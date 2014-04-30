A Complete Guide To The Women On ‘Louie’

04.30.14
Despite being a self-proclaimed “sad fat man,” Louis C.K. has done pretty well for himself in the romantic department. As has the character he plays on Louie, which mercifully returns to FX after a too-long break next Monday, May 5th. (I’ve seen the first two episodes, and don’t worry, despite the hiatus, it’s as good, if weirder, than ever.) As a refresher, let’s take a look at all of Louie’s romantic partners, or women (and one man!) he wishes he was romantically involved with, over the past three seasons.

“Pilot” — Naked Woman (Kathleen Butler)

Louie’s a pig for looking at this vulnerable woman’s on-display boobs.

“Pilot” — Date (Chelsea Peretti)

The coffee-cranker makes a perfect escape from the date from hell: she flies away in a helicopter.

“Poker/Divorce” — Young Tammy (Nicole Ehinger)

She was the “hot sh*t” high school babe; he was the “funny looking” ginger dork.

“Poker/Divorce” — Tammy (Kim Barlow)

And now she looks like this.

“So Old/Playdate” — Trisha (Elisabeth Hower)

This 26-year-old likes ’em old. The looser, the drier, the smellier, the better.

“So Old/Playdate” — Pamela (Pamela Adlon)

The first of many appearances for the female Louie.

“Travel Day/South” — Doreen (Elizabeth Morton)

She’s a BIG FAN of Louie’s. Just ask her creepy, gun-wielding brother.

“Double Date/Mom” — Jasmine (Ana Kayne)

Louie and his mom’s wife (yeah, that’s right) share a weirdly flirtatious look. It’s upsetting.

“Bully” — Sandra (Amy Landecker)

Louie and Sandra share a cup of piss with sh*t floating in it before he gets embarrassed by YOUTHS.

“Dentist/Tarese” — Tarese (Adepero Oduye)

“Suck a dick, son.” Louie follows Tarese home. He doesn’t get what he wants.

“Dentist/Tarese” — Tarese’s Sister (Bonita Elery)

But he does from Tarese’s sister.

“Gym” — Anchorwoman (Kate Gilligan)

Louie fantasizes about asking to have sex with a dirty news anchor who talks like his daughter.

“Night Out” — Lisa (Kelly Deadmon)

Their date was going great, until Louie revealed he has two kids. “That’s kind of a bummer.”

TOPICS#Louis C.K. #Louie
