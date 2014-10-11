A ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cartoon Series Is In The Works (VIDEO)

10.11.14

Say what you want about Marvel, but they know when they’ve got a good thing going. Case in point: this new Guardians of the Galaxy news. After smashing box office records, raking in millions of dollars and transforming Chris Pratt from that funny if slightly pudgy dude on Parks and Rec to bona fide superhero hunk and American darling, the film that critics blew off when its first trailer debuted is cementing its reign on pop culture by making the switch to TV.

During this week’s New York Comic Con panel, Disney XD announced it would be launching a new animated series based of the lovable group of misfits. The series follows Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon and Groot and is set to debut in 2015. Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television, said the studio was excited to bring more of the Guardians to the fans:

After starring in the biggest movie of 2014, everyone wants more of Star-Lord and his crew—now they’ll get it.

While we won’t be seeing Pratt, Zoe Saldana or the rest of the gang reprising their roles on the new show, we’re holding out hope that they at least give us more dancing baby Groot.

