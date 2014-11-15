A Critical ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ Script Has Been Stolen

It’s come to this, folks. Some degenerate has swiped a few pages from a new American Horror Story: Freak Show script and is now shopping the missing pages around to a number of media outlets. The theft allegedly took place on set in New Orleans last week after one of the actors left a few pages behind. From TMZ:

“It’s only one page but it is hugely important. Without revealing specifics, we can tell you it involves Pepper the pinhead and a scene that reveals how she ended up in the Briarcliff Manor during Season 2, “Asylum.”

Certainly would be key in seeing how all of this horror craziness blends together, right? 20th Century Fox released a statement regarding the stolen materials:

“The theft and unauthorized distribution of our scripts is a very serious matter and we will take all appropriate steps necessary to vigorously protect our intellectual property.” (Via)

Of all the interesting plot points that have yet to hit this year, why is this the one that is potentially being leaked!? This is why we can’t have nice things.

Source: TMZ