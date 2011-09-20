28 Million People Watched ‘Two and a Half Men’

09.20.11

Welp,  looks like “Two and a Half Men” is gonna be okay without Charlie Sheen.

The ninth season premiere, starring Ashton Kutcher taking over for Charlie Sheen, delivered 27.7 million viewers Monday night — that’s in the ballpark of an American Idol premiere.

Even more impressive: The sitcom scored a 10.3 rating among adults 18-49. That’s easily an all-time high for the show, and up 110 percent over last fall’s eighth-season debut with Sheen. Everybody expected the sitcom’s first new episode back would perform strong, but not like this. [EW]

I recorded the episode last night, but I just couldn’t force myself to watch the show. I sat through the debut of “2 Broke Girls,” and that was all the multi-camera sitcom/live studio audience of barking seals I could handle. I don’t know how the rest of America does it, man. Their lives must be full of such primitive delights, like funnel cakes and high school marching bands and voting for “American Idol” contestants. I’d be jealous of their uncomplicated lives, except they probably have diabetes.

