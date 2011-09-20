Welp, looks like “Two and a Half Men” is gonna be okay without Charlie Sheen.
The ninth season premiere, starring Ashton Kutcher taking over for Charlie Sheen, delivered 27.7 million viewers Monday night — that’s in the ballpark of an American Idol premiere.
Even more impressive: The sitcom scored a 10.3 rating among adults 18-49. That’s easily an all-time high for the show, and up 110 percent over last fall’s eighth-season debut with Sheen. Everybody expected the sitcom’s first new episode back would perform strong, but not like this. [EW]
I recorded the episode last night, but I just couldn’t force myself to watch the show. I sat through the debut of “2 Broke Girls,” and that was all the multi-camera sitcom/live studio audience of barking seals I could handle. I don’t know how the rest of America does it, man. Their lives must be full of such primitive delights, like funnel cakes and high school marching bands and voting for “American Idol” contestants. I’d be jealous of their uncomplicated lives, except they probably have diabetes.
That’s it then, the last straw. Time to activate the genocide squads!
28 MILLION? I didn’t think shows got ratings like that anymore. That’s American Idol Clay and Ruben numbers.
“28 MILLION PEOPLE WATCHED ‘TWO AND A HALF MEN’”
I’m starting to question my allegiance to this country.
My dad watches the show. He has diabetes. Great call.
Di-a-bed-us?
What’s wrong with funnel cakes?
FunCaFlaWa! FunCaFlaWa!
@Mo Charlo
Absolutely nothing, so long as they do not constitute an entire food group on your diet pyramid.
I liked 2 Broke Girls.
Let’s all just focus on Kat Denning’s breasts and things will be a okay.
fried dough (aka pizza fritta) > churros > funnel cakes
Zeppolis and funnel cakes would be awesome if they could find a way to be able to eat them without ending up covered in powdered sugar. I don’t wanna walk around the street fair looking like John Belushi on New Year’s Eve.
LaS, being covered in powdered sugar is a small price to pay for enjoying zeppoli, pizza fritta, etc…
2 broke girls can provide hours of entertainment, with proper negotiation.
I was busy watching Eli talk about packages.
I swear to God if one more person says a negative word about funnel cakes I will burn the entire Internet to the ground.
To quote Danny Tripp, that’s a fake number… a look-in audience. Let’s see how they’re doing in three weeks. (Hopefully on the way to cancellation like Studio 60)
And funnel cakes are great. I saw two broke girls mud wrestle for one once…
LOSERS! There was no way I was going to watch it. I would lose my place in line for Gears of War 3.
Funnel cakes are the shit.
The real winner was Conan O’Brien, who was 5ft from Nicole Scherzinger’s bewbs which were displayed like an open buffet last night.
This diabetic didn’t watch so there you go.
Mind you I was in a hypoglycemia coma at the time.
Yes, I watched; and yes, it was just as predictable, unwatchable, and base without actually being clever (fart jokes, lists of STDs, spilled ashes, etc) as anyone with half a working brain would expect.
If the commercials purchased during a show are indicative of the profile of the expected audience, then it should be noted that the trailer for the new Adam Sandler movie where he’s in drag (playing his sister! LOL!) and Hugh Jackman’s virtual Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie were both shown during the episode, as well as the J-Lo Fiat commercial.
Also, it should be noted that Angus T Jones was paid 300k to say, “I’m hungry. Is anyone else hungry?,” crack a fart, and then look mildly surprised when he walked in on a naked Ashton Kutcher hugging his dad. Three hundred THOUSAND dollars!
28 Million, hmm, that’s close to the number of unemployed we have right now. So, if we did activate the genocide squads, we could probably solve the unemployment problem in a couple of months.
I recorded it too and promptly fast forwarded over it to make sure I was making the right decision in not recording any other episodes.
I dunno about the multi-camera sitcom hate. I think it works if done correctly. Not that I enjoy Two and A Half Men or The Big Bang Theory, I just think it’s unfair to doom any show that uses that format.
Fuck you, America. That is all.
I would like to salute the 272 million people who didn’t watch it.
here is to a quick death to two and a half scabs.
The same number of people watched this as the first 6 episodes of season 2 of Community, combined. The terrorists are winning.
It’s not so bad. The needles are so tiny now, you really hardly feel a thing.