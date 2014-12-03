Did ’30 Rock’ Subtly Call Out The Bill Cosby Rape Allegations Way Back In Season 3?

Before Hannibal Buress unwittingly thrust Bill Cosby’s many rape allegations into the mainstream media spotlight, one has to wonder how well known and discussed of a topic this was behind closed doors amongst those involved in the entertainment industry. If this old clip from season three of 30 Rock is any indication, the answer to that question could be “very.”
Jenni Maier of Crushable has recenty been rewatching season three of 30 Rock when she came across what seemed like — at the time, all the way back in 2009 — a total throwaway joke. In an episode titled “The Bubble,” the setup was that after Tracy was threatening to quit over contract negotiations, Jack had a guy named Rick from accounting impersonate Bill Cosby to try to talk some sense into him. You can watch the scene here (or on Netflix, where the entire series is available to stream), but here’s the transcript, via Crushable:
Jack Donaghy: I’ve arranged for one of Tracy’s childhood idols to reach out to him.
Tracy Jordan: Hello?
Jack Donaghy: Tracy, this is Jack, I have someone here who wants to speak with you.
Rick: Tracy, this is Bill Cosby…
Liz Lemon: [whispering] Really? This is your strategy?
Jack Donaghy: [whispering and smiling] I heard him do this at a party!
Rick: …I want you to come back to the TGS for the people who like the jokes and the things.
Tracy Jordan: Bill Cosby, you got a lotta nerve gettin’ on the phone wit’ me after what you did to my Aunt Paulette!
Rick: I think you’re confusing me with someone else.
Tracy Jordan: 1971. Cincinnati. She was a cocktail waitress with the droopy eye!
Rick: I’m the guy… with the pudding…
Tracy Jordan: Don’t try to tell me what to do! Heathcliffe Huxtable, wit’ yo’ light-ass kids! Jack! Why would you make me talk to this man?
30 Rock is well known for their inside jokes, so it’s entirely possible that this was a dig at one of Hollywood’s more potentially nefarious and least talked about secrets. Even more interesting is that Hannibal Buress was a writer on 30 Rock, however this episode aired a year before he came aboard. It makes you wonder if Bill Cosby’s rape allegations were a running joke around the 30 Rock offices or something. It seems too solid of a connection to be a coincidence.
I’m sorry, but I thought this Bill Cosby shit was public knowledge. I really cant comprehend everyone’s outrage over shit that was known years and years ago. Where was all of the outrage then?
There’s been a cultural shift, that’s why once Sacred Cows are on the table.
Exactly. This shit came out, he paid the women off, and it was swept under the rug.
Dont get me wrong, I am glad he is getting whats coming to him, but when the Hannibal stuff blew up, I was like ‘Yeah people, this shit has been public knowledge for years.’ Its amazing how this all came back again because of a comedian’s bit.
I was born in the late 80’s so all of original accusations died down before I was even on the planet. I had never heard any of this until Buress brought it up
@Snowball V a lot of the assaults he is accused of occurred before you were born. I believe the made their way into public record in the late 90s
I remember a gossip columnist talking about this 7-8 years ago, and everyone saying, “no way, not Bill Cosby! He’s a beloved icon!” People just refused to believe it.
@momster I honestly always thought he got a pass because his son was killed. I guess enough time has now passed for people to feel outraged without feeling guilty. We live in a fucked up world.
There’s a link to the video. Maybe it isn’t embeddable.
Wait. Mr Brady was gay?
Apparently, People Magazine in 2007 ran a story about Cosby, saying 3 women had come forward with allegations, but that story was quickly buried.
Stacey, you should have just linked the Jezebel article you completely ripped off.
Someone on the Jezebel article in the comments who grew up in the same town or near Fey pointed out that Upper Darby (Fey’s hometown where her parents still live) is close to Temple (Cosby’s Alma mater where he was the man until this week) and that her parents were college professors. Almost no chance she wasn’t more aware than most and wanted to take a shot.
@Zo123 also worth pointing out that she was alive when all of this shit was public knowledge the first time. Insider information was not necessary to know about the allegations. The ability to not ignore them was the only necessity.
The amount of people who hadn’t heard the allegations blows my mind.
Well, Hannibal Burress WAS on the 30 Rock writing staff briefly…
