‘The Mail Never Stops!’: Everything Newman From ‘Seinfeld’ Taught Us About The Postal Service

If you ever have a question about the United States Postal Service, instead of visiting the FAQs section of their website, you should just watch reruns of Seinfeld and allow Newman to fill in the blanks. Trust me, he shared a lot. Like the meaninglessness of zip codes, and how postal workers keep “freebies.” Let’s take a look at everything we learned about the USPS from Newman in short outbursts throughout Seinfeld’s history.

When you control mail, you control information — Episode “The Lip Reader”

This is true. Think about it. Mail carriers know about everything you receive, from your subscription to Wood magazine (very thrilling), down to the letters your receive from your loved ones. And god forbid you send a postcard. That’s getting read for sure.

Zip codes are meaningless — Episode: “The Betrayal”

Newman doesn’t really give an explanation as to why zip codes are meaningless, but he is driving around with a mega-babe in a Corvette when he spouts the information so we have to believe what he’s saying.

No one needs mail — Episode: “Junk Mail”

When you think about it, mail is a luxury. We all know that we have to pay rent and our cell bill at the beginning of the month. So why do the companies send us reminders?

Mail carriers keep unreadable, damaged, and unlabeled mail — Episode: “The Label Maker”

Remember that time you never heard back from your pen pal in 1996? When you sent that super detailed letter to a kid overseas about all of the meaningless things you did over the summer and it broke your heart? Well, Newman has that letter sitting in his living room with thousands of others just like it. All because your handwriting wasn’t legible.