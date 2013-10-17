9 Actors Who Didn’t Get The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Roles For Which They Originally Auditioned

In its sixth season, and working its way toward 100 episodes, Parks and Recreation has had quite a bit of fun with bizarro casting this season, bringing in Eagleton counterparts for several P&R characters (including, fantastically, Sam Elliot as Ron Swanson’s vegan hippie counterpart). Not only that, but in tonight’s episode of Parks and Recreation, Tatiana Maslany will be appearing on the show, and she has her own clones on Orphan Black. With all the dopplegangers and clones, I thought it would be fun to look back at a few of the people who originally auditioned for Parks and Recreation, so we can imagine what P&R might have looked like in an alternate universe, where maybe Retta is cast as the Eagleton counterpart to Donna Meagle.

Octavia Spencer originally auditioned for the role of Donna Meagle.

Ellie Kemper originally auditioned for the role of Ann Perkins.

Mike O’Malley originally auditioned for Ron Swanson.

Thomas Lennon originally auditioned for, and nearly landed, the role of Ron Swanson

Matt Walsh also originally auditioned for Ron Swanson

Ben Schwartz originally auditioned for Dave, Leslie’s cop boyfriend played by Louis C.K. (he was too young, but they ended up created the Jean-Ralphio character for him)

Kulap Vilaysack originally auditioned for the role of April Ludgate

Nick Offerman originally auditioned for the role of Mark Brendanawicz

Adam Scott also originally auditioned for the role of Mark Brendanawicz

Interesting, Chris Pratt was only supposed to be in the first few episodes, as Ann Perkins’ dickish boyfriend, but they liked him so much, they kept him around, and now he will outlast Ann Perkins on the show.

