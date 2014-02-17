The 5 Most Voice Of A Generation-y Lines Presented Completely Out Of Context From Last Night’s ‘Girls’

#Lena Dunham #Girls
Editor-in-Chief
02.17.14 18 Comments

By now anyone reading this knows that Lena Dunham is the voice of her generation, part Shakespeare, part Nora Ephron, offering self-aware, penetrating insights into the human condition — or, should I say, the twenty-something Brooklynite condition — via her HBO show, Girlsand anyone who disagrees is just a HATER or completely delusional. That said, as Drew Magary notes, Lena Dunham season is upon us, so each week we here at UPROXX will present our five favorite quotes from the previous night’s show completely out of context. You’re quite welcome.

So let’s get right to it and find out what sort of mind-bending things Hannah, Marnie, Ray, David Mamet’s daughter, that rape-y hipster dude, etc. said this week, shall we?

5. “Can you come do a tick check on me in the other room?”

4. “We watched Wild Things once and I was pretty sure we were going to start jacking off together.”

3. “I wanted to fall asleep in my own vomit all day listening to you talk about how you bruise more easily than other people.”

2. “That duck tasted like a used condom and I want to forget about it.”

1. “I can’t go in open water unless I’m menstruating.”

HONORABLE MENTION:

“I’m so f*cking sick of all of you.”

“I spent $80,000 on a theater BFA, of course I am talented.”

Tune in again next week for more Girls quotes presented complete out of context!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lena Dunham#Girls
TAGSgirlsgirls recapslena dunham

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP