ha” thanks to this.
Or the HBO WW2 movie, When Trumpets Fade, when he looses his shit during a German bombardment in the Hurtgen FOrest.
That was a GREAT movie that should have made this list b/c unlike most of these mentioned I didn’t realize he was in it.
Uh… I’m pretty sure anyone who even has a passing familiarity with Olyphant knows he was in shit like Scream 2 and Go. Those aren’t exactly cameos.
What about that time that he was in that movie when everybody knew it was him? Like, you know, the movies he’s the top billed actor in?
Wait a minute, Timothy Olyphant WASN’T the big brother in 7th Heaven???????
Todd Gaines is my goddamn hero. Go is so underrated–the Vegas shit slays me to this day. Total 1990s time capsule.
I second this. Katie Holmes= awful. Timothy olyphant= true star of the movie.
“May have seen him in”? Man, most of those I’ve never even heard of before, let alone seen.
I have seen A Life Less Ordinary (and hated it so much I’ve blocked it out). And Hitman was the only other, and that one I already knew who he was by then.
Out of the ones I’ve even heard of, Rock Star is the only one that got me. It was the mascara.
I am comfortable enough in my sexuality to admit that I have a huge man-crush on Timmy O.
This list is complete bullshit without “A Perfect Getaway” where he plays the mouthy American Jedi who’s “pretty hard to kill.”
really enjoyed that movie, and he is a major reason why, great character.
The movie needed way more Marley Shelton. Still a good watch.
A Perfect Getaway is the perfect B movie.
Oh, Dreamcatcher. Such a great cast. Such a colossal turd.
I love that he was a guy named Scooby on one show and then a character in Dreamcatcher. There is a connection…
Wait. Dreamcatcher features Olyphant, Brody, My Name is Earl, and Homeless Dad? How is this not a cult classic?
Try and sit through the whole thing and you’ll find out.
So basically you’re saying that unless we’re watching Deadwood we had no idea we were watching Timothy Olyphant?
I’d imagine his appearances in Scream 2, The Office, and Girl Next Door were fairly well-known. I mean, I don’t think I knew his name yet when I saw him in Scream 2, but that face of his is pretty memorable.
Yeah, when I saw him in Go, I thought “it’s that guy from Scream 2!”
He is always awesome and he is double awesome in ‘Rock Star’.
Dominic West is also awesome in Rock Star, even though it’s clear that he’s the one “Actor Actor” in the band who can’t really play guitar. Sure, they showed him where to position his hands for the songs, and I’m sure he took basic lessons for a few months before filming, but when he’s next to Zakk Freaking Wylde on the stage, you can tell McNulty ain’t no guitarist.
I always imagined his character from Go grew up to become the porn producer in Girl Next Door.
Go is my favorite Tarantino wannabe mainly thanks to Olyphant. He is fantastic in that movie.
In the Sex & the City, his roommate looks a lot like Daniel Tosh.