24 Thoughts About The Season Finale Of ’24: Live Another Day’

Here are 24 thoughts I had about last night’s finale of 24: Live Another Day.
1. You knew the time jump was coming if you followed the news about the show, but still, it was a little jarring to hear Kiefer Sutherland say “The following takes place between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 A.M.” It made sense to do it this way, I guess, because then you still get the titular 24 hours covered in just 12 episodes, but the way Kiefer said it made it sound like even he was a little surprised. “Whaaaaa? A.M.? SOMEONE EXPLAIN THIS TO ME. [kicks in door, begins firing bullets indiscriminately]”
2. A good indication of just how much had transpired over the previous 11 hours: The “Previously On” section at the beginning of the show lasted over two and a half minutes. That’s over 5% of the episode’s 44 minute run time.
3. And really, let’s look at how we got here: We went from Catelyn Stark controlling drones to a fake Julian Assange masterminding everything to Cheng coming back from the dead to try to start a nuclear war between the United States and China. All in London, all within 12 hours. Even for 24, that’s a busy day.
4. Shout out to Jimmy Cooper from The O.C. for giving us the “It’s over, we can’t get to Cheng” speech like two minutes into the action, and 30 seconds after Jack used the Russian guy’s lifeless hand to access his thumbprint-protected phone. OF COURSE WE CAN GET TO CHENG, DUMMY. Haven’t you been watching this show?
5. Aw, man. Aw, Audrey. What a roller coaster of emotions this day must have been for her. Jack came back, her father fake-died, her husband turned out to be a traitor (kind of), her Chinese friend died, she was held hostage by a sniper, then got away, then got shot via sneak attack after she thought she was safe, then she died on a park bench. That does not seem like a fun day. R.I.P.
6. Between Cheng killing Audrey and Jack Bauer’s general Baueriness, this can only mean one thing… WE GOT A RAMPAGE, PEOPLE.
7. Things Jack Bauer used to kill people in his Neeson-esque boat rampage: assault rifle, handgun, meat cleaver, switchblade, samurai sword. Until he got to the sword, he was basically working his way down from most effefient to least efficient weapon. I was kinda hoping he’d continue the trend until he got to, like, a grapefruit spoon.
8. I am far from an expert in nautical matters, so maybe one of you can help me on this: Is it common for a large cargo ships to have samurai swords mounted on the walls of the control room?
9. For those of you keeping score, this now makes two (2) high-value, potentially useful terrorists this season that Jack Bauer has violently murdered instead of turning over to the government (one via defenestration and one via decapitation, because 24 never stops being 24, even for a second), even though in both instances he had said terrorist neutralized and in custody.
10. And this one was even more egregious because all they had was a 10-second “verified” video clip to show the Chinese that Cheng was alive. What if the Chinese president had said “Yeah, no. That could be fake. I’ll hold off on the warships, for now, but we need you to deliver him, alive, to the Chinese embassy so we can take custody on him and verify it ourselves”?
11. I’ll tell you what: NUCLEAR WAR.
12. (Side note: Last night, around the 28:30 mark of the commercial-free version of the episode, after a full season of everyone pronouncing it “nuke-ular,” someone finally pronounced it correctly. I had to rewind it three times to be sure. It was the guy on the left. I still can’t believe it happened.)
13. Back to the point I was making: Jack Bauer is a horrible government agent. Total badass? Yes. Highly-skilled operative? Sure. Willing to put his life on the line to keep America and the rest of the world safe? Repeatedly. But just an awful, impulsive, bloodthirsty government agent.
13. It would be fun to read the newspapers that exist in the 24 universe.
14. It took me a few episodes to catch on that the Number Two at the London CIA station was none other than Marlo Stanfield’s enforcer from The Wire, Chris Partlow. Once I realized that, the only thing I wanted in the whole wide world was for Snoop to walk into the building and announce that Langley had sent her there to assist. Denied. Truly heartbreaking.
15. Oh, and while I’m careening off-topic, another thing: After Cheng realized Jack was storming the boat and picking off his men, he told his henchman to “contact whoever’s left.” On my first pass through, I thought he said “contact who overslept,” and started thinking about how tough it is to find good help these days, even for supervillains.
