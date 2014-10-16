All The Fake ’30 Rock’ Reality Shows We Wish We Could Set Our DVRs For

In the laundry list of recurring gags on 30 Rock, I’d say the fake TV shows rank among the highest. I personally would like to live in a world where I could watch the Surivor-style Milf Island and, the Real Housewives-esque Queen of Jordan back-to-back, while sitting in my underwear on a Sunday evening. But until someone makes these shows a reality, let’s just take a look at the seven we wish we could set our DVR for…
1. MILF Island
“You’ve kept it tight” and “We no longer want to hit that” are just two of the catchphrases uttered by host Rob Huebel during the Survivor rip-off elimination. Couldn’t be more sold.
2. Dealbreakers
Liz Lemon always had a problem or two when it came to the men she dated, but for some magical reason she gave other women the best advice, resulting in her one-episode show Dealbreakers.
3. America’s Next Top Pirate
A pirate reality show could have amazing potential, especially if Buster Bluth appears as a celebrity judge and tells them they’re flaunting their hooks all wrong.
4. I’m a Celebrity Dog, Get Me Arf Out of Here
With the right host, and lets be real we only know one, Caesar Milan, and the right celebrity dogs, say Jackie Chan’s, I think this would definitely last a few seasons.
5. Are You Stronger Than A Dog?
I’m pretty sure dogs arm wrestling and bench pressing weights is equal parts adorable and inspiring.
6. Americas Kidz Got Singing
Jenna Maroney and John McEnroe on the same panel making snide comments, and revealing kidz insecurities on national television just might be the right show to replace American Idol once and for all.
7. Queen of Jordan
Tracy Jordan’s wife, Angie, the spokesperson for the “Ham Council,” stars in this spoof of The Real Housewives of (Insert City Name Here) Queen of Jordan, where elegance and attitude are the same thing. The show promises built-in drama with its a slew of off-kilter characters like Portia, who steals 3-D glasses, Randi, who is sleeping with her ex-husband’s girlfriend, D’Fwan the sexual maniac, and Michael the meth head.
Bitch Hunter you fool!
bitch hunter!!
Bitch Hunter was an action drama! [www.youtube.com]
Action Drama you fool!
Put the mimosas down! Bitch!
Happy Birthday Bitches.
I know it was a game show, but how can you forget Celebrity Homonym
He didn’t forget, he was just thinking of the other one…
I knew people would ask for Bitch Hunter by people who ignored the Reality of the topic.
I guess Bitch Hunter isn’t a reality show, but for Christ sake man Bitch Hunter! [www.vunify.com]
I think “keeping it tight” resurfaced to describe a character on Queen of Jordan.
I do not currently own a TV, but I would go buy one should “MILF Island” ever become a real thing.
It would make a great addition to the nudity block of Naked and Afraid and Dating Naked……
….and while these may be on different networks….my DVR doesn’t seem to mind.
It’s tennis night in America
Got some buds and some brews, it’s gonna be a fight
So put down your meth, slip on your whites
‘Cause here in real America, it’s tennis night
Well, it’s tennis night when the sun goes down
Take the car off the blocks and pour it all around
Now where the valets are hot and the bottoms are round
The way they wear them short, shorts is outta bounds
Just give a country gal some tennis
Don’t give a damn it’s not from Yankee stadium
You better tie up the dogs, better go call the cops
Game, set, match, the morning never stops
Serve it up and smash it the American way
(Slawomir Mleczko vs. Krzysztof Mlynarkiewicz)
All ready to play
(In a Barnett Cup semi-final, what?)
Got my lingerie in my truck, not an ocean inside
So kiss my ass New York ’cause it’s tennis night
Hee haw
One of my five favorite sequences in this show’s history is Liz recording the titles for Dealbreakers. When Jack and the Kenneth runs in front of the hi-def camera….
Pete as an old man. Kenneth as a muppet. Jack younger cuter Alec Baldwin.
what about Gold Case?!
Portia reads the paper!
I choose to believe that Werewolf Bar Mitzvah was a reality show. Like My Super Sweet Sixteen for Jewish werewolves.
I wish Queen of Jordan were real. I would watch the hell outta that show.