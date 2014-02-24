The 5 Most Voice Of A Generation-y Lines Presented Completely Out Of Context From Last Night’s ‘Girls’

By now anyone reading this knows that Lena Dunham is the voice of her generation, part Shakespeare, part Nora Ephron, offering self-aware, penetrating insights into the human condition — or, should I say, the twenty-something Brooklynite condition — via her HBO show, Girls, and anyone who disagrees is just a HATER or completely delusional. That said, as Drew Magary notes, Lena Dunham season is upon us, so each week we here at UPROXX will present our five favorite quotes from the previous night’s show completely out of context. You’re quite welcome.

So let’s get right to it and find out what sort of mind-bending things Hannah, Marnie, Ray, David Mamet’s daughter, that rape-y hipster dude, etc. said this week, shall we?

5. “I’m sorry, Patti Lupone just really f*cked with my head.”

4. “Hey bitch, you’re taking all the mochi.”

3. “I wouldn’t be eating pizza in front of you if I actually liked you.”

2. “Don’t come crying to me when Kristin Chenoweth passes out because you forgot to feed her.”

1. “The Elephant Man got laid A LOT.”

HONORABLE MENTION:

None

Tune in again next week for more Girls quotes presented complete out of context!