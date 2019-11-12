Meanwhile, On ‘9-1-1’: A Urine-Soaked Robot Leads To A Dead Cello Prodigy

This season of 9-1-1 has been a little more tame than the previous ones, which is a heck of a thing to say about a season of television that opened with a tsunami ravaging Southern California and later featured Jennifer Love Hewitt risking her job as a 9-1-1 operator to catfish a victim of domestic abuse in the hopes of saving her. And yet, true. It’s understandable, though. The show set a preposterously high bar in the early-going, what with your chocolate factory mishaps and escalator disasters and the one time the firefighters saved a choking man at a bug-eating contest and the woman who owned the exotic animal facility that sponsored the event thanked them by sending psychedelic-laced baked goods to the firehouse in an unmarked bag. As one does.

Anyway, all of that is to say that it’s still worth checking in on the show from time to time to see if that kind of magic still exists. And I am pleased to report that it does. This week, a urine-soaked robot resulted in the death of a teenage cello prodigy. I am fairly certain I’ve never typed that sentence before today. I’m reasonably certain no one has. That’s the beauty of a show like 9-1-1. Even a B/B- season can break exciting new ground for the English language.

But first…

To be clear, this is an ice skater in a knockoff Disney on Ice-type show slipping on a loose sequin and getting four of his fingers chopped off by another skater, all of which causes a bickering pairs team to lose focus in a way that results in the woman’s skate getting lodged blade-first into her partner’s chest. To be even more clear, this happened during the episode’s cold open, before the opening credits, and was immediately followed by a very unimpressed backstage person explaining that she hadn’t seen that much blood on the ice since “a squirrel crawled into the Zamboni.” Zero worry about the maimed skaters around her or the audience that was sprayed with blood. She is my new favorite character on this entire show.

Back to the urine-soaked robot, though. Quick backstory to get you up to speed:

We are at some unnamed productivity-obsessed warehouse operation that pressures its employees to meet quotas and keep up with the robots they share the floor with, which, oh I don’t know, we’ll call Flamazon

The manager at the Flamazon warehouse cancels all bathroom breaks until the staff gets back on schedule

One of the employees really has to pee and he reaches his breaking point just as one of the robots pulls up next to him

The next section of our story can be explained in a series of four screenshots.

And this, as you probably expected, leads to, well…

The man who peed on the robot gets trapped under the rubble and suffers an absolute mess of injuries. Blood loss, head trauma, pretty much what you’d expect from a warehouse of boxed goods tumbling down on you. He gets loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.