2011’s Most Popular TV Torrent Searches Prove Something We’ve Known All Along

TorrentFreak released their list of the 50 most searched phrases on torrent site Kat.ph in 2011, eight of which were TV-related (nine, if you include “WWE”):
13. “Glee”; 24. “True Blood”; 28. “Game of Thrones”; 35. “How I Met Your Mother”; 41. “Supernatural”; 45. “House”; 48. “Dexter”; 50. “Breaking Bad”
I’m trying to find something that connects these shows together, but I’ve got nothing – unless disappointed “Glee” fans, fed up with Autotuned white noise, wanted to a hear a REAL karaoke song, and downloaded the “Breaking Bad” episode with Gale singing “Major Tom (Coming Home).” The fact that they’re not all HBO or Showtime or Starz (ha) shows is surprising, as is the inclusion of “House.” Is he still curmudgeonly?
Because it’s the Internet, though, the answer probably is: people want to see hot people doing hot things, so they download “Glee” for this and “True Blood” for this and DEFINITELY “Game of Thrones” for this. “Breaking Bad” is just the exception to the rule, unless you’ve got a fetish for Chilean fast food proprietors. To further prove the point, check out the full list of torrent search terms – including popular stand-bys “sex” and “xxx” – after the jump.
1. ita
2. french
3. 2011
4. ita dvd
5. xxx
6. dvdrip
7. italian
8. kickasstor
9. thor
10. 720p
11. psp
12. harry potter
13. glee
14. kung fu panda 2
15. green lantern
16. 1080p
17. wwe
18. movies
19. porn
20. transformers 3
21. cars 2
22. captain america
23. windows 7
34. true blood
25. fast and furious 5
26. hindi
27. sex
28. game of thrones
29. telugu
30. tamil
31. rango
32. super 8
33. playboy
34. x art
35. how i met your mother
36. pirates of the caribbean
37. x men
38. transformers
39. mac
40. rio
41. supernatural
42. kickassto
43. source code
44. adele
45. house
46. sucker punch
47. final destination 5
48. dexter
49. nero
50. breaking bad
WTF is ITA? At least as far as torrents are concerned….
I think it’s a type of file you download movies in.
Obese homer is the best because he has a helper monkey and a dialing wand.
Just mash the keypad now and you too could have a special dialing wand!
“Kickassto”? That looks like a typo to me, and yet it’s the 42nd-most-searched term on that site. Does not compute. Also, people searching for “porn” and “xxx” makes me roll my eyes. Is a little specificity too much to ask?
I don’t get why you’d have to say “Nine if you include WWE”. Is WWE not a TV Show? Yes or No, is it a program that airs on TV? (Those were rhetorical questions, so shut up now).
It seems as silly to me as if you had said, “Nine, if you include Breaking Bad”
23. windows 7
Go crazy.
The listing for “House” is actually just a ton of people getting overexcited when they search for “House of Payne”.
The sites my *friend* use have ‘The Big Bang Theory’ as their most seeded show. Nerds love that shit.
Apparently, that’s what he says.