9 Actors Who Didn’t Get The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Roles For Which They Originally Auditioned

In its sixth season, and working its way toward 100 episodes, Parks and Recreation has had quite a bit of fun with bizarro casting this season, bringing in Eagleton counterparts for several P&R characters (including, fantastically, Sam Elliot as Ron Swanson’s vegan hippie counterpart). Not only that, but in tonight’s episode of Parks and Recreation, Tatiana Maslany will be appearing on the show, and she has her own clones on Orphan Black. With all the dopplegangers and clones, I thought it would be fun to look back at a few of the people who originally auditioned for Parks and Recreation, so we can imagine what P&R might have looked like in an alternate universe, where maybe Retta is cast as the Eagleton counterpart to Donna Meagle.
Octavia Spencer originally auditioned for the role of Donna Meagle.
Ellie Kemper originally auditioned for the role of Ann Perkins.
Mike O’Malley originally auditioned for Ron Swanson.
Thomas Lennon originally auditioned for, and nearly landed, the role of Ron Swanson
Matt Walsh also originally auditioned for Ron Swanson
Ben Schwartz originally auditioned for Dave, Leslie’s cop boyfriend played by Louis C.K. (he was too young, but they ended up created the Jean-Ralphio character for him)
Kulap Vilaysack originally auditioned for the role of April Ludgate
Nick Offerman originally auditioned for the role of Mark Brendanawicz
Adam Scott also originally auditioned for the role of Mark Brendanawicz
Interesting, Chris Pratt was only supposed to be in the first few episodes, as Ann Perkins’ dickish boyfriend, but they liked him so much, they kept him around, and now he will outlast Ann Perkins on the show.
(Sources: Splitsider, Pajiba)
Thank god they made Chris Pratt a big character and got rid of Paul Schneider.
Thank god Chris Pratt is going to outlast Ann Perkins
And thank God Offerman was put where he belongs…
For real, Nick Offerman is a national treasure.
Literally anyone could have played Mark Brendanowicz, and that character would still suck.
Mike O’Malley. Wow, we really dodged a bullet there.
Co-sign.
He was good on Justified. It wouldn’t have been that terrible.
I don’t think he would make a good core character. He’s a fine side character actor.
Mike O’Malley deserves to be on shitty sitcoms nobody watches.
@kazoshay – Mike O’Malley writes for Shameless and was great in Justified. I think that redeems him from shitty sitcom land.
I can’t help but think that as great as everyone is at their characters, Chris Pratt absolutely inhabits that character.
Chis Pratt is not a real person. Andy Dwyer plays himself on Parks and Rec.
Does anyone else hope that at some point in Guardians of the Galaxy he at some point refers to himself as Burt Macklin Nova Corps?
I could see Thomas Lennon as Ron Swanson. I think the character would have been more of the smarmy lounge sax player and less Libertarian meat lover we know today.
Yeah, this one intrigues me. I like what we wound up with, but Lennon brings it.
This is one of those ways that the right actor could make a background character so much better. I could see Mike O’Malley bringing the anti government conspiracy theorist libertarian… Like not only is Obama not america but he is the Rotheschild false prophet cloned by Ramsey the II and half lizard people. Ya know everyone crazy uncle nobody wants to talk to at Thanksgiving.
Since we already got a great Bizarro Ron out of Sam Elliott, I think Thomas Lennon with the porn stache would be perfect as a Bizarro Duke Silver.
It really is hard to imagine Ron as anyone else though after Nick Offerman has put so much of his badass self into the character.
Just the suggestion of Bizarro Duke sent my brain off on a lengthy tangent about Ron’s secret life impinging on his new marriage, and him going off the rails because there is a new saxman in town. IT MUST HAPPEN.
I really couldn’t see him as Ron
Makes you wonder how much of Ron Swanson is Nick Offerman, and how much of it was designed to be what he is now. I know a lot of the woodworking stuff that Ron does came after the fact, directly from them wanting to inject a part of Nick into the character.
Could have been some interesting takes on the Ron Swanson character from that list.
“but they ended up created”
Your life must be awesome.
Interesting – my issue with the first season was there were too many straightmen/women characters – especially Mark and Anne.
They got rid of Mark, and slowly developed Jerry and Donna into subtle funnier characters. I think Anne is kind of a necessary straight-woman to the nonsense around her, and the show always seems to be reaching when they try to give her too much of the comedic load in any given scene.
If Adam Scott and Elliee Kemper had gotten the Mark / Anne roles I wonder how the show would have progressed.
That’s an interesting point. Scott excels at playing the straight man in a funny way, and maybe he would’ve saved the Mark character from its inherent crappiness.
They also made Ann really not-funny and wet-blankety in her straight woman role, to the point where she was at her funniest when failing to be funny. I still think Mark inspecting Ron’s wood shop is one of the funniest episodes of the show, but getting rid of him was better for the show, and better for Schneider because he’s a great actor in supporting film roles.
I never minded Mark as a lot of people seemed to. And I agree, Brendanowicz telling Ron to shut up when he’s going on and on about the Swanson code is hilarious.
Wow the painfully unfunny Ellie Kemper…we really dodged a cannonball there.
yeah she wasn’t one of the few bright spots of the last two years of The Office or anything.
Good call.
“one of the few bright spots of the last two years of The Office”
That’s kind of like being the valedictorian of summer school.
Quite the accomplishment?
Uncle Phil, I’m going to be using that one in the future.
I can’t see KuKu as April. She’s too bubbly on Who Charted to fit the deadpan Ludgate.
Do you not remember her as Ulani aka Mike Ehrmantraut’s much younger pregnant wife?
That’s all Greek to me, so, uh, no I guess I don’t remember.
Matt Walsh as Ron Swanson? That has potential….
But then we wouldn’t have Matt Walsh on Veep and that would be a travesty in itself.
^ +1000
He is pretty fantastic on Veep
i am just signing in to let you know that brendanawicz was A-OK in my book.
A-OK.
Brendanawicz was (puts hand to ear) “the wooooooo-ooooooorrrrssstttt!”
But seriously, he was the worst person. In the world.
Actually Chris Pratt was only supposed to be in the pilot. They liked him so much they decided to keep him on as a regular, but he had signed on a guest star for that pilot only. Some SAG rule made it so that he had to be credited as a Guest Star for the whole first season. Once the season ended they were allowed to officially promote him to series regular.
None of those would have been better than who was actually cast. I always forget Mark’s character was ever on the show, which is strange since they’ve had 94 episodes and he was in the cast for 30 of them.
This list brings up some interesting possibilities but the one thing it thoroughly does is enforce how good the casting director must be for this show.
The sheer volume of Jean-Ralphio’s hair gets me every time.
I’ve noticed that the hair gets a little bigger each time he makes an appearance.
Maybe it’s because I can’t picture Ben Schwartz as anyone but Jean-Ralphio, but I don’t know what the fuck made him think he’d be a good fit for Dave. He doesn’t look like a cop; he barely looks old enough to be an RA. He might as well have auditioned for Donna
It’d be interesting to see some of these audition tapes.
Ugh. Brendanawicz was the worst. And I like Paul Schiender, the dude who plays him. But he was a weak-ass character.