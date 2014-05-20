20 Times You May Have Seen Timothy Olyphant On Screen And Not Even Realized It

Timothy Olyphant might be chasing down the Crowder gang now as badass lawman Raylan Givens , but that role didn’t find him easily. Olyphant worked his way up through Hollywood, playing lots of dirtbags and hapless romantics over the years — in addition to honing his gunslinger chops on Deadwood , of course.

I guess you could say that Olyphant’s 46th birthday is a “justified” reason — no more puns, I promise — to look back at some of his earlier roles. Deadwood aside, here are 20 times you’ve probably seen real-life Raylan Givens and didn’t even realize it. It all started with a computer geek named “Scooby.”

1. Mr. & Mr. Smith, Scooby — 1996

“Pilot”

2. The First Wives Club, Brett Artounian — 1996

3. A Life Less Ordinary, Hiker — 1997

4. Scream 2, Mickey — 1997

5. Sex In The City, Sam — 1998

“Valley of the Twenty-Something Guys”

6. Go, Todd Gaines — 1999

7. No Vacancy, Luke — 1999

8. The Broken Hearts Club, Dennis — 2000

9. Auggie Rose, Roy Mason — 2000

10. Gone In 60 Seconds, Detective Drycoff — 2000