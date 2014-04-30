A Complete Guide To The Women On ‘Louie’

“Pilot” — Naked Woman (Kathleen Butler)
Louie’s a pig for looking at this vulnerable woman’s on-display boobs.
“Pilot” — Date (Chelsea Peretti)
The coffee-cranker makes a perfect escape from the date from hell: she flies away in a helicopter.
“Poker/Divorce” — Young Tammy (Nicole Ehinger)
She was the “hot sh*t” high school babe; he was the “funny looking” ginger dork.
“Poker/Divorce” — Tammy (Kim Barlow)
And now she looks like this.
“So Old/Playdate” — Trisha (Elisabeth Hower)
This 26-year-old likes ’em old. The looser, the drier, the smellier, the better.
“So Old/Playdate” — Pamela (Pamela Adlon)
The first of many appearances for the female Louie.
“Travel Day/South” — Doreen (Elizabeth Morton)
She’s a BIG FAN of Louie’s. Just ask her creepy, gun-wielding brother.
“Double Date/Mom” — Jasmine (Ana Kayne)
Louie and his mom’s wife (yeah, that’s right) share a weirdly flirtatious look. It’s upsetting.
“Bully” — Sandra (Amy Landecker)
Louie and Sandra share a cup of piss with sh*t floating in it before he gets embarrassed by YOUTHS.
“Dentist/Tarese” — Tarese (Adepero Oduye)
“Suck a dick, son.” Louie follows Tarese home. He doesn’t get what he wants.
“Dentist/Tarese” — Tarese’s Sister (Bonita Elery)
But he does from Tarese’s sister.
“Gym” — Anchorwoman (Kate Gilligan)
Louie fantasizes about asking to have sex with a dirty news anchor who talks like his daughter.
“Night Out” — Lisa (Kelly Deadmon)
Their date was going great, until Louie revealed he has two kids. “That’s kind of a bummer.”
“Not getting thrown a pity fuck from Joan Rivers” is how I know whether or not I’ve had a good day.
And the thing about Lisa was he only told her about his kids because she said she had one. So it was a whole double standard.
I thought that was awesome.
I saw the headline, immediately thought of Parker Posey’s character, and now my day is ruined.
Fuck you, Kurp.
My friend is still pissed at Louie for killing her.
Her sudden death was amazing. Such a ballsy, insane move.
Louie seems to have a thing for women with prominent noses. As do I.
+1
Pamela Adlon can get it.
Oh my lord, yes. She can get every bit of it.
Only if she talks like Bobby Hill the whole time… what?
I had to take a year hiatus from watching this show after the pilot date. It just hit too close to home.
Jeanie was the best, though.
You misspelled Tape Recorder
Louie should turn the show over to Maria Bamford if he needs a few weeks off. Would watch hard.
So we’re not counting Megan Hilty, the heckler with whom he was *this close* to sealing the deal?!?
Totally forgot about the duckling episode until I was reading this. Gotta go home and Netflix it now. I loved that one.
I am not sure why I was expecting this to be an actual guide with more than a blurb and a pic of each girl… other than the fact this is uproxx and not buzzfeed