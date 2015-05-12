A ‘Friends’-Obsessed Chinese Man Built His Own Central Perk And Started Calling Himself Gunther

#China #Friends
Editor-at-Large
05.12.15 5 Comments

A few years back, NPR did a fascinating story about how young Chinese people are becoming completely obsessed with Friends. The main subject of the story was Du Xin, a Beijing resident who was so wild about the show that he opened up his own version of Central Perk on the sixth floor of a high-rise apartment and started going by Gunther. A sample.

“That’s why we like Friends,” says Du. “We’re looking for this kind of life.”

When asked for an example, he cites Chandler as an inspirational figure.

“He quit the job he hated, and he found another one he liked,” Du says. “This TV show also told us you have to choose a living way you like.”

Last week, i-D caught up with Du/Gunther again for a short documentary. If you were wondering if he’s still super obsessed with Friends, well…

friends

Of course.

Then, a funny thing happens about halfway through the video. It slowly turns from a goofy look at a Chinese man who loves Friends so much he calls his son Joey and taught him to say “How you doin’?” in English into a kind of sad/inspirational story about how young people in a rigid, controlled society are finding escapes in strange places. When you look at it that way, the obsession with an American television how from the 1990s starts to make a lot more sense. It’s a mini pop culture revolution.

Although there are, uh, other reasons, too.

friends2

(Via Mashable)

Around The Web

TOPICS#China#Friends
TAGScentral perkCHINAFriends

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP