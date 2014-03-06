The 20 Worst ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episodes Of All Time, According To IMDB

In checking over on IMDB to see which of the 20 episodes in the nearly 40 year history of Saturday Night Live were the worst, something particularly interesting caught my eye: 16 of the 20 lowest rated Saturday Night Lives episodes ever (or 80 percent) happened between the years of 1996 and 2003. That’s fascinating, although it does track.
The beginning of that era basically had only one and a half stand out stars: Will Ferrell and Norm McDonald. Here’s the list of the 1995 cast:
Jim Breuer
Will Ferrell
Darrell Hammond
David Koechner
Norm Macdonald
Mark McKinney
Tim Meadows
Cheri Oteri
Molly Shannon
David Spade
Nancy Walls
The creative downswing basically came after Adam Sandler and Chris Farley were fired from Saturday Night Live. Those years were rough, and things didn’t start to really turn around until Jimmy Fallon, then Tina Fey, then Amy Poehler, and finally Seth Meyers came into the fold, although for each of them, it took a few seasons before they had a demonstrable affect. In fact, and ironically, things really began to improve after Fallon left the show (I think he’s an amazing late-night host, but I was never a big fan of his on Saturday Night Live, in part because he and Horatio Sanz were sometimes insufferable together).
Based on the guests alone, I actually don’t find most of these that surprising: Scott Wolf? Al Sharpton? Ray Romano? Nia Vardalos? Calista Flockhart? Paris Hilton? Rosie O’Donnell, twice? It may have been that the 1995-2003 era was not only a bad one for the cast, but a bad one for guests, too.
Note, too, that the only one from the last five years was Cuba Gooding’s episode in 2009. Why was he even hosting in 2009, a decade removed from relevance?
Here’s that list.
20. Scott Wolf/Natalie Imbruglia (March 7th, 1998)
19. Jonny Moseley/Outkast (March 2nd, 2002)
18. Calista Flockhart/Ricky Martin (November 11th, 2000)
17. Britney Spears/Britney Spears (May 13th, 2000)
16. Nia Vardalos/Eve (November 9th, 2002)
15. Ray Romano/Zwan (April 12th, 2003)
14. Julianne Moore/Backstreet Boys (March 14th, 1998)
13. Eric McCormack/Jay-Z (November 2nd, 2002)
12. Rosie O’Donnell/James Taylor (November 13th, 1993)
11. Bernie Mac/Good Charlotte (April 5th, 2003)
10. Chris Rock/The Wallflowers (November 2nd, 1996)
9. Rosie O’Donnell/Whitney Houston (December 14th, 1996)
8. Kelly Ripa/Outkast (November 1st, 2003)
7. Tom Hanks/Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (September 28th, 1996)
6. Ashton Kutcher/Gwen Stefani (March 19th, 2005)
5. Pamela Lee/Rollins Band (April 19th, 1997)
4. Cuba Gooding, Jr./Ricky Martin (May 8th, 2009)
3. Paris Hilton/Keane (February 5th 2005)
2. Al Sharpton/Pink (December 6, 2003)
1. Queen Latifah/Ms. Dynamite (March 8, 2003)
I resent this article for reminding me of Nia Vardalos’s existence.
Farley & Sandler were fired? I’d always thought they just elected to leave and do movies.
From what I understand, it had something to do with the fact that the two of them had become big stars at that point, and there was a feeling they were “taking over” the show.
Paris Hilton and Keane in one episode? That sounds like an Al-Qaeda recruitment film based around the ‘perils of living in a decadent western pigdog society’
“pigdog society” killed me. Now all I can think of is South Park’s ManBearPig evolving into ManBearPigDog, that half man, quarter bear, and quarter pigdog.
I laughed @ this. Being super cereal!
Ah yes, Paris Hilton. Who refused to do a sketch about her sex tape and thought that Maya Rudolph is Italian.
I REFUSE to believe Tom Hanks was ever in a bad episode.
Maybe six-year-old Chet Haze wrote all the sketches for that episode.
Yep…that is a list of bad episodes.
Poor Outkast.
Outkast as the musical guest twice?
Can’t believe January Jones didn’t make the cut
She saved the episode with the Rear Window skit.
Yep. I immediately Ctrl F for her and to my surprise, not listed.
Some craptastic hosts, but check out (most of) those musical acts. Ricky Martin (2x)? Ms. Dynamite (what the what)? Eve? Natalie Imbruglia? Zwan? That’s a murderer’s row of suck.
You think Eve sucks?
The first time Ricky hosted was at the height of the so called Latin Invasion. He was pretty popular at the time/
Also, if that Ray Romano episode included the sportscenter sketch then sweet sassy molassy this entire list is invalidated.
