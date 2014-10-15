‘Fishsticks + Me = Gayfish’: 7 Celebrities ‘South Park’ Mocked Far Worse Than Lorde

Over the past two weeks South Park has had some fun with Lorde, claiming that the “Royals” singer was actually 45-year-old Randy Marsh. Refreshingly, Lorde was cool with it. So cool, in fact, that she even sang a cover of Randy/Lorde’s instant-classic “Ya-ya-ya I am Lorde.” Of course, South Park was fairly easy on her compared to how they’ve gone after certain celebrities in the past, and not all of them were as mellow about it as she was. With that in mind, let’s look at seven celebrities who received a far more severe version of the South Park treatment.
7. Phil Collins
Before Matt & Trey were winning Tonys for The Book of Mormon, they were up for an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Blame Canada” from South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut. Sadly, they lost to Phil Collins, and his song “You’ll Be In My Heart” from the Tarzan soundtrack. Obviously, this was a travesty, and Matt & Trey responded exactly how you’d expect them to: by tearing Phil Collins a new one. In this episode, he scolds everyone endlessly for enjoying the antics of Timmy, and makes the worst music in the world. You could argue that this was a bit of sour grapes from the South Park creators, but that doesn’t make it any less hilarious.
6. Barbra Streisand
It wasn’t enough for South Park to simply portray Streisand as a self-involved diva. No, they had to go the extra mile and make her an unholy dinosaur/robot hybrid bent on world domination. This was the the first time South Park took a shot at a major celebrity, and they certainly didn’t pull any punches. This episode was a warning to the rest of Hollywood that no one was safe, and that’s been true for the last 17 years.
5. Mel Gibson
In early 2004, The Passion Of The Christ was both the most popular and most controversial movie in theaters. Christians saw it in droves, while others viewed the film’s portrayal of Jews as anti-semitic. Naturally, a movie that views Jews this way would appeal to Cartman, who had been giving Kyle the business about his Jewish faith since Day One. The movie inspires Cartman to enact his own version of the holocaust, while also turning Kyle into a self-hating Jew. Meanwhile, Stan and Kyle are so unimpressed by the movie that they travel all the way to Malibu to get their $18 bucks back. What they discover is that Mel Gibson is a complete lunatic who is either screaming mindlessly, or playing the banjo. When everyone else makes the discovery, Kyle no longer feels bad, and Cartman’s plan to enact the Final Solution is mercifully over.
4. Kanye West
I’m pretty sure we all remember this one. Poor Kanye is the only one who doesn’t get Jimmy’s joke about fish sticks, and comes to the conclusion that he must be a gay fish. Kanye was clearly a little bit irritated at South Park‘s carcature of him, because in the 2010 track “Gorgeous,” he states his desire to “choke a South Park writer with a fishstick.” Last year, Kanye got skewered by South Park again, as he spent an entire episode wondering if wife Kim Kardashian was actually a hobbit. In that episode, West also described himself as a “recovering gay fish.” Kanye should probably get used to South Park making fun of him, because they aren’t going to stop. And when it’s this funny, why should they?
That Mitch Connor reveal is easily a top 5 South Park moment for me.
I wonder…will I dream?
That’s a top 5 life moment.
Honestly, I don’t really think they mocked her. I think that was one of the nicest celebrity appearances that they’ve ever done. Even when they have the actual people on they are pretty harsh with them.
Right? I thought it was really complimentary of her. Stan says she’s talented, and the episode ends with a bunch of people enjoying her music. They mocked the record industry, but they were nice to Lorde. That said, I’m sure there are lots of celebs with thinner skin who would’ve been offended at the idea that they were secretly a middle-age man from South Park.
They even said the kids like her because she’s not some over-sexed starlet or whatever term they used.
Agreed. I think people are misinterpreting the fact that they said Lorde is actually a 45 year-old man in the episode. If anything, Randy as Lorde had more to do with the transphobia aspect of the episode.
Rarely do Trey and Matt make such a low blow against someone that would seem as undeserving of such treatment as Lorde. They usually go after celebrities that they view as egomaniacal blowhards.
By portraying her as someone older with a more experienced view on life they were showing that she is not the vacuous, auto-tuned teen monster that is ordinarily foisted upon kids.
And yes, I do have a thesaurus to hand.
hilarious
“YOU’RE GAH-BIDGE! YOU’RE MUFF CABBAGE! YOU GOT CABBAGE IN YUH MUFF! YOU GOT CABBEGE.. IN.. YOUR.. MUFF!!!”
The John Edward episode is one of my favorite episodes of the series:
STAN: You can’t talk to dead people, you aren’t helping people, you’re a douche.
JOHN EDWARDS: Well what if I actually believe I can talk to dead people?
STAN: Then you’re a stupid douche.
I always liked Mr. Garrison’s takedown of Rosie O’Donnell for being a holier than thou celebrity who thinks she knows better than the average American just because she’s famous.
I bet Tom Selleck loved that episode.
I also didn’t think it was a direct shot at Lorde. The Tom Cruise episode also put Travolta in the closet. Never forget.
The Mr. jefferson episode was great, and I believe Michael Jackson may be the only celebrity they lampooned that ended up dead due to his own terrible behavior. Paris Hilton should definitely be on this list. That’s ignorant.
The Christina Aguilera bug always makes me laugh…
That was my go-to clip for calming the shakes during finals weeks in college, vis-à-vis the hallucinatory side-effects of Ritalin (i.e. Adderall).
Especially that little “Blech” sound it made. Hilarious.
@Johnny Bratwurst You know that Ritalin and Adderall are two different drugs, and that Adderall isn’t a side effect, right?
