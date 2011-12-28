2011’s Most Popular TV Torrent Searches Prove Something We’ve Known All Along

TorrentFreak released their list of the 50 most searched phrases on torrent site Kat.ph in 2011, eight of which were TV-related (nine, if you include “WWE”):

13. “Glee”; 24. “True Blood”; 28. “Game of Thrones”; 35. “How I Met Your Mother”; 41. “Supernatural”; 45. “House”; 48. “Dexter”; 50. “Breaking Bad”

I’m trying to find something that connects these shows together, but I’ve got nothing – unless disappointed “Glee” fans, fed up with Autotuned white noise, wanted to a hear a REAL karaoke song, and downloaded the “Breaking Bad” episode with Gale singing “Major Tom (Coming Home).” The fact that they’re not all HBO or Showtime or Starz (ha) shows is surprising, as is the inclusion of “House.” Is he still curmudgeonly?

Because it’s the Internet, though, the answer probably is: people want to see hot people doing hot things, so they download “Glee” for this and “True Blood” for this and DEFINITELY “Game of Thrones” for this. “Breaking Bad” is just the exception to the rule, unless you’ve got a fetish for Chilean fast food proprietors. To further prove the point, check out the full list of torrent search terms – including popular stand-bys “sex” and “xxx” – after the jump.

1. ita

2. french

3. 2011

4. ita dvd

5. xxx

6. dvdrip

7. italian

8. kickasstor

9. thor

10. 720p

11. psp

12. harry potter

13. glee

14. kung fu panda 2

15. green lantern

16. 1080p

17. wwe

18. movies

19. porn

20. transformers 3

21. cars 2

22. captain america

23. windows 7

34. true blood

25. fast and furious 5

26. hindi

27. sex

28. game of thrones

29. telugu

30. tamil

31. rango

32. super 8

33. playboy

34. x art

35. how i met your mother

36. pirates of the caribbean

37. x men

38. transformers

39. mac

40. rio

41. supernatural

42. kickassto

43. source code

44. adele

45. house

46. sucker punch

47. final destination 5

48. dexter

49. nero

50. breaking bad