These Images Of ’90s Cartoon Stars As Drug Addicts Will Fuel Your Nightmares And Ruin Your Childhood

Artist Paul Ribera would like to grab the collective internet’s precious ’90s nostalgia by the hair and curb stomp it. At least that’s the impression I got after seeing his “90s Cartoons With Drug Problems” illustration series, which features such grand visions as Tommy and Chuckie from Rugrats dropping acid and Doug Funny injecting something much worse than killer tofu.
Paul was kind enough to take a break from ruining childhoods to grant us permission to publish the series below. Scroll down to see unsettling images of Johnny Bravo snorting rails, Dexter using his laboratory to cook up something sinister, and more. Check out more of his work at his Tumblr and upcoming website, and request signed prints by emailing Paul at priberawork [at] gmail.com.
(Worth noting: In 2001 an economist estimated that the D.A.R.E. — Drug Abuse Resistance Education — program was costing $1.0-1.3 billion annually. SO MUCH money could have been saved in the ’90s by ditching D.A.R.E. and simply showing these convincing drawings to children.)
no Animaniacs? or do we just already assume they were on speed?
Man, Garbage Pail Kids got really dark.
I want that Bazulco Bravo card.
Oh man. Arnold and Doug are the worst.
Yeah, Doug was heartbreaking.
There doesn’t seem to be much of a difference for the Ed boys.
But why?
poor johnny bravo and tommy and chucky with the blotters in mouth
Can’t say I didn’t see this coming from Doug
It’s all because of that damn Patty Mayonaise.
@josh wilkinson Really? With his nearly reality reliance on Quailman, I kind of expected it.
I was about say “Why no Ren and Stimpy” but then I remembered they always looked coked out anyway.
I liked them but now I want to see Patti Mayonaise in Skeeter’s Lap aping the Requiem For A Dream scene, “I know it’s pretty baby, but I didn’t take it out for air”.
Why?
Dexter had to fund all his projects somehow, i knew it wasn’t on patents.