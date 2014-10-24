Do You Miss ‘Happy Endings’? Here Are Some Ah-mah-zing Penny Hartz Moments To Get You By.

1. Drunken Italian
In the episode “Like Father, Like Gun” from season one, Penny and Alex go out for a drunken night on the town, when Penny meets two Italian men. She hits it off with them, but she’s unable to communicate with them unless she is blacked out drunk. For some reason, Penny can only speak fluent Italian if she’s really, really drunk. Penny spends the entire episode drinking from morning to night, as she tries to speak Italian.
The most memorable moment from the episode is when Penny and Alex realize Penny’s special ability while hung over during brunch from the night before. What’s the best way to cure a hangover? Why more drinking of course!
2. Hipster Penny
Penny has a penchant for adapting the traits of whomever she’s dating. In the episode “Dave of the Dead” from season one, Penny starts dating a hipster and learns how to not care and like things ironically from Max. Penny spends the entire episodes going through ridiculous wardrobe changes, going from laundromat chic to early 90s Bar Mitzvah. Are you over it?
3. “26th” Birthday
Penny has her 30th birthday party during Happy Endings’ pilot episode. She recently started dating a new man, but he thinks she is turning 26 instead of 30. He also thinks she’s Jewish. Penny’s birthday party is a hilarious introduction to an ah-mah-zing character.
I don’t see why Penny gets so much love; both Penny and Max’s schtick wore thin as the series went on.
Brad was the best, hands down. Damon Wayans Jr. killed it on this show.
Look at the bottom half of the header image.
Elisha FTW
Definitely. This characters only work in very small doses. The marriage rant on the beginning of Marry Me got really annoying midway through.
Is it just me, or is MARRY ME like if Penny got a spin-off? I liked Casey Wilson in very small pieces (ideally in an ensemble cast, like HAPPY ENDINGS) but 30 min of her every week is going to get very old, very fast.
The delivery on “Au Bon Pain” is what brings #4 to the next level.
I was JUST thinking that.
A conversa ficou fraca… E e isso que esta acontecendo…
Casey Wilson has nice boobs
“Why do I always go to slop yobs?”
Fiscal Year of Penny! Suck it tax payers!
I’m just going to wait here for Thanksgiving Chimp to come by and shit on Happy Endings, as is his custom.
Someone please tell her where Nick’s wife is. She seems really curious about that.
I was not expecting to see her in that movie at all.
Those cans are ah-mah-zing. SO CUHUUUTE.
why did her and paul rust break up?
Happy Endings is on LOGO now. They’re treating them shits like USA treats Modern Family. There’s like five a night.
My thing for Casey Wilson is still alive and well, thank you.