@Lothar yes.
There was an entire episode devoted to the adventures of Angelina Jolie’s pubic lice.
Or what about Oprah’s minge and asshole?
You can all stay here, I’m gonna try to save my babih
I’m thinking about when they take glancing shots at celebrities, like the Stevie Nicks goats in Osama Bin Laden has Farty Pants (or continuing that with Steamy Nicks and Steamy Ray Vaughn), and the misidentification of Cartman with Dakota Fanning in Free Willzyx. The line “the little fat one looks like Dakota Fanning” still does it for me.
Oh, and Richard Dawkins hooking up with Ms Garrison!
when the camera pans out to reveal Ms. Garrison’s just atrociously botched tits, and Dawkins goes bananas for them…I lose it every time.
I wanna MAKE LOVE to your asshole children!
Wasn’t the first episode the one where there’s a carnival game called “Throw the balls into Jennifer Love Hewitt’s mouth”? I always liked that.
Not the first, no…
Britney Spears people, they removed half of her head!
I think that was more a shot at the media’s obsession with the celebrity of the week
Yeah, I think they were really feeling sorry for Britney Spears in that particular episode, and then mixing it in with the Wicker Man. Her story was kind of devastating, rather than funny.
They gave Ben Afflack props in that Hawaii episode with Butters & Kenny. Always wondered why that was.
Can you blame them? That duck’s done some amazing work…
@Verbal Kunt Thought for sure Bono would be in the top 3
jlo? snooki? al gore?
Another shitty article written by johnny sugar.
oh good i saw jlo, but there are others that were missed.
nice retraction you utter piece of muffcabbage you
I was most impressed with their take down of Isaac Hayes. So disappointing that after all his years on the show, watching them ruthlessly take down every race, creed, sexual orientation, etc. He balked when they took aim at his precious Scientology cult. As sad as I was to see Chef go, the way they took him out was absolutely epic. Well done.
Don’t forget about Patrick Duffy as Scuzzlebutt’s leg!
Or Brent Musberger!
Hillary Clinton had a snuke.
I don’t agree about Isaac Hayes. It was not really a take down but more of a homage. By showing chef being brainwashed to want to molest children, they were trying to say that Isaac Hayes was brainwashed by the scientology group and should not be blamed for the thing he did after. Remember Kyle’s speech in the end? It was obviously also a message to Isaac Hayes.
On that note, I would take out Isaac Hayes from this list, and add in Ben Afleck again for the buttface episode, or Bono. I love Bono and I think he’s doing great things but that episode is freakin’ funny
Yeah. It seemed like they were more lashing out at Scientology for taking their friend away from them than they were bashing Chef / Hayes.
The Russel Crowe boat ride is one of my favorite bits. And if Paris Hilton *ahem*ing a pineapple is not enough to make this list, I don’t know what is.
Totally forgot about Rob Reiner. So random and so dead on. Going to go watch it again.
Fuck them for what they did to Isaac Hayes.
Yeah, fuck Scientology.
The episode where they spoof Paris Hilton is brutal and hilarious.
Not even joking, I dig the song at the end of the Gayfish episode. Better than half of 808’s and Heartbreak.
How the hell is Paris Hilton not number 1 on this list? Mr Slave shoved her up his ass for Christ sake!
I remember seeing an interview with Matt & Trey and they said that before they were famous…before they had a job, their favoriet thing to do was to to stand next to celebrities they saw at bars and fart on them. They said they remembered specifically standing next to Richard Dreyfuss and farting on him.
I read this whole thing expecting Paris Hilton to be #1 and she isn’t even on the list?!? Wtf.
Al Gore should be on this list. He’s in the Stick of Truth for crying out loud.
I’m being super cereal.
Surprised not to see the Ramsey’s or Gary COndit on this list. Matt and Trey have publicly said they went too hard on them and were wrong.
They forgot to mention Ben Affleck’s first appearance as the missing son of a couple with butt instead of heads during the 5th season.
Awww son. PPBBBBLLLTTTTTT!!!!!
SNOOKI WANT SMUSH SMUSH
I was expecting Saddam Hussein to be #1….. He was in a sexual affair with satan ya know?
It was such a “blink and you’ll miss it” kind of joke that it doesn’t surprise me no one remembers this one. In the episode where the boys are having a “Step-Up” dance competition with the kids from the other school, one of the judges in Lil Kim. And she’s only about 1 foot tall, with human sized tits.
PARIS HILTON!!! Stupid Spoiled Whore, she buys Butters for an exorbitant amount of money, she coughs up semen all the time, and ultimately gets shoved up Mr. Slave’s ass. How could you not include her? It’s such a classic, great episode.
i didn’t think they were mocking Lorde in that episode
I think the one who fared the worst was Rob Reiner. First they imply that he is the worst human being in the world, “We’re no better than Rob Reiner,” as the Mayor said. In a later episode he’s shown to be a fat, out of shape, annoying voiced hypocrite who doesn’t understand that not everyone has a beach house in Hawaii.
Dude come on there is about 20-25 that you missed here, and if you’re ranking them this would definitely not the top 7.
what about rob reiner ‘s “you just got reina’d ” lmao
Mrs Clinton, it appears that terrorists have snuck a snuke up your sniz.
Oh come on. How can Saddam Hussein not be number 1?
Butter! Butter!
FOITIN ‘ROUND DA WOUD!
what about oprah’s one or paris hiltons one lol
I think this is the perfect response
Matthew McConaughey to the top of the list!
and let’s not forget who inspired Hankie! lol
Your mom?
Making movies and making music and Fighting Round the World!