16. Anyway, the time jump. Twelve hours, from 10:50 p.m. to 10:50 a.m., after the situation with Cheng and China was under control and Chloe was taken hostage.
17. I really want to know what Jack was up to for those 12 hours. I imagine a substantial chunk of it was spent in a debriefing with a government agent who was saying things like “So you just chopped his head off? Really? But he knew so much. We could have interrogated him. Aw, man.”
18. And I also want to know why the Russians chose to wait 12 hours to do the trade-off in broad daylight, via helicopter, in a city that had just had destruction rained down upon it from the heavens the day before. Seems unnecessarily risky to me.
19. Hey, look. Chloe’s cybergoth makeup finally came off, after a full day of torture and running and being taken hostage twice.
20. Given the makeup’s resiliency in the face of all that, I have chosen to believe the Russians removed it as part of their detention/torture process. “Tell us vhere to find Bauer or ve vill remove ze eye shadow. You vould be unvise to test us.”
21. I know that doesn’t really work because they already called Jack and set up the meeting, but I really wanted to do it, so work with me, okay?
22. And anyway, for a top secret agent who just came out of hiding and is using an encrypted CIA cell phone (presumably), it really seems like everyone in the world — allies, enemies, telemarketers (probably) — has Jack’s phone number, no?
23. The episode, and the season, ended with Jack looking out the window of the Russian helicopter followed by a silent count on the clock. Silent counts are usually used to signify the death of an important character. Does … does this mean Jack is on his way to his demise? Is that what they’re trying to say? Or are they saying it means the end of the show, like, for good?
24. Because, in either case, a possible implied off-camera death of the main character would be an awfully subtle way to go out for a show that did this just a few episodes ago.
Well, that’s it. Maybe forever. Another terrorist plot foiled. Another season with a body count well into the hundreds, and possibly thousands. Another handful of unintentional/intentional comedic gems. As always, your thoughts below, goddammit.
You do not want to be Jack’s love interest. Your chances for survival are slim to none.
That scene were Jack found out about Audrey and pulled his Sig to end it all was probably the darkest timeline of “Hey, I’m Keith Hernandez!”
That said – Heller was right. His prophecy came true. Everyone around Jack dies or their life turns to garbage.
It was a very GOOD end to 24, but it was a very DEPRESSING end. Audrey, Heller’s conversation with the British PM, and then Jack sacrificing himself for Chloe after 4 years on the run.
End? END? That was a cliffhanger gawdammit.
End to this season. Personally, I wouldn’t mind if the first four hours of next season were Kate, Belcheck, and Chloe kicking ass in Russia to save Jack.
Somewhat related: Did anyone else giggle during Iron Man 3 when James Badge Dale grew his hand back?
24 is the greatest comedy of all time.
I gave up on this season a few episodes in and just spoke to my wife in a grumbly whisper voice during the episodes. I got punched a lot.
It did start very slow but the back six episodes were absolutely tremendous.
Obviously the guys from Strike Back are going to break Jack out of a Russian prison so they can rename the Cinemax show “Jack Bauer Strikes Back”.
Desr Reddit, TIL defenestration
Haven’t watched 24 since probably 2004 but I gave it a shot this season and loved it. The next time Cheng appeared on screen after Audrey was shot I thought to myself “Jack is gonna skull F you.” Then Jack lopped off his head with a freaking samuri sword and my next thought was “Oh shit, he is gonna skull F him!” Sadly, he didn’t.
Hey, you never know, we never had it confirmed what Jack did between the beheading and running back for Chloe
When Jack asked Chloe to look in on his family, I had to pause and think hard to remember who he was talking about. Isn’t it just the one daughter?
They mentioned this season that Kim had a son, but Kim also has a daughter named Teri that they mention in S07 and she is in the first episode of S08.
I think 24 has found the right formula – go dark for a few years, and then back with a half season. In about another 3 or 4 years I’d like to see another 24 Live Another Day where Jack is now the President after having escaped from Russia and returned to the US with the severed head of Edward Snowden.
I have been waiting for years to watch Audrey die (she is the worst). I was not disappointed.
#17 – I sort of assumed Jack had to at least take a nap during that 12 hours, but you’re right, he probably was getting debriefed for awhile. He’ll probably have a lot of time to sleep in torture prison anyway.