Was thinking the same thing, but that was an earlier one he hosted. Tim Meadows was gone by 2003.
“He’s running like a slave to freedom”
Ray Romano and Sportscenter was in the late-90s I think.
Enjoy [www.vh1.com]
like a fat girl waving her trophy from the smell contest
“Nia Vardalos/Eve”
What are those two things?
The only way you can have this episode be any more 2002 is if it was sponsored by Pepsi Blue.
In less surprising news, sixteen out of those twenty were from years when Chris Kattan was a member of the cast.
I have an irrational hatred of the Mr. Peepers character. There was apparently a movie in the works at one point too, which is mind-boggling.
You mean Chris Kattan did shitty SNL episodes?
Well I never.
It could just be that 2009 was the last year anyone bothered reviewing things on IMDB?
Any “worst” list that doesn’t include the abortion that was the Jim Parsons episode is wrong.
Right on about the Jim Parsons episode.
Its not old enough, besides nobody votes on IMDB anymore, let alone SNL episodes.
Mya Rudolph is being unfairly represented in those photos. That woman is funny, but man is she in weird stuff.
The look on her face with Ashton is priceless.
I’m shocked to see Tom Hanks on this list.
“Rosie O’Donnell/James Taylor”
I now desperately want that to be a Celebrity Deathmatch.
I stopped taking the whole post seriously when it implied that Tina Fey and Seth Meyers were an improvement over Norm McDonald.
“Note, too, that the only one from the last five years was Cuba Gooding’s episode in 2009. Why was he even hosting in 2009, a decade removed from relevance?”
Probably because he actually hosted in 1999.
How do you fuck up an episode hosted by Bernie Mac (R.I.P)? Oh wait, this is SNL we’re talking about here, FoxNews is funnier on a daily basis without even trying.
THat’s because FOX News takes the Leslie Nielsen approach; just play it straight and read the comedy like it is drama. Then the laughs come pouring out naturally.
Also I believe that the Julianne Moore episode is when she did the “Ladies Man” skit, so I don’t see why she is on the list.
At this point K.G.’s comment is dead-on. Half these people are using SNL as a springboard for better projects. As a young (almost 24 is young, right?) comic you talk to people who’ve been performing longer and you realize the dream used to be getting on SNL. It’s interesting to see how that has become something comedians don’t aspire to. Comedians now are more focused on getting ANY TV spot, instead of just striving to be on Saturday Night Live, because getting a TV spot somewhere else can help them just as much as getting on SNL can.
Not a knock on her now, but I can’t believe how tiny Mya is in some of those pics.
Also….God I hate Chris Kattan. He is just the absolute worst.
I’m sorry, am I the only one who remembers the Nancy Kerrigan episode?
That was an exercise in pain. Truly, truly awful and worthy of a top 5 spot.
Yep – as bad a Wayne Gretzke.
Gretz was so bad he was funny. And as he said “As a comedian, I’m a hockey player.”
I like Tina Fey, and I’ll never forget our long “Will they?/Won’t they?” relationship, but I’m not 100% onboard with her humor. I felt like SNL got better in the Seth Meyers years, and this list seems to agree. There’s like 12 from when she was head writer and I think 1 from when he was.
30 Rock is proof enough that she’s hilarious.
@GeneralBluth I used to like it more until I accidentally over thought it, but 30 Rock’s kind of a mixed bag. Like, most of Jenna’s stuff wasn’t all that funny. And, even though I usually liked them, sometimes Tracy or Kenneth would be trying too hard (like Kenneth talking about how his mayor back home was a horse).
It still pulls ratings. Lorne Michaels can consistently sell advertising where no one else can.
Bernie Mac/Good Charlotte. I truly feel the wrong half of that combo is dead.
Well hello there, 2002’s Maya Rudolph.
Her body is/was crazy.
2000 Britney Spears was gettin’ it in a hall of fame way.
Y’all are some non-reading bitches. This list is based on ratings. It’s a glorified spreadsheet.
Is that Pamela Anderson episode the one with the “Twilight Zone” sketch? If you haven’t heard the story (doing my best from memory), Norm was playing Rod Serling and Pamela Anderson/Chris Kattan were in an “Eye of the Beholder” sketch. So, during rehearsal, Chris Kattan is ripping into Norm trying to make himself look cool and hit on Anderson and Norm let it be. Then during the early taping, Kattan did the same thing and Norm let it go. When they got to the sketch during the live show, Kattan started in and Norm cut him off and said “Hey Chris, have you told Pamela about how your all gay? And how much you love dick and sex in your butt?” AND start scene. I love that story and like to watch that sketch to see the look on Norm’s face at the start of the sketch. I feel like he shows an extra smugness.
