9 Actors Who Didn’t Get The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Roles For Which They Originally Auditioned

#Parks And Recreation
10.17.13 4 years ago 50 Comments

Parks and Recreation- Season 6

In its sixth season, and working its way toward 100 episodes, Parks and Recreation has had quite a bit of fun with bizarro casting this season, bringing in Eagleton counterparts for several P&R characters (including, fantastically, Sam Elliot as Ron Swanson’s vegan hippie counterpart). Not only that, but in tonight’s episode of Parks and Recreation, Tatiana Maslany will be appearing on the show, and she has her own clones on Orphan Black. With all the dopplegangers and clones, I thought it would be fun to look back at a few of the people who originally auditioned for Parks and Recreation, so we can imagine what P&R might have looked like in an alternate universe, where maybe Retta is cast as the Eagleton counterpart to Donna Meagle.

Octavia Spencer originally auditioned for the role of Donna Meagle.

(via Getty Image)

Ellie Kemper originally auditioned for the role of Ann Perkins.

(via Getty Image)

Mike O’Malley originally auditioned for Ron Swanson.

(via Getty Image)

Thomas Lennon originally auditioned for, and nearly landed, the role of Ron Swanson

(via Getty Image)

Matt Walsh also originally auditioned for Ron Swanson

(via Getty Image)

Ben Schwartz originally auditioned for Dave, Leslie’s cop boyfriend played by Louis C.K. (he was too young, but they ended up created the Jean-Ralphio character for him)

(via Getty Image)

Kulap Vilaysack originally auditioned for the role of April Ludgate

Screen Shot 2013-10-17 at 6.04.06 AM

Nick Offerman originally auditioned for the role of Mark Brendanawicz

ronswanson

Adam Scott also originally auditioned for the role of Mark Brendanawicz

adam-scott-amy-poehler-parks-and-recreation-nbc

Interesting, Chris Pratt was only supposed to be in the first few episodes, as Ann Perkins’ dickish boyfriend, but they liked him so much, they kept him around, and now he will outlast Ann Perkins on the show.

(via Getty Image)

(Sources: Splitsider, Pajiba)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Parks And Recreation
TAGSPARKS AND RECREATION

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP