A Critical ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ Script Has Been Stolen

It’s come to this, folks. Some degenerate has swiped a few pages from a new American Horror Story: Freak Show script and is now shopping the missing pages around to a number of media outlets. The theft allegedly took place on set in New Orleans last week after one of the actors left a few pages behind. From TMZ:
“It’s only one page but it is hugely important. Without revealing specifics, we can tell you it involves Pepper the pinhead and a scene that reveals how she ended up in the Briarcliff Manor during Season 2, “Asylum.”
Certainly would be key in seeing how all of this horror craziness blends together, right? 20th Century Fox released a statement regarding the stolen materials:
“The theft and unauthorized distribution of our scripts is a very serious matter and we will take all appropriate steps necessary to vigorously protect our intellectual property.” (Via)
Of all the interesting plot points that have yet to hit this year, why is this the one that is potentially being leaked!? This is why we can’t have nice things.
But we already know Lily Rabe is reprising her role of Sister Mary Eunice to go to the freak show and see about Pepper. From Asylum we learn that Pepper is pegged as the one that drowned her sister’s baby and cut off his ears, but Pepper said it was the husband that did it and blamed her for it. While Freak Show takes place 12 years before Asylum, I’m guessing she did something bad once at the Asylum, but I can’t imagine it would be some huge, shocking revelation.
And….all the fun has just been killed. You win.
First I heard about it.
Thanks for the spoiler. <– sarcasm
Womp Womp
How is this a spoiler? Uproxx posted an article about Lily Rabe coming back on October 30th. Pepper’s storyline wasn’t a huge secret in Asylum, it was brought up a few times. In that article was direct quotes stating exactly why Sister Mary Eunice will be paying a visit to the freak show. Even the article title “Lily Rabe Will Be Reprising Her ‘Sister Mary Eunice’ Character On ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show” gives it away. The first sentence in the linked article on this page also states the same thing.
I don’t believe for a second this show actually has a script.
Wow…..
…hard to believe the publicity a publicity stunt receives…..