The 5 Most Voice Of A Generation-y Lines Presented Completely Out Of Context From Last Night’s ‘Girls’

By now anyone reading this knows that Lena Dunham is the voice of her generation, part Shakespeare, part Nora Ephron, offering self-aware, penetrating insights into the human condition — or, should I say, the twenty-something Brooklynite condition — via her HBO show, Girls, and anyone who disagrees is just a HATER or completely delusional. That said, as Drew Magary notes, Lena Dunham season is upon us, so each week we here at UPROXX will present our five favorite quotes from the previous night’s show completely out of context. You’re quite welcome.
So let’s get right to it and find out what sort of mind-bending things Hannah, Marnie, Ray, David Mamet’s daughter, that rape-y hipster dude, etc. said this week, shall we?
5. “Can you come do a tick check on me in the other room?”
4. “We watched Wild Things once and I was pretty sure we were going to start jacking off together.”
3. “I wanted to fall asleep in my own vomit all day listening to you talk about how you bruise more easily than other people.”
2. “That duck tasted like a used condom and I want to forget about it.”
1. “I can’t go in open water unless I’m menstruating.”
HONORABLE MENTION:
“I’m so f*cking sick of all of you.”
“I spent $80,000 on a theater BFA, of course I am talented.”
Tune in again next week for more Girls quotes presented complete out of context!
I just came…!!
For the first time a quote on True Detective would fit perfectly on Girls.
“I don’t like your face. It makes me want to do things to it.”
Or “Something something Captain of the varsity slut team…”
Shoshauna finally says what we’re all thinking. Hello, second favorite character (There’s no surpassing Adam).
Thx for watching this so I don’t have to satisfy my morbid curiosity by actually subjecting myself to the show!
Can we talk about how this is the most jarring transition in television, from True Detective right into Girls? It leaves me so emotionally confused.
Is that Richie Incognito in that last pic?
I have not ever watched a single episode of Girls until last week when I binged watched the first season and part of the second. All I know/knew about Lena Dunham was from the interviews and press. I’ve got to admit, from the perspective of watching a horrible train wreck, I’m absolutely fascinated by this show. In terms of her character, I’ve never seen such a gross, self-absorbed, slutty, useless, leech think she was a sports illustrated swimsuit model (see pic above) like she does. And the confidence must be working because I’ve never seen so many rather attractive guys bang (do people still say bang?) something like that with the frequency they do. Who knew there were so many BBW lovers in New York. It’s absolutely hilarious how she’s written that character.
This show holds my interest, is entertaining, and attracts me back to watch previous episodes in an effort to catch up to the current season. But I hate everyone in it. I guess this is the epitome of hate watching for me.
I think a lot of the show’s detractors don’t get that you’re supposed to hate all the characters. They’re not glorifying entitled douchebags, they’re mocking them, and doing it fairly effectively.
I get what you’re saying, BTTS, but I don’t think they’re doing it very effectively. If a decent proportion of a show’s audience doesn’t understand that they’re mocking entitled douchebags instead of glorifying them, then it’s not effective- it’s confusing (and it gives Dunham an easy out when people criticize her character).
I dunno, Kubo. I’m not knocking your take on it, but I think it’s subtle but it’s a pretty explicit sendup of twentysomething hipster culture, and I personally think it’s pretty funny. I don’t ever really get the sense that the writing’s even coming close to trying to make any of the girl characters sympathetic save maybe the Mametlet.
I’ve seen better looking BBWs
Never watched but I like where you’re head’s at, BTTS. A friend of mine recently made a similar analysis of ‘Spring Breakers’ – how do you tell an entire sect of culture that their lifestyle (in that case, neon sluts ‘n’ druggy dubstep) is a farce, when they clearly don’t want to hear it? By marketing it as the exact opposite of its intended message. Which is what Harmony Korine did, and in doing so got people to PAY to watch a representation of themselves being exposed, through the art of film.
So Kubo, the fact that so many people either hate the show or are oblivious to how intentional the writing is speaks to the fact that entitled douchebags are either made uncomfortable by it, or are to vain and stupid to even realize that they’re being mocked.
Perhaps I should finally look into this.
If that pic is from the most recent episode, it looks like she’s put on about 30 lbs since season one.
re: the last pic, I only have this to say:
The goggles, they do nothing!
I think I find Lena Dunham cute in about 1 out of 6 pictures. A bit of green tarp crammed in her ass isn’t one of those pics.
You owe me a keyboard and a Diet Dr. Pepper, PS. Your comment just made me spit-take-laugh all over mine.
I generally don’t watch the episode until a few days after it’s aired so I usually just skip these posts for that reason and, you know, uproxx is generally really shitty when it comes to how it treats the show.
But since I’m caught up now, this season has been fantastic and last night was maybe the best episode yet.