#18 – Maybe the Russian dude at the end had to flow in from Moscow first? And they probably wanted the dust to settle a bit. Also it wasn’t in but “outside” London.
#22 – the Russian dude with the moustache got Jack’s cell phone info from Boudreau and used it to track him, so presumably he gave the number to the other Russian dudes before he died.
The constant mispronunciation of “nuclear” annoyed the crap out of me as well. Heller did it in the regular seasons of the show, and I thought it was a nod to his probable identification with what would be the real-life hawks in office at the time (GWB). But there’s no explanation for other characters doing it now.
What’s hilariously awesome about the 24 universe is that I HIGHLY doubt there would still be a United States of America anymore. Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane.
Season 1: No big deal. Someone tried to assassinate a presidential candidate. Possible.
Season 2: Nuke on American soil. Nobody died, but things are probably going to get a little freaky in the streets for a while.
Season 3: Major terrorist attack in a hotel where hundreds of people die. President in the middle of a reelection campaign just gives up. Things are starting to get a little shakier in America.
Season 4: President, while flying in AIR FORCE ONE is shot down. Sitting president is assassinated by terrorists in what should be one of the most highly guarded machines in the SKY. This isn’t JFK sitting in an open convertible here. That’s terrifying to your average American. But maybe things will get better….
Season 5: …NOPE. Former President assassinated. Then a plot is revealed proving that the sitting president that took over for the last assassinated sitting president was involved in stealing nerve gas and providing it to terrorists. Hmm…maybe we need to be worried about our government at this point. Let’s just try and move on from this with the brother of the assassinated former president. He might be able to bring us back to our former glory.
Season 6: OH GOD WHY?!?! See ya later Valencia. Thousands exploded in a nuke on American soil. We’re officially paranoid nation at this point and we have no faith in our government. Let’s look to the president. Whoops. He was assassinated too. Good thing we have a replacement president who has a hard-on for launching nukes at anyone who looks at him wrong. That won’t backfire.
Season 7: White House Down. No Channing Tatum or Gerard Butler anywhere to be found. Not to mention the plane that was downed earlier that day. Plus everyone yells at everyone else about torture and what’s right and wrong all day without actually really saying anything. So that’s a plus.
Season 8: I’m just re-watching this for the first time since it aired so I don’t remember a whole lot about it, but I do recall it doesn’t get nearly as insane as the earlier seasons.
In summary, the collective damage done to the United States would probably result in riots galore. In what appears to be a 10-15 year period, we have had six presidents, three of whom were assassinated and one who was charged as a criminal. Are there any other professions which have had a 50% death rate like that?
That write up was tremend! I’ve been watching since season 1 but never thought about the story in that context. Just hilarious.
No. 12: This has annoyed the everloving piss out of me all season long. They even had Indiana Freaking Jones say it in that Crystal Scull bowel movement. It’s not even that difficult a world, goddamnit.
*whew* Okay, moving on…
“just an awful, impulsive, bloodthirsty government agent. ”
I realized as much earlier on in the series when Jack broke the finger of a dying and critically weak Simone Al-Harazi in hospital at a time when she was the only available link to a device that threatened the lives of tens of thousands of hapless Londoners.
I was actually hoping for a happy ending for Jack… or as happy an ending as Jack can have. I still want a feature film, but would love another limited run, as well. Either way, all I ask is this.
BRING.
BACK.
TONY.
Really disappointed with how little of a badass Chris Partlow was in this season. He was topped by Kate at every turn, seemed like he was maybe 5’4″ in real life and generally was standing around befuddled by everything that happened.
No mention of the women in the background standing between the President and the Prime Minister during Audrey’s funeral that stares into the camera during the entire scene?
I assume that was the aide to the PM, but wasn’t paying much attention
Haha, we were pissing ourselves at her, and her terrible performance as a background extra.
”I’m gonna be on 24, I’m gonna be on 24, don’t smile, don’t smile, just look straight down the camera lens, that’s totally natural…… THIS IS FUCKING GREAT!!”
[www.bontonwear.com]
Bonton Wear offers a magnificent Jack Bauer 24 Live Another Day jacket coat for $179 with free shipping. Get one from our Holiday 2015 New Year sale. Great for casual & formal activities, clubs, bikers, concerts and great for winter season! Hurry, Limited stock, order now!