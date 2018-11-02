Your Guide To Every Upcoming TV Premiere Of 2018

Netflix

With only two months left in the year, TV premieres have definitely died down. We’re coming up on finales for many of our hit shows, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of new seasons to look out for. Thanks to Netflix and other streaming services, shows aren’t tied to the typical premiere/finale schedule anymore and can fire out full seasons in a single day whenever they feel like it. With the final season of House Of Cards, the series premiere of Amazon’s Homecoming, and plenty more, here’s a full schedule of upcoming TV premieres to mark on your calendar.

Friday, November 2

House of Cards: Season 6 (Netflix)

Homecoming: Season 1 (Amazon Prime)

Saturday, November 3

Shut Up And Dribble (Showtime)

Sunday, November 4

Outlander: Season 4 (Starz)

Thursday, November 8

Baroness von Sketch Show: Season 3 (IFC)

Friday, November 9

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6 (Netflix)

Patriot: Season 2 (Amazon Prime)

Room 104: Season 2 (HBO)

Sunday, November 11

Sally4Ever: Season 1 (HBO)

Wednesday, November 14

Origin: Season 1 (YouTube Premium)

Friday, November 16

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

The Kominsky Method: Season 1 (Netflix)

The Bisexual: Season 1 (Hulu)

Sunday, November 18

My Brilliant Friend: Season 1 (HBO)

Enemies: Season 1 (Showtime)

Escape At Dannemora: Season 1 (Showtime)

Monday, November 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3 (Netflix)

The Little Drummer Girl: Season 1 (AMC)

Tuesday, November 20

The Final Table: Season 1 (Netflix)

Thursday, November 22

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet (Netflix)

No Activity: Season 2 (CBS All Access)

Friday, November 23

Frontier: Season 3 (Netflix)

Sick Note: Season 1 (Netflix)

Sunday, November 25

Dirty John: Season 1 (Bravo)

Friday, November 30

F is for Family: Season 3 (Netflix)

Sunday, December 2

Nightflyers: Season 1 (Syfy)

Wednesday, December 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 2 (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, December 9

Counterpart: Season 2 (Starz)

Thursday, December 20

Timeless: Series Finale (NBC)

Friday, December 21

Marvel’s Runaways: Season 2 (Hulu)

Bird Box (Netflix)

Sunday, December 30

The Orville: Season 2 (Fox)