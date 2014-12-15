A Celebration Of The Wonderfully Weird Side Of ‘Seinfeld’



Seinfeld is justifiably hailed as a masterpiece of the mundane and the seminal show about nothing. For nine seasons, Jerry Seinfeld and his three deplorable and amazing friends bathed in the minutiae of everyday living while we laughed and felt thinly connected to their trials and tribulations. All of a sudden, Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer’s verbal shorthand became our verbal shorthand, but despite the shows relatability, there were also some amazingly weird moments that widened the road for future comedies like Community Louie , and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia . With that in mind, here are some of Seinfeld‘s most wonderfully avant-garde moments.

“The Subway” — Season 3, Episode 13

“The Subway” belongs alongside other Seinfeld “slice-of-life” classics like “The Parking Garage” and “The Chinese Restaurant” for the way that it mines humor from something joyless, but it also takes a left turn when Jerry bonds with a nudist (Ernie Sebella) over the Mets and the appropriateness of hiding one’s nude body.

All of this occurs as Kramer is fleeing from a mugger, Elaine is in the midst of a nervous breakdown while stuck on her own train, and George gets to live out half of a Penthouse Forums letter before getting handcuffed and robbed. The episode ends with Jerry and the now clothed nudist departing the train to ride The Cyclone and get a Nathan’s hot dog on Coney Island.

The genius of this episode is in the “no big deal” attitude that it applies to the peculiar thing that Jerry comes across while riding the train. It’s an “only in New York” kind of story that wouldn’t even happen in New York.

“The Limo” — Season 3, Episode 19

George Costanza is not a brave man, but he is prone to the occasional streak of boldness. In “The Limo,” that comes through, ultimately leading to calamity as George and Jerry get it into their heads that they should hijack a chauffeured limo whose fare is stuck in Chicago. In the car, George is O’Brien, Jerry is Murphy, and things get scary as they pick-up two gun-toting supporters of O’Brien’s while en-route to Madison Square Garden where George’s O’Brien, a Nazi rabble-rouser, is scheduled to give a speech that is being protested by just about everyone.

Seinfeld loved to play with situations that would spiral out of control following a mild misunderstanding or misstep. “The Marble Rye” is a great example of this and “The Limo” may be the furthest that they ever pushed that idea, in that it’s the only time that I can remember Jerry and George having a gun pointed at them.

“The Trip” — Season 4, Episodes 1 and 2

This is a very different pair of Seinfeld episodes that takes place away from the friendly confines of Jerry’s apartment and Monks. Instead, Jerry, George, and Kramer are in L.A. and the latter is on his own, trying to make it as an actor until he gets picked up on suspicion that he is a serial killer known as “The Smog Strangler.” Personally, these aren’t my favorite episodes, and it’s odd that they would actually start a season by going this dark, but that makes me respect Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David even more. I don’t remember any serial killer larks on Cheers, do you?