I heard that story, I don’t remember who told it first. I think it wasn’t Norm.
Jim Breuer! I rememberd. (No I didn’t, I look it up)
@Bebop You are correct! It was Breuer! I love it even more now remembering that it wasn’t Norm who told the story, because that shit happens every day for him. I love Howard Stern’s interviews with SNL cast members.
I vaguely remember the Tom Hanks episode as being vaguely disappointing for a Hanks episode, but still, it has no place on this list.
And that Spears episode was legitimately pretty good, as Spears more than held her own as a host. Plus, I’m pretty sure that as the episode where Parnell raps about getting with Britney, so that’s an automatic extra few stars.
I disgree. SNL never recovered since Adam Sandler and Chris Farley were fired.
Will Ferrell’s years were usually pretty great.
Was the “Pamela Lee/Rollins Band (April 19th, 1997)” episode the one where Norm MacDonald smacked down Chris Kattan before the Twilight Zone sketch?
[www.youtube.com]
Dougie, I mentioned the same thing above and it looks like it WAS the same episode. Every time an SNL cast member who worked with Kattan comes on Stern, Kattan looks like such a douche and makes me happy for his low success rate post-SNL.
No matter what Fallon does in late night, there’s no arguing that he was the absolute worst on SNL. Implying that things got better when he got there and not after he left…that’s a paddlin’.
The Rialto Grande sketch on the Ray Romano episodes was one of the single greatest sketches in SNL history. The rest of the episode may have been crap, but that sketch will never get old for me… [www.dailymotion.com]
I can’t believe they didn’t have Daniel Craig’s episode on the list. That was one of my least liked episodes I’ve seen on SNL. As in, I though it was worse than Paris, Sharpton and a lot of these ones on the list.
It may have been a terrible episode, but that Pam Anderson SNL was a rememberable and formative one for me as a teenage boy
Nancy Kerrigan, people.
Congrats to Justin for taggin’ 2000 Britney with zeal.
The entire 2013-14 season of SNL was really even worse than the 1995-96 season that launch the careers of Will Ferrell, Cheri Oteri, Molly Shannon, Darrell Hammond and Norm MacDonald. I have to say this season from 2013-14 has been given zero stars beating out the 1995-96 season of the show where it was given one and a half stars. I want to see Cheri Oteri and Molly Shannon come back to TV starring in their own sitcom shows on CBS in 2015.
The 1995-96 season sucked before the 2013-14 season sucked as well. Cheri Oteri and Molly Shannon were my heroes from the time Comedy Central picked up the episodes from 1995 to 1998. Ana Gasteyer was a great cast member when she replaced Nancy Walls in the fall of 1996. Whatever happened to Nancy Wells and where is she now?
Surprised the Steve Forbes episode did not make the list. Maybe no one saw that episode in the first place. That was also the one where Rage Against the Machine was kicked out of the building.
I suprised you only have ONE athlete on this list. I mean, how about Charles Barkley? Michael Phelps? Derek Jeter, John Montana, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, LeBron James, etc, etc, etc. Why SNL has athletes on the show still boggles the mind.
Also, of all the worst hosts list, I never see Robert DeNIro on that list. Does anyone remember him on the show or how bad he was? He stared at the cue cards and stumbled over every other word. And nothing is more painful or akward that a host getting lost or not seeing his cue, which leads to 15 seconds of dead silence. De Niro seemed to break the record when he hosted (which I think Chevy Chase held) and his singing with Kermit the Frog would have been a career-killer for anyone else not maned De Niro or Pachino.
Depends how you see it if the show went downhill after Sandler, Myers, Spade and Farley all left. I get that 95-96 and maybe 96-97 were brutal but the shows improved by 97-98. And I must tell you that 94-95 was brutal as well. The show made a mistake in people they hired for 94-95 to work with Sandler and company. But I should add that they also made mistakes in the past like 85-86, and 80-81
One of the worst shows was John McCain when he hosted. The idea seemed great, but he bombed and was just unfunny. Another bad one was Andrew Dice Clay and with Nora Dunn not appearing it became all about her refusing to come on. Dane Cook stunk everytime he came on as well. The Ed Koch show is one that was goofy as about 5 people hosted. It was also the end of the road for a lot of cast members and in one of the last sketches Joe Piscopo dropped his pants on accident trying to do Karate.
I should add Chris Kattan had some funny moments on the show, but after he did Mango it became annoying. So I hated the character after a while so was happy when he went missing from shows. so it became a situation of him being used way too much then going missing. But he was real funny when he did all his characters on weekend update on his final show.
Firing Jim Breuer was right up there for me as when I found out Dana Carvey was leaving in the middle of 92-93. And also when Andy Kaufmann was canned off the show.