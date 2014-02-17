The 5 Most Voice Of A Generation-y Lines Presented Completely Out Of Context From Last Night’s ‘Girls’

By now anyone reading this knows that Lena Dunham is the voice of her generation, part Shakespeare, part Nora Ephron, offering self-aware, penetrating insights into the human condition — or, should I say, the twenty-something Brooklynite condition — via her HBO show, Girls, and anyone who disagrees is just a HATER or completely delusional. That said, as Drew Magary notes, Lena Dunham season is upon us, so each week we here at UPROXX will present our five favorite quotes from the previous night’s show completely out of context. You’re quite welcome.

So let’s get right to it and find out what sort of mind-bending things Hannah, Marnie, Ray, David Mamet’s daughter, that rape-y hipster dude, etc. said this week, shall we?

5. “Can you come do a tick check on me in the other room?”

4. “We watched Wild Things once and I was pretty sure we were going to start jacking off together.”

3. “I wanted to fall asleep in my own vomit all day listening to you talk about how you bruise more easily than other people.”

2. “That duck tasted like a used condom and I want to forget about it.”

1. “I can’t go in open water unless I’m menstruating.”

HONORABLE MENTION:

“I’m so f*cking sick of all of you.”

“I spent $80,000 on a theater BFA, of course I am talented.”

Tune in again next week for more Girls quotes presented complete out of context!