30-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF ‘FAWLTY TOWERS’

The original cast of “Fawlty Towers” reunited to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the show, which for whatever reason lasted only 12 episodes despite being both popular and brilliantly funny.  Why the hell are all great British shows so short-lived?  Anyway:

[I]t wasn’t long before John Cleese, Andrew Sachs, Connie Booth and Prunella Scales slotted back into their roles – even reenacting the original promotional pose.

Booth appeared a little uncomfortable as the gregarious Cleese threw his arms around her – perhaps understandably as the two were once married.

Cleese and Booth co-wrote the memorable script which spawned catchphrases such as “He’s from Barcelona”, “Don’t mention the war” and “They’re vermin, Fawlty”.

In all honesty, this story is just an excuse to post one of my favorite clips, where innkeeper Basil Fawlty (Cleese) smoothly handles the arrival of a group of Germans.  This remains probably the funniest Nazi-related comedic piece I’ve ever seen.  Well, except for Schindler’s List.  What, why are you looking at me like that?  You didn’t like Schindler’